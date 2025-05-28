Narcos is a highly-rated television series that tells the thrilling yet violent tale of the Colombian cartels. The first two seasons revolve around kingpin Pablo Escobar while the third season focuses on the downfall of the Cali cartel. This riveting series came out a few years after another highly successful series, The Walking Dead, came to life on the television screens. It also premiered a few years before one of the highest-rated television shows in history debuted. That show was Breaking Bad which chronicled the evolution and eventual demise of the mighty Heisenberg.

So, aside from being among the most popular television shows to ever hit television screens, what do Narcos, Breaking Bad, and The Walking Dead have in common? Well, they’ve all found a second life in the world of gambling, reimagined as casino games. You’ll find these titles at many leading UK platforms.

However, as with other slots, these ones may not perfectly match your gaming style in online casinos. That’s why you essentially have two options. The first is to read the detailed review below and make a decision based on the slots’ features and parameters. The second, more “hands-on” approach, is to spot these slot titles in your platform’s lineup and dive right in. This works especially well if you can take advantage of a non-sticky bonus casino offer, which lets you play with your own funds first, keeping the bonus as a backup to extend your playtime with less pressure on your deposit.

Whichever path you choose, let’s take a closer look at these slots and see why they’re nearly as loved in casinos as they once were on TV.

Narcos

The television show Narcos premiered in 2015. In 2019, NetEnt released the Narcos slot, which quickly became quite popular at online casinos. The game is jam-packed with images and characters from the hit show including everyone’s favorite DEA agents Steve Murphy and Javy Pena. It also comes with a few exciting slot features like free spins, multipliers, Sticky Wilds, and Symbol Swap.

Narcos is a medium-high volatility game which means you may suffer the occasional cold streak between decent payouts. With an RTP of 96.23%, you can reasonably expect a return of $96.23 for every $100 wagered over the long run. Stakes range between $0.20 and $400 while the maximum payout is fixed at 1,506X. While a lot of other slots offer a much higher payout, few of them have as many features. Nor do they offer the same sense of adventure.

As a point of interest, you can play Narcos for free in demo mode at several websites including NetEnt’s website.

The Walking Dead

Did you love watching The Walking Dead? If so, you can reconnect with Rick, Daryl, Carol, and others as they show up on the reels of The Walking Dead slot. Released by Playtech in 2021, this slot is loaded with innovative features including Expanding Symbols, free spins, multipliers, and the Hold and Win feature. It even has a bonus game and progressive jackpot.

With a stake range of $0.10 up to $500, The Walking Dead slot game should suit almost all budgets. The 5X3 reel setup will look familiar while the game’s medium volatility means that you should be able to take down a worthwhile payout between modest cold streaks. The 95.73% RTP is rather low, but the 2,000X maximum payout is a little more attractive than the max payout offered on Narcos.

Breaking Bad

Another fine branded slot from Playtech, Breaking Bad: Cash Collect & Link was released in 2023 and it features Playtech’s patented Cash Collect Mechanic. It also offers features like a bonus game, free spins, Hold and Win, and wilds. It’s the perfect slot for those who like having a few features at their disposal without being overwhelmed by them.

Breaking Bad: Cash Collect & Link is a medium volatility game with an RTP of 95.60%. Like The Walking Dead slot, Breaking Bad: Cash Collect & Link has a stake range of $0.10 up to $500 making it suitable for most budgets. A maximum payout of 2162X means you have a slim chance to win up to $1 million in a single spin.

Conclusion

Three well-known branded slots based on hit TV series have been explored here – but that’s just the tip of the iceberg. You can find loads of other branded slots based on your favorite TV shows and movies including Rocky, The Mummy, Gold Rush, and the epic Gladiator. You can even play games inspired by musicians like Jimi Hendrix, Guns N’ Roses, and everybody’s favorite lunatic, Ozzy Osbourne. Pop culture has fully infiltrated the online casino realm, and slot fans are excited about it.