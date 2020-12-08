What Godfather Coda Changes About Godfather III

Francis Ford Coppola promised that Godfather Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone — his re-edit of The Godfather III — would change the film’s beginning and ending, as well as some points along the way. He has made good on that promise, in some unexpected ways. So what does Godfather Coda change about Godfather III?

We’ve watched both versions, and found a few noteworthy changes. Here is a by-no-means exhaustive list of them. Spoilers abound, obviously. Godfather Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone is available on Blu-Ray and streaming.

The Beginning

The original Godfather III opens with a flashback to the lake house where Michael Corleone’s brother Fredo (John Cazale) was murdered — at Michael’s order. The scene is followed by a lovely establishing shot of 1979 New York City, including the Twin Towers.

Coda opens with Michael Corleone (Al Pacino) wheeling and dealing with the chainsmoking Archbishop Gilday (Donal Donnelly) — a scene that doesn’t appear until about 40 minutes into the original Godfather III. The change puts a somewhat confusing Vatican storyline from the original film front-and-center for Coda. The Twin Towers shot is gone.

Michael Corleone then delivers a lovely voiceover in which he writes to his children, Tony (Franc D’Ambrosio) and Mary (Sofia Coppola), that he would like to see more of them. “The only wealth in this world is children,” he says.

The Church Scene

Godfather Coda cuts a brief scene in which Michael Corleone receives an honor (the Order of Saint Sebastian) from Gilday while flashing back to Fredo’s death, which helps establish that he’s haunted by his hypocrisy.

The Balcony Scene

Coppola has talked at length about his pained response to criticisms of his daughter, Sofia Coppola, in the film. She stepped in to play Michael Corleone’s daughter, Kay, after Winona Ryder became ill. Her line readings were stilted in places, most notably a scene on a New York City balcony in which Mary confronts Michael about whether he’s just using her as a prop in the family’s new foundation.

In Godfather Coda, Francis Ford Coppola cuts the opening lines of the scene, in which Sofia Coppola’s line readings seem notably off.

Sofia Coppola emerged from the criticism just fine, she told The New York Times. “It taught me that as a creative person, you have to put your work out there… It toughens you up. I know it’s a cliché, but it can make you stronger.”

The Title

This one’s obvious, but it was important to Coppola, who said he and The Godfather author Mario Puzo wanted The Godfather III to be called Godfather Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone all along and that he finally got his way 30 years after the original’s release. Paramount also fought with Coppola way back in 1974 about whether he could call The Godfather Part II by that name, or whether it would make audiences think the film was a retread.

The Dance Flashbacks

In the original cut of the film, Michael flashes back after the opera scene to his dance with his daughter Mary; his dance with his first wife, Apollonia (Simonetta Stefanelli); and his dance with his second wife, Kay (Diane Keaton). The new version cuts the dances with his former wives to focus on his dance with Mary.

The Very End

No, we’re not going to ruin the very end of a movie Coppola spent years making, decades rethinking, and months re-editing. But we will say the most substantial and surprising change to the film comes in its final seconds.

Other Little Cuts Here and There

The new cut is 12 minutes shorter than the original. Coppola made 363 total picture changes, according to Deadline.

