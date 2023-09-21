Paul Mescal and Andrew Scott star as a pair of new lovers who are grappling with the past in Searchlight Pictures’ All of Us Strangers trailer.

Adapted from a 1987 novel by Taichi Yamada, All of Us Strangers is written and directed by Andrew Haigh. The film also stars Claire Foy (The Crown) and Jamie Bell (Billy Elliott). It’s a gorgeously shot tale of longing for both the past and the present at the same time.

“One night in his near-empty tower block in contemporary London, Adam (Andrew Scott) has a chance encounter with a mysterious neighbor, Harry (Paul Mescal), which punctures the rhythm of his everyday life,” the official description reads. “As a relationship develops between them, Adam is preoccupied with memories of the past and finds himself drawn back to the suburban town where he grew up, and the childhood home where his parents (Claire Foy and Jamie Bell) appear to be living, just as they were on the day they died, 30 years before.”

All of Us Strangers will play at the New York Film Festival on Oct. 1 and 2 with a Q&A on both days with Andrew Haigh and editor Jonathan Alberts. The film will arrive in theatres on Dec. 22.

Haigh is known for his 2011 queer romance film Weekend. Mescal was nominated for a best actor Oscar last year for his role in Aftersun and is also known for Normal People and God’s Creatures. He also stars alongside Saoirse Ronan in the upcoming sci-fi film Foe.

Scott is known for playing the villain Moriarty in BBC One’s Sherlock opposite Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman. His popularity got even stronger when he starred as The Priest opposite Phoebe Waller-Bridge in Fleabag.

All of Us Strangers is produced by Graham Broadbent, Pete Czernin, and Sarah Harvey.

You can watch the full trailer for All of Us Strangers above.

Main Image: Paul Mescal and Andrew Scott in All of Us Strangers.