Janelle Monáe, star of the new Antebellum, has strong memories of the horror movies she watched growing up.

“I don’t know how you could have been Black when Candyman came out and either not been afraid of it or excited about it. And I was both,” she recalls. “I grew up on horror. I grew up on Nightmare on Elm Street. I grew up knowing what Robert England looked like, outside of Freddy Krueger. That’s how deep I was. When he showed up in New Nightmare I was super excited about that. I grew up watching all the Halloweens. Michael Myers. Jason. I know about Tales from the Hood. Child’s Play. The original Charles Lee Ray.” (Charles Lee Ray, as only true Child’s Play fans would know, is the name of the serial killer who comes to embody the Chucky doll.)

“All of this,” Monáe adds, “was stuff that I would watch with all my cousins, and our noses would bleed, and we would love it.”

We’re talking about Candyman, the 1992 film being revived this year, because it, like Antebellum, uses the horror genre to make America look into the mirror at its hideous racial legacy.

“I love when you can shake people to their core,” she continues. “And they go to sleep thinking about something, wake up thinking about something. I love when the energy of a genre or film can stay with you. And that’s what you want. You want people to remember your work and I think horror does allow me, like so many people, to remember the work. If it’s good, especially. I’ll never forget Candyman. I’ll never forget Chucky. I’ll never forget Freddy Krueger.”

But here’s what she doesn’t remember, from all those hours of watching movies: She doesn’t ever remember seeing a Black woman superhero.

With Antebellum, she combines the horror she saw on-screen with the horror of what she never saw on-screen. She plays a character named Veronica Henley who is, Monáe says, very much a superhero.

“I hadn’t seen a Black woman portrayed in this way. And it was something I’ve been itching to see for years, when I would watch. You know, I will watch films centered around men and them being heroes. I just hadn’t seen that role created for a Black woman in the way that Veronica Henley’s role is. I don’t want to give too much away from the film… but I would say for me that Veronica is a survivor, but she’s also a super-hero. But not a superhero in a Marvel Universe or DC Comics kind of way. And I think when you watch the film, my hope is that you’ll come away with a deeper appreciation for the Black woman.”

Monáe grew up in the ’90s in Kansas City, Kansas, in a religious household just unorthodox enough to let her watch all those scary movies, and, she says, “music with cursing in it.” She started out, of course, in music, and paid homage to her roots with her trademark black-and-white outfits.

“What my black and white uniform represents is working-class people,” she says. “Like my parents and grandparents and people who have been building this country, community by community, every single day, and not really getting too much acknowledgement.”

In keeping with that work ethic, Monáe is the rare modern music star who made a name for herself not by working for a barrage of laptop-equipped producers, but by writing her own songs and playing with a tight, punchily professional band in the tradition of Prince and James Brown. Which isn’t to say she’s anti-computer: Her music embraces sci-fi and android imagery, paying homage to the likes of Fritz Lang and Philip K. Dick.

Add to this her deadpan wit, which arises in response to a question about her style. “Prince had the assless pants,” she says. “I have the black-and-white.”

Of course Hollywood came calling.

Monáe was ready. Her movie knowledge extends far beyond horror and sci-fi—she lists Jordan Peele, Stanley Kubrick, the Wachowski sisters, Tim Burton, and Ari Aster among her favorite filmmakers, as well as Nia DaCosta, director of the upcoming Candyman reboot.

While she prefers not to say too much about her friendship with Prince, she notes that they “always” talked about movies.

“He’s the one who told me to watch Black Orpheus. I had never seen the film before,” she said. “He loved movies. He encouraged me to make more movies as well.”

The movies love Monáe, too. This past year the Oscars invited her to perform an opening number that doubled as a celebration of some films that the Academy overlooked, including Us, Queen & Slim, and Midsommar.

Monáe said during the performance that she was “so proud to stand here as a Black, queer artist” and pointedly celebrated “all the women who directed phenomenal films.” It was a notable observation, given that no women were nominated for best director — and only one female-directed film, Greta Gerwig’s Little Women, had been nominated for Best Picture.

“There are certain things that I didn’t say in rehearsals that I did say live,” she noted with a laugh.

“It was important that it felt like an opening you hadn’t seen from the Oscars before. And that it also gave love to the films that were not nominated, that I even thought were going to be nominated, but that were not. And that highlighted those marginalized voices in our community,” she said. “And it had to feel fun.”

