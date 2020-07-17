Abel Ferrara: Things I’ve Learned as a Moviemaker

12. A director takes the Hippocratic oath. Like the doctor who won’t let anything or anybody hurt that patient, as a director you can’t allow anything that’s going to hurt your film. You could bribe me; you could put matchsticks under my fingernails; you could put a gun to my head; you can threaten me with jail, and that’s happened to me — nothing is going to hurt that child while it’s learning to walk. There’s no compromise on that: It’s zero.

13. Pick the people that care. Right off the bat you can tell the people that don’t care, and just kiss their ass goodbye, bro. You can’t have any negativity. It’s too powerful. It’s too important. The actor’s there, and he’s acting, but he’s reflecting the energy of the group. It’s all in his eyes, actually. Everyone around them has to be on and in. We all have our separate jobs: The actor has his gig, and I got my gig. I’m not teaching him how to act. But on top of every specific thing I’m doing, I make sure the fucking car stays on the road.

14. You see a film, you walk away with the knowledge of the people that made it and who they really are. That’s all you’re really walking away with, because you can’t lie with that camera. The process doesn’t allow for the lie. At the end of the day, every film you see, you can’t manipulate that. You can’t manipulate it in the editing room, and you can’t manipulate it on the set. You can’t CGI your way out of it. What you have is a reflection of the people that made that movie. And it’s not one person. It’s a group. It’s always a group.

15. Just shoot, man. In this day and age, you’ve got your phone — that’s a beautiful sync camera. You can even cut on your phone. You got the computers that edit. You got internet that can connect you and your movie to the whole world. Just go for it. Follow your heart.

16. Get yourself a good group of friends that believe in you, and that’s all I can say.

—As told to Caleb Hammond