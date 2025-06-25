With the rise in popularity of streaming services, including HBO Max, Amazon Prime, and Netflix, movie theaters across the United States are now facing growing pressure from competition. To reel people back into the traditional viewing experience, theaters across the country are now introducing new discounts, special offers, and even loyalty programs.

Exploring US Cinemas and Their Discounts

Many theaters are now adopting discounts on certain days of the week to lessen the impact of quieter viewing periods. AMC and Regal both have deals like this on a regular basis, to make theater visits that bit more affordable. The AMC Stubs A-LIST Club also allows members to see multiple movies per week for one flat fee. Discounts are available on concessions, and fees are waived. This helps the cinema to appeal to demographics who may otherwise prefer to stream.

Discounts like this make the big-screen experience more accessible, and it also allows traditional cinemas to build engagement through both special events and rewards. Another cinema that’s adopting a new and unique approach to discounting would be Cinemark. Their Movie Fan tier allows you to earn 1 point for every $1 spent on concessions, with access to advanced screenings and special promotions. Movie Club tiers also offer one 2D ticket for a month, with unused credits rolling over. You can also get 20% off concessions for just $10.99 a month. The subscription aspect allows traditional cinemas to take advantage of regular income, just like streaming services, but without compromising the traditional experience the theater is known for.

Streaming Services are Rising to the Challenge

Cinemas are getting more creative with their discounts, with membership perks and loyalty rewards helping them to stay competitive. At the same time, it seems that streaming services are rising to the challenge. Amazon Prime, for example, offers cinema releases at a premium price, alongside 4K and Atmos versions of certain titles. They also offer discounted welcome offers for those new to the platform. Interestingly, streaming services are also paying for limited theatrical runs of their shows, so that they can qualify for Oscars while boosting prestige. Netflix, in particular, did this with Roma, which ran for three weeks.

Even though streaming has been seen as the dominant format for some time, it appears that both sectors are learning from each other. This kind of competition is healthy as it broadens consumer choice while delivering equally immersive experiences across different formats.

It’s not just the movie world this is happening to either. This trend is being seen across other sectors as well. Even though traditional casinos look to boost footfall by offering cash-prize tournaments or dining offers, online casinos tend to offer welcome bonuses and slot promotions. This ensures there’s always a way to engage with the experience, while ensuring that there is an entry point for those who want to engage with either format. A similar shift can be seen in the theater.

Digital platforms are now streaming productions, allowing people to watch them from anywhere. These are often done based on a subscription model. Theaters, on the other hand, often offer discounted tickets, showing that as time goes on, the world of entertainment is becoming more accessible, and that competition between digital and traditional variants stands to benefit fans most of all.