When it comes to businesses, we generally think about serious stuff. Maybe someone in a black suit and tie, some grey hair, pensively making decisions behind a desk.

But what if I tell you, businesses are not as serious as most of us assume. So, when we think of a celebrity running a business, it instantly makes us question everything. The main idea is that businesses in this digital age are more fun than the actual 9-5 or occasional freelance projects.

How, so?

Well, the answer is simple. The business industry has become diverse, and it is no longer just limited to boring work. In fact, running a business as a celebrity, digital influencer, musician, or content creator is easier than ever. This is the reason we see more celebrities starting their own business.

If you are also interested in knowing about some successful Hispanic celebrities running businesses, then keep reading.

Selena Gomez

Who doesn’t love our Disney princess? I know I do.

The actor turned singer and then social media influencer, and now businesswoman, is what the world needs right now. Selena owns a makeup line called Rare Beauty. The brand offers a line of the best and most sought-after makeup products.

The best thing about this brand is that influencers, makeup critics, and consumers equally love it. Moreover, this brand was launched in 2020 in the US, and thanks to its quality and price tag, the brand has since gone global.

Now you can find this brand in other countries like Canada, Mexico, Asian countries, and Europe as well.

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Jennifer Lopez

When you can sing, dance, and look like a diva, there is no way anyone can stop you, and Jennifer Lopez is here to prove it.

Jennifer made business cool before most of these influencers could spell business. Back in 1998, the singer started her apparel brand called J.Lo by Jennifer Lopez. The brand did not just stick to the old boring cuts and style. Instead, it offered a bit of glam, just like the singer’s personality.

J.Lo mainly offers swimsuits, eyewear, and perfumes. However, the best thing is that the brand has been collaborating with other celebrities and brands to launch their collection, which keeps things fresh.

Lopez is not just sticking to the boring old businesses. Instead, she also has a family foundation for unprivileged families, women, and kids. So next time you attend her concert or listen to her music, you will realize that she is not just another celebrity but also a businesswoman and a great human being.

Jessica Alba

When it comes to Latina beauty, we all think about Jessica Alba. Pretty face, stable acting career, and very decent acting skills, this actor has changed the way we view art.

However, she is not just another actor on the block. Instead, she has earned a solid reputation in the business community as well. The actor started her wellness business called The Honest Company in 2012. With the help of her businesses, she mainly offers natural, chemical-free, toxin-free products for women and kids.

She aims to help people live a better life and ensure that everyone gets to enjoy a natural and organic lifestyle. With the help of her brand, she mainly aims to move the planet toward eco-friendly, sustainable, and family-safe products.

Salma Hayek

When it comes to Mexico, we all think about Salma Hayek. Hailed as one of the prettiest faces in the industry, this actress has made headlines with her work, beauty, accent, and style.

To continue this legacy, in 2008, she started her wellbeing and organic ingredient business. By working with Eric Helms, she started two wellness product lines, i.e., Cooler Cleanse and Blend It Yourself.

Cooler Cleanse mainly focuses on natural and organic juices that can help with gut cleansing, especially boosting immunity, digestion, and reducing weight. Blend It Yourself offers a customized solution with its frozen smoothies that can be consumed directly or turned into a face pack.

Sofia Vergara

When it comes to crazy accents and exceptional beauty, we all think of Sofia Vergara. This Colombian-born actor rose to fame with her exceptional performance in Modern Family. Although her prior work is equally amazing, her performance was truly memorable in the show.

Taking her legacy to the next level, she did not think about just another fashion or makeup line.

Instead, she opened a talent management company called Latin World Entertainment (LatinWE) that mainly facilitates the Hispanic community working in Hollywood. From publicity to productive services and much more, her company ensures that every Latino actor gets to enjoy the same work opportunities and rights within Hollywood.

While most actresses stick to the basics, the above-mentioned celebrities proved that just a pretty face is not enough. Therefore, they became a perfect combination of beauty and brain.