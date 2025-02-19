Here are the top 10 highest grossing horror movies at the worldwide box office from 2010-2019, according to Box Office Mojo.

10. Resident Evil: Afterlife (2010)

Total Gross Worldwide: $300,228,084

The fourth installment in the Resident Evil franchise, Resident Evil: Afterlife was the first movie in the series to be shot in 3D.

Beginning in Tokyo, it follows Milla Jovovich as Alice, who attacks Umbrella HQ with her clones. They later go to Alaska, Los Angeles, and a cargo tanker off the coast called Arcadia, battling the undead and other monstrous folk.

9. Annabelle: Creation (2017)

Total Gross Worldwide: $306,592,201

The fourth installment in The Conjuring universe, Annabelle: Creation is the second Annabelle spinoff movie, telling the backstory of the haunted doll, Annabelle, and the little girl who gave the demonic spirit who possesses the doll its name.

People just can’t get enough of that creepy doll.

8. Resident Evil: The Final Chapter (2017)

Total Gross Worldwide: $312,242,626

When a franchise is good, people will watch it to the bitter end. This is the sixth installment in the Resident Evil franchise, following the first 2002 movie which itself was based on a video game of the same name.

The storyline of the series follows a research facility called the Hive located underneath Raccoon City. When a genetically engineered T-virus contaminates the hive, the AI-powered Red Queen seals it up and kills everyone inside to prevent its spread.

The Final Chapter finds Milla Jovovich reprising her original role as Alice, in a fight to save mankind after the T-virus has spread to the entire world, creating monsters, zombies and demons.

7. The Conjuring (2013)

Total Gross Worldwide: $320,415,166

The original The Conjuring has got to be among the best horror movies in recent memory. It’s got everything you want: suspense, jump scares, and an absolutely terrifying and grotesque reveal of the demon-witch Bathsheba who possesses poor Mrs. Perron. It spares us too much gore, but it delivers on the supernatural, unseen elements that we argue make it even scarier.

This mighty movie was so successful, it paved the way for a franchise of nine total movies in The Conjuring universe.

6. The Conjuring 2 (2016)

Total Gross Worldwide: $322,811,702

The Conjuring 2 marks the first appearance of the evil nun who stars in another movie later on in this list. Vera Farmiga reprises her role as Lorraine Warren from the first Conjuring movie in The Conjuring 2. But this time, she and Patrick Wilson’s Ed Warren are in London investigating a home that a single mother insists is inhabited by evil, claiming that her daughter is suffering from demonic possession.

5. A Quiet Place (2018)

Total Gross Worldwide: $340,955,294

John Krasinski had a hit with A Quiet Place, which he directed, co-wrote and starred in opposite his real-life wife, Emily Blunt.

The story takes place in a post-apocalyptic version of the world in which the surviving humans have to constantly hide from alien monsters with an extremely keen ability to hear. Thus, they have to live their lives in almost complete silence.

4. The Nun (2018)

Total Gross Worldwide: $366,050,119

There’s that nun again. When a young nun takes her own life in Romania, a priest and another young nun are called in to investigate. Set in 1952, The Nun is part of The Conjuring universe, since it’s a spin-off from The Conjuring 2 which features said evil nun.

This one stars Demián Bichir, Taissa Farmiga, and Jonas Bloquet.

3. It Chapter 2 (2019)

Total Gross Worldwide: $473,093,228

Pennywise returns in the second part of It. Stephen King’s original 1986 book was so long — 1,168 pages to be exact — that the filmmakers couldn’t possibly fit it into one movie. Even the first 1990 film adaptation starring Tim Curry as the killer clown broke it into a two-part ABC miniseries, totaling 3 hours and 12 minutes.

In this sequel, we meet the adult counterparts of the kid gang from the first movie, who reconvene to make good on a pact that set in blood 27 year prior.

Bill Hader plays Richie, James McAvoy plays Bill, Jessica Chastain plays Beverly, James Ransome plays Eddie, Isaiah Mustafa plays Mike, Jay Ryan as Ben, Andy Bean plays Stan, and Skarsgård returns as Pennywise.

2. World War Z (2013)

Total Gross Worldwide: $540,455,876

In this horror-action movie plays on the classic zombie trope when a lethal virus rips through civilization, infecting people with a single bite. Brad Pitt’s character is a former U.N. investigator who flees with his family when a normal traffic jam turns into an absolute disaster scenario.

But soon, Pitt’s Gerry Lane must leave his family in order to lead the charge to save the world.

This film is absolutely epic, with state-of-the-art CGI for its time and breathtakingly horrifying scenes of what monstrosities humanity devolves into when the world falls into chaos and society ceases to have order.

1. It (2017)

Total Gross Worldwide: $702,781,748

This adaptation of Stephen King’s classic horror novel about a killer clown is the highest grossing horror movie of the 2010s.

Starring Bill Skarsgård as the iconic Pennywise the clown, it also featured a cast of adolescent actors to play the group of seven kids from the town of Derry who team up to take the clown down: Jaeden Martell as Bill, Finn Wolfhard as Richie, Jack Dylan Grazer as Eddie, Jeremy Ray Taylor as Ben, Sophia Lillis as Beverly, Chosen Jacobs as Mike, and Wyatt Olef as Stan. The cast also included Owen Teague as Patrick Hockstetter, Nicholas Hamilton as Henry Bowers, and Jake Sim as Belch Huggins.

Together, the seven kids have to fight back against the mean kids in town, their twisted parents, and the biggest villain of them all: It.

Watch out, though — by the end of this movie, you’ll float, too!

