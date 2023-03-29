Netflix has released the trailer for its latest true crime docuseries, American Manhunt: The Boston Marathon Bombing. It revisits one of the darkest days in modern Boston history — and the extremely intense investigation to find those responsible that followed.

The three-part docuseries will be released on April 12, three days before the 10th anniversary of the bombing on April 15, 2013.

On that fateful day during the annual Boston Marathon, two brothers named Dzhokhar Tsarnaev and Tamerlan Tsarnaev carried out a domestic terrorist attack, detonating a bomb near the finish line that killed three people and injured hundreds more.

American Manhunt: The Boston Marathon Bombing synopsis

“Patriots’ Day in Boston is a time to celebrate: Spring is in the air, the Red Sox play at Fenway, and the whole town turns out to cheer the Boston Marathon’s journey from the suburbs to the center of the city. When two home-grown terrorists bombed the marathon’s finish line in 2013, the biggest party of the year exploded into carnage, and as law enforcement launched an unprecedented investigation into the bombers’ identities, their pursuit spilled over into the streets of formerly-quiet neighborhoods, paralyzing the city and gripping our post-9/11 world,” reads Netflix’s synopsis of the docuseries.

From director Floyd Russ (Malice at the Palace) and executive producer Tiller Russell (Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer, Waco: American Apocalypse) the series relives the “tense, terrifying days that followed the attacks, assembling a minute-by-minute recounting of the manhunt from thousands of hours of closed-circuit video, police radio, and cell phone footage, as well as testimony from the police officers, FBI agents, and ordinary citizens whose heroics led to the killers’ capture,” the synopsis adds.

“Offering historical context, expert insight, and emotional details from those who knew the bombers personally, American Manhunt tells the full story of how the people of Boston came together in their darkest hour to reclaim their city – and the men and women whose lives will never be the same.”

Other executive producers for American Manhunt: The Boston Marathon Bombing include Aaron Ginsburg and William Green (Biggie: I Got A Story to Tell) for The Cut Productions and Kerstin Emhoff and Ali Brown for Ventureland. Tina Gazzerro Clapp serves as co-executive producer for Tillerman Films.

