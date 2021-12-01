For the first time in its 18 year history, the Angel Film Awards – Monaco International Film Festival is being held online this year, festival director Rosana Golden and festival executive producer Dean Bentley announced.

As 2021 comes to a close, the non-profit independent festival will take place online from Dec. 11-14. Celebrating peace, love, harmony, positive energy, and of course movies, the festival is usually held in the Principality of Monaco. But not this year.

“Due to COVID and restrictions we don’t want to put anyone at risk, therefore we have decided to make the festival for this December 2021 online,” Golden said in a statement.

As a consolation to this year’s winners, the jury board for this year’s festival will return for the 2022 festival, which Golden and Bentley hope will be in-person. All of this year’s winners will be invited back to have out-of-competition screenings and red carpets in 2022.

“This is an emergency procedure for us,” Bentley told MovieMaker Tuesday.

“I feel very positive that people will be very happy with the awards. The jury has just finished making decisions today,” Golden added.

The winners and winnings categories in film and screenplay will be announced on Sunday, Dec. 12, on the festival’s website.

The 2021 jury board includes playwright, director, and A Clockwork Orange actor Steven Berkoff as Jury President; Stanely a Man of Variety director and producer Stephen Cookson; Hollyoaks actress Victoria Atkin, and Transformers: Age of Extinction actor Andreas Beckett.

This year’s festival lineup consists of 23 international premiere shorts and feature films as well as 7 screenplay nominees from around the world.

Here is the full list of nominees:

Official Selection Screenplay Nominees 2021

Voyagers Of The Fijian Pearl — Written By Ruth Finnegan (UK)

The Last Day Of Paradise” — Written By Kiki Denis (USA/Greece)

Angel’s Palace”— Written By Eric Zoa (France/Cameroon)

The Greek Passage — Written By Lorenzo Guarnieri (Italy)

Put A Price On Emotion — Written By Giuseppe De Vuono (Italy)

Butterflies Don’t Live In The Desert — Written By Jun Hoskulds (USA)

To The Moon — Written By Michael Dukakis (USA)

The Official Selection Short And Feature Film Line-Up 2021

Joyful – USA (World Premiere)

Wild Is The Spring – USA (World Premiere)

Lotus – France (Monaco/France Premiere)

Simulacrum – Japan (World Premiere)

Miss C — France (World Premiere)

A Tale Of Three Trees – USA (World Premiere)

My Name Is Saliha – Belgium (World Premiere)

The Silence – Slovakia (MC Premiere)

Reappear – UK (Mc/France Premiere)

Just Like Water – Greece (MC/Premiere)

The Living – Japan (European Premiere)

Leila’s Violin – Azerbaijan/UK/USA (World Premiere)

20 DB Sound Stimulus – Japan (World Premiere)

Outlines Of Love – UK (World Premiere)

“Oyate Un Itowapi” – USA (European Premiere)

I Am A Gypsy – Ame A Roma – Hungary (World Premiere)

Tuk Tuk – Egypt (Mc Premiere)

Adam & Eve – Belgium (World Premiere)

La Machetera – Cuba/Italy (European Premiere)

A Fishy Business In Saint Pierre Et Miquelon (MC Premiere)

Twotwo – USA (MC/France Premiere)

She Q – Japan (MC/France Premiere)

Ashes Over The Sun – Bulgaria (MC/France Premiere)

Main Image: Previous winners of the Angel Film Awards Monaco International Film Festival, courtesy of MIFF