The Young Guns aren’t as young anymore, but they’re reuniting for Young Guns 3: Dead or Alive, which will shoot in New Mexico and bring together Emilio Estevez, Lou Diamond Phillips and Christian Slater for another ride.

New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham made the announcement with Estevez, who will co-write, direct and star, during Film and Media Day at the State Capitol in Santa Fe. Estevez will reprise his role as Billy the Kid, while Phillips will return as Chavez y Chavez, whom he played in Young Guns and Young Guns 2, and Slater will reprise the role of Arkansas Dave Rudabaugh he played in Young Guns 2.

The new film will introduce a new generation of regulators.

The first two Young Guns films, released in 1988 and 1990, were both filmed in New Mexico and helped establish the state’s reputation in the film industry.

“The original Young Guns films showcased New Mexico’s stunning landscapes to the world and helped establish our state as a premier filming destination,” said Lujan Grisham. “‘Young Guns 3: Dead or Alive will add to this legacy, further solidifying New Mexico’s place in the national film industry.”

Young Guns 3 Background

Young Guns 3 is just the latest in a run of recent sequels that will come out decades after the originals, including last year’s Gladiator 2 and Beetlejuice Beetlejuice.

This one feels like a natural: Young Guns 2 quite adeptly set up the sequel, by putting Estevez in old-age makeup to bookend the story of how Pat Garrett (William Peterson) tracked down and supposedly shot Billy the Kid. It’s one of the few Gen X Western classics.

Lujan Grishman added: “This production represents exactly what our film incentives are designed to attract—high-quality projects that create jobs for New Mexicans while showcasing our state’s extraordinary beauty.”

Those incentives helped make Albuqurque the No. 1 big city and Santa Fe the No. 1 small town on our latest list of the Best Places to Live and Work as a Moviemaker.

“Young Guns 3: Dead or Alive will employ hundreds of local crew members, actors, and support staff and utilize local vendors and businesses, generating significant economic activity throughout our state,” said Steve Graham, director of the New Mexico Film Office.

Young Guns 3: Dead or Alive is written by Emilio Estevez and John Fusco, produced by Morgan Creek, and packaged by CAA.

Main image: Emilio Estevez, Christian Slater and Lou Diamond Phillips in Young Guns 2. Twentieth Century Fox.