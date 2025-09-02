The Toronto International Film Festival® (TIFF) celebrates its 50th Edition this month (September), and Toronto Film School (TFS) is marking the occasion with its most ambitious TIFF experience yet.

To start, this year’s TIFF lineup features an impressive slate of productions that spotlight more than 25 members of the TFS school community. Among the highlights: six TFS alumni who contributed their various behind-the-scenes skills to Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein will celebrate the highly anticipated film’s North American premiere; Class of 2010 Film Production grad Zain Duraie will mark the world premiere of her debut feature, Sink, during TIFF’s Discovery programme; and TFS instructor Madeline Sims-Fewer’s latest genre-bending thriller, Honey Bunch – featuring the work of three of her former TFS students – will mark its North American premiere.

But the celebration doesn’t end there! The TIFF Festival Street Art Market, in partnership with Toronto Film School (Sept. 4–7), will serve also as a vibrant showcase for TFS talent. As presenting sponsor, TFS returns for a second year with its Cinema installation – a 10×20-foot mini outdoor theatre screening a curated selection of student short films throughout the festival’s opening weekend. Situated just steps from Toronto’s TIFF Lightbox, this showcase gives students and their work valuable exposure to thousands of festival-goers and industry professionals.

And lastly, through its Make It to TIFF with TFS 2025 campaign, the school is also offering hands-on opportunities for students, alumni, and future creatives to immerse themselves in the energy of one of the world’s premier film festivals.

At the heart of the campaign is an exclusive contest where 15 coveted Conference Passes were awarded to prospective and current TFS students and alumni, granting them access to the Industry Conference, press and industry screenings, online networking and business tools, access to industry venues, and invitations to special industry events, among other perks.

For TFS, this growing partnership with TIFF is about more than presence – it’s about putting its community at the centre of Canada’s creative conversation.