The Oscars opening launched a very big year for Monáe, which continued with her starring role in the second season of the Amazon series Homecoming. When I noted that the first season starred Julia Roberts, who was the biggest star in the world when Monáe was growing up, she saw where I was going and rerouted me.

“I’m not replacing Julia Roberts,” she said. “Nobody can replace Julia Roberts.”

Antebellum is, improbably, her first lead role on film. If it continues horror’s recent habit of far outpacing expectations, the film could be huge for her already massive career. Monáe, whose Wondaland Pictures made a first-look production deal with Universal Pictures in 2018, could be helping to set Hollywood’s agenda for years to come.

But Monáe has bigger aspirations than movie stardom. She wants to correct the historical record, one role at a time.

In 2016 she was deeply empathetic in Barry Jenkins’ Moonlight, which ultimately won the Academy Award for Best Picture, then embarked on several historical roles: She starred in Hidden Figures as NASA engineer Mary Jackson, one of three Black women who never got their proper due, prior to Hidden Figures, for their roles in the early success of the American space program. (The film also starred Taraji P. Henson and Octavia Spencer as NASA mathematicians Katherine G. Johnson and Dorothy Vaughan, respectively.) Then, in 2019, she played boarding-house owner Marie Buchanon, a fictional character in Harriet who helps dramatize the stunning struggles and victories of the real Harriet Tubman, who freed dozens of people from slavery at almost unfathomable danger to herself.

Antebellum returns again to slavery, a subject America may finally be ready to confront honestly. Years of denial have been abetted by Hollywood propaganda going back to one of the first hit movies, Birth of a Nation. A debate rages this summer about how to address Gone with the Wind and its grotesquely sunny portrayals of slavery.

Antebellum was originally supposed to be released in April 2020, but was pushed because of COVID-19. Its delay may be one of the very few positive results of the pandemic, because Antebellum is now positioned to arrive at a time when Americans, led by Black Lives Matter, are dismantling relics of the Confederacy, confessing to racial sins, and studying parts of history we once tried to bury.

The film’s co-directors and writers, Gerard Bush and Christopher Renz, have carefully protected plot details of the film, knowing that horror films especially are better the less you know going in. But they did provide a statement disclosing that in addition to playing Veronica, Monáe also takes on another role.

“Janelle’s stoicism camouflages a furnace burning deep within her spirit,” they said. “It is a very specific quality that can’t be learned or bought; it’s a presence. Veronica/Eden are essentially two characters housing similar attributes, which lend themselves beautifully to Janelle’s particulate energy.”

Also read: Mark Wahlberg Tries to Make Amends in Good Joe Bell, From Brokeback Mountain Writers

What we do know is that the film shifts back and forth from the modern era to the Antebellum one, the era before the Civil War when the white South’s wealth was built on the enslavement and exploitation of Black people.

“Gerard had expressed to me that this film and story were inspired by a dream he had, with his ancestor,” Monáe said. “And I’ve been communicated to in my dreams. I’ve said this in many interviews, but a lot of my music, melodies, and songs come to me while I’ve been dreaming. I’ve had to wake up in the middle of the night.

“So I understood what that meant, to have your ancestors seed their visions and dreams in you. Right? And what was clear is that the past was speaking to us, and reminding us of the connection that the past has with the present, and now the present will inform the future.

“These are things that we may know, but things that we can’t forget. And I think more than ever, we cannot forget history. We cannot forget some of the events that have shaped this country and shape this world. And this film to me serves as a reminder of what’s at stake. And a reminder of the superheroes — the Black women in this movement to bring awareness for marginalized voices.”

Subscribe to MovieMaker to receive our forthcoming Fall Guide to Making Movies issue!

She names a few of the women who inspired her role: Congresswoman Maxine Waters, as well as the members of The Squad who joined her in Congress in 2018 (Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, Ayanna Pressley, and Rashida Tlaib), plus former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams and attorney Angela Tye, with whom Monáe has tried to rally new voters.

“I just couldn’t pass up an opportunity to honor these brave and heroic women who put their lives on the line every single day,” Monáe says.

Later in our conversation, she names these women again. So no one forgets.

Antebellum, starring Janelle Monáe, is available on demand this Friday.