World War Z author Max Brooks knows a thing or about global pandemics — fictional and real. In a new viral PSA (it works both ways), he encourages younger people to protect themselves from coronavirus — in order to protect older people.

Separated from his legendary father, comic Mel Brooks, by a glass door, he explains that at age 47, he’s much safer from the virus than his 93-year-old father. He makes an important point with deadpan comic delivery.

“If I get the coronavirus, I’ll probably be OK, but if I give it to him, he could give it to Carl Reiner, who can give it to Dick Van Dyke. And before I know it, I’ve wiped out a whole generation of comic legends,” says Max Brooks. “When it comes to coronavirus, I have to think about who I can infect. And so should you.”

It’s a handy and simple way to think about your social interactions.

Brooks goes on to lay out all the steps we’ve heard for avoiding the spread of the virus, including social distancing, avoiding crowds, washing your hands often and staying six feet away from others.

It’s terrific, even if you’re already heard what he’s saying.