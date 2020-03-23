Sorry, “TV dramas,” but the events of the last few weeks have kind of recalibrated our ideas about what’s dramatic. We’ve heard about the spread of a terrible virus, locked ourselves indoors, and seen store shelves stripped. You know those sci-fi movies where red dots appear all over a map, getting bigger and bigger? Those are all that the The New York Times graphics department makes now.

Tomorrow’s screenwriters are going to have a tough time coming up with scenarios creepier than, uh, this one. So here’s a lighthearted/terrified look at all the TV dramas we used to consider very serious that somehow don’t seem that dramatic anymore.