Alicia Silverstone is reminiscing about making the 1995 rom-com Clueless — and watching her mom hang out with her co-star Brittany Murphy’s mom on set.

“I loved working with her,” Silverstone said of Murphy in an interview with Entertainment Weekly. “Our mothers were both around on set a lot together. It was nice how when my mom came, her mom was there too. There was just something sweet about that.”

Clueless stars Silverstone as Cher, the most popular girl at Beverly Hills High School, and Murphy as Tai, a clumsy transfer student to whom Cher decides to give a makeover — only to realize that Tai is becoming more popular than her. Directed by Amy Heckerling, Clueless also stars Paul Rudd and Stacey Dash.

Alicia Silverstone Remembers Brittany Murphy

She also fondly remembered Murphy, who died in 2009, delivering one of her most iconic lines.

“I’ll never forget when she says to me, ‘You’re a virgin who can’t drive’ with her little pouty lips. It’s the cutest thing in the world,” Silverstone added.

In fact, Murphy’s audition for the role of Tai the transfer student was so strong that Silverstone remembers it to this day.

“I always remember when she auditioned for the part,” Silverstone said. “It was the first time I was in a casting room where I was not auditioning. I was just there to help them facilitate chemistry reads. I just remember when she came in and did hers, because when she walked out of the room, I was like, ‘You guys! Did you see that?’ As if they wouldn’t know. They were like, ‘Yes, we saw that!’ They were excited too, but it was my first time. She was just so good.”

Main Image: Brittany Murphy and Alicia Silverstone in Clueless. Photo Credit: Paramount Pictures