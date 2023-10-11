The Iron Claw trailer from A24 and writer-director Sean Durkin is out, and it puts the spotlight on Zac Efron and Jeremy Allen White as a pair of oiled-up wrestling machines.

The Iron Claw tells the true story of the inseparable Von Erich brothers, who made history in the intensely competitive world of professional wrestling in the early 1980s. Through tragedy and triumph, under the shadow of their domineering father and coach, the brothers seek larger-than-life immortality on the biggest stage in sports, according to the film’s logline.

“Ever since I was a child, people said my family was cursed,” Efron, who plays Kevin Von Erich, says in the trailer. “Mom tried to protect us with God. Pop tried to protect us with wrestling. He said if we were the toughest, the strongest, nothing could ever hurt us. I believed him. We all did.”

The Bear breakout star Jeremy Allen White plays Kevin’s brother Kerry Von Erich, and Triangle of Sadness star Harris Dickinson plays David Von Erich.

The rivalry between the brothers and the pressure put on them by their father is evidenced by what Holt McCallany, who plays patriarch Fritz Von Erich, says in the trailer: “Now, we all know, Kerry’s my favorite. Then Kev, then David, then Mike. But the rankings can always change.”

Lily James plays Kevin Von Erich’s on-screen wife, Pam.

“What do you want in life, Kevin Von Erich?” Pam asks Kevin.

“I wanna be with my family,” he says.

Other cast includes Stanley Simons and Maura Tierney.

