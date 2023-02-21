If you’re a fan of true crime, you’re probably familiar with the experience of looking for something to watch in a landscape flooded with so many choices. To aid in your search, we’ve tackled one small slice of the true-crime genre — docuseries on Netflix that you might have missed in the shuffle. We haven’t included super popular titles like Killer Sally or Conversations With a Killer: Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes — instead, we’re bringing you a list of titles that might not have caught your eye before that will satisfy your true-crime cravings.