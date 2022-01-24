Making The Batman, Robert Pattinson got some intel from the film’s cinematographer, Greig Fraser, who also filmed Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. Pattinson says Fraser told him: “The two most difficult things to light are Darth Vader’s helmet and the cowl.”

Of course it makes sense that two of the most iconic masks in movies —Batman’s and Vader’s — take a lot of extra effort. Both rely heavily on light and shadow, and look incredibly dramatic when the light hits them just right amid all the darkness.

Pattinson understood what Fraser meant when The Batman director Matt Reeves asked the actor for more takes than he was used to. There was nothing wrong with his performance, it turns out — Reeves and Fraser just wanted the Batman’s masks, aka the Batman cowl, to look perfect.

Pattison talked about the technicalities of shooting the cowl for our cover story on Reeve and The Batman, which you can read here.

“There’s a whole different language, body language, you have to learn to make it do what you want it to do,” Pattinson said. “If you look too much into the light, it looks completely ridiculous, and you’re wearing a Halloween costume.

“But if you’re like two millimeters down, it’s like — oh, that’s completely totemic, and like it looks exactly how it’s supposed to look. But to learn how to feel that and learn how to react to how the light hits it, takes forever,” Pattinson continued.

Pattinson is one of several The Batman stars who talk about Reeve’s commitment to detail in our cover story: Zoë Kravitz, who plays Selina Kyle, aka Catwoman, talks about how a very slight change in her facial expression made a huge difference in what she conveyed on camera. Jeffrey Wright, who plays Lt. James Gordon, says Reeves got very specific about when he should pause. And Colin Farrell, who plays Oz Cobblepot (who would prefer not to be called The Penguin), says Reeves “eats, drinks, sleeps Batman, and all the characters in this mythology.”

Reeve, meanwhile, talks in the cover story about how he started writing The Batman with Robert Pattinson in mind long before he had any idea if Pattinson might be interested. Reeve and producer Dylan Clark were impressed by several of Pattinson’s performances in recent years, including as a desperate but cagey crook in the Sadie brothers’ breathtaking 2017 drama Good Time.

Clark talks in the cover story about how he and Pattinson met for a general meeting about “20 different things,” when suddenly Pattinson asked him, “So what’s going on with Batman?”

Pattinson recalled, ““I had no idea that Matt had seen Good Time and thought, ‘I want to do a really dirty, dirty, slimy Batman.’”

You can read the full cover story here.

The Batman will be released in theaters on March 4 from Warner Bros.

Main image: Robert Pattinson as The Batman, courtesy of Warner Bros.