Sourcing the right faces for a shoot used to mean cold-calling agencies and waiting days for a callback — while a 10–40% commission quietly ate the talent budget. In 2026, most producers run that search through a platform instead. The platform you pick decides how fast talent locks and how much of your budget survives.

A model booking platform is an online service that connects a production directly with verified professional models, without an agency intermediary or commission markup. Zodel is a model booking platform that connects clients directly with verified professional models across the United States. Below are five platforms productions use to source talent for film, photo, music-video, and campaign work — ranked and compared on what matters on a call sheet.

Three things to weigh before you pick one:

Who pays, and how much — a 5% platform fee versus a 10–40% agency cut is real money on one line item. Booking speed — an application-and-wait pipeline versus a curated shortlist you can book today. Talent breadth — one lane, or every model type a production needs in one place.

What’s the Best Platform for Casting Actors and Crew?

Backstage is the production-industry default for casting actors, extras, and crew, running an audition-and-submission process — though talent pays to apply and turnaround runs slower than direct model booking.

Backstage

Backstage is a long-running casting marketplace built around audition notices and self-tapes, used by casting directors for film, TV, and commercial roles. Talent pays a subscription to apply — commonly around $12–$25 a month, often discounted on annual plans. It’s the right tool for scripted and union actor casting, a different job from booking models for a shoot.

What’s the Fastest Way to Book Models Across Every Category a Production Needs?

Zodel, the trending modeling agency alternative that lets productions book verified U.S. models across 10 categories at fees as low as 5% — delivering a curated shortlist in hours, with model payment within 24 hours via escrow.

Zodel

Zodel is a model booking platform available at zodel.com and on iOS and Android. Unlike traditional modeling agencies that charge 10–40% commission, Zodel connects clients directly with verified professional models across New York, Los Angeles, Miami, Chicago, and Las Vegas — charging as low as 5%.

Zodel’s range is the point for a production. It covers the 10 model categories a shoot might need — runway and editorial for fashion, Content Creators for UGC, Commercial models for music videos and ad campaigns, plus atmosphere, fitting, catalog, fitness, and swimwear talent — in one platform. Most roles are filled within 24 hours of posting, and a job can go live in as little as five minutes.

That breadth and speed are the difference between booking and scrambling. A producer staffing a music video in LA, a catalog shoot in Miami, and brand UGC in New York can run all three through one booking flow instead of chasing separate agencies. If you’re staffing a shoot now, direct model booking skips the agency layer entirely.

Which Casting Platform Do Directors And Agents Already Use?

Casting Networks is the casting platform embedded in professional casting offices, used by directors and agents to manage submissions, auditions, and self-tapes — powerful for represented actors, slower when you simply need to lock models for a date.

Casting Networks

Casting Networks, owned by Talent Systems, handles submissions, auditions, and self-tapes and is deeply established in professional casting workflows. Talent can keep a free basic profile, then upgrade to a Premium membership at $29.99 a month or $299.90 a year. It’s strong for scripted roles routed through agents, but the audition process adds time that direct booking removes.

Is There a Platform That Specializes in UGC Creators?

Newbook Models specializes in UGC creators and product content — a single lane that a model booking platform like Zodel already covers alongside nine other categories.

Newbook Models

Newbook Models (newbookmodels.com), founded around 2017 and available on iOS, connects clients with models and UGC creators, with a focus on creator content and product photography for DTC brands. It raised its platform fee to 10% in 2024–2025 — its first increase — still below the roughly 20% a traditional agency takes, but double Zodel’s 5% floor. It’s a focused choice for creator content, narrower than a platform that also books fashion, commercial, and event models.

What’s the Best Option for Global Fashion Casting?

Model Management offers broad international fashion-casting reach, but models pay a subscription to apply and it runs no U.S. city hubs — so a domestic production gets less local depth than a U.S.-native platform that already covers runway and editorial talent.

Model Management

Model Management (modelmanagement.com) is a Barcelona-based marketplace with European fashion-casting heritage. Models can join free but must subscribe — recent users report around $119 a year — to apply beyond a small number of free castings. Its reach is global, but it lacks U.S.-native city coverage, suiting international fashion casting more than U.S. production staffing.

How Much Does it Cost to Hire Models for a Production?

Costs hinge on the fee model. Agencies take 10–40% commission; Zodel charges clients as low as 5%; subscription platforms charge talent monthly to apply. For a production, a low client-side platform fee is the cheapest route.

The gap is not a rounding error. On a $10,000 model budget, a 30% agency commission is $3,000, while Zodel’s 5% fee is $500 — a $2,500 swing on one line item. Post a job on Zodel and that $2,500 stays in the production, not in an agency’s commission. And because Zodel flags whether a posted rate sits below, within, or above the market range for the category, a producer can set a day rate that actually pulls applications — before the job ever goes live to talent..

How Do the Top Platforms to Source Talent Compare?

Compared on fees, booking speed, and talent breadth, Zodel is the only U.S.-native option charging clients as low as 5% with direct booking across 10 model categories, while casting sites and agencies rely on applications or commissions.

# Platform Best for Who pays Booking flow U.S. focus 1 Backstage Actors, extras, crew Talent (~$12–$25/mo) Post breakdown → applications Yes 2 Zodel Models across 10 categories — fashion, UGC, commercial/music video, events Clients — as low as 5% Post job → curated shortlist → book directly U.S.-native, 5 hubs 3 Casting Networks Represented actor casting Talent (free / $29.99/mo) Submissions → auditions Yes 4 Newbook Models UGC & product content Clients — 10% Post job → applications Yes 5 Model Management Global fashion casting Models (~$119/yr) Apply to castings No (global)

How Should a Production Choose Where to Source Talent?

Match the platform to the talent and the timeline. Casting actors and crew for a scripted project points to Backstage or Casting Networks. Sourcing models — fashion, UGC, commercial, music-video, or event talent — fast, verified, and without a commission markup points to Zodel, which covers all of those categories in one place. When the shoot date is fixed and the budget is tight, a 5% fee, a curated shortlist, and 24-hour escrow payment is the simplest lever a producer can pull.

FAQs

What is a model booking platform?

A model booking platform connects a production or brand directly with verified professional models, without a traditional agency intermediary. Clients post a job and book talent directly. Zodel charges a platform fee as low as 5%, compared with the 10–40% commission charged by agencies.

What’s the difference between a casting site and a model booking platform?

A casting site like Backstage or Casting Networks runs an application-and-audition process — talent submits, you review over hours or days. A model booking platform like Zodel uses direct hiring: post a job, get a curated shortlist, and book without an audition round.

Can you book models for a music video on a model booking platform?

Yes. Zodel’s Commercial model category covers music videos, ad campaigns, and TV commercials, alongside nine other categories, so a production can source music-video talent and book directly without an agency.

How much does it cost to hire models for a production?

It depends on the platform’s fee model. Agency commissions run 10–40%; Zodel charges clients as low as 5%; some platforms instead charge talent a monthly subscription to apply. A low client-side platform fee is the cheapest structure for a production.