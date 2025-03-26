The life-changing possibilities of the lottery have long been a source of inspiration for movie makers and writers. Since the dawn of cinema back in the early 20th century to modern-day blockbusters, audiences have been captivated by tales of unexpected wealth, following the emotional flurry and palpable challenges that hitting a jackpot entails. This isn’t surprising, as the hope of winning a fortune is universal. With lottery wins making regular headlines, it’s no surprise that the public’s interest in lotteries is as strong as ever. Modern day innovations mean that players no longer need to visit their local retailer to participate –– online platforms like The Lotter allow people to order official lottery tickets online from anywhere in the world, making the dream of winning a jackpot more accessible than ever. Whether through traditional draws or online options, the excitement of a potential jackpot remains universal.

Here is a top 10 list of movies we feel capture the experiences and emotions that a jackpot win could evoke.

It Could Happen to You

We start with a heartwarming romantic comedy that stars Nicolas Cage and Bridget Fonda, It Could Happen to You came out in 1994 and tells the story of New York City cop Charlie Lang. The premise being that when a man finds he doesn’t have enough money to tip waitress Yvonne at a diner, he offers her half of his lottery ticket if he wins. The next day, he lands a $4 million share in a $64 million lottery jackpot and remains true to his word, splitting the money with Yvonne, against the wishes of his wife. The movie is a delightful exploration of generosity and the real value of money and relationships.

Waking Ned Devine

Another 90s comedy, Waking Ned Devine hit the movie theaters in 1998. Set in a picturesque village in Ireland, it revolves around the death of Ned Devine, who ironically passes away in shock when he realizes that he has won the lottery. Neighbors from his local village form a plan to claim the lottery prize by pretending that Ned is still alive. As the humor inevitably unfolds, it not only illustrates how far people are prepared to go for the chance to get their hands on a fortune, but it also underlines the importance of community and friendship.

Lottery Ticket

A comedy from 2010 that stars Bow Wow as Kevin Carson, Lottery Ticket is about a young man who lives in the projects and lands a massive $370 million lottery jackpot. The movie tells Kevin’s story as he attempts to navigate a long weekend during which all of his friends and neighbors discover that he has become a multimillionaire. The movie is a hilarious but in places poignant examination of the problems that can come with sudden wealth, and the importance of being true to yourself.

Welcome to Me

One of the most intriguing movies on this list, Welcome to Me (2014) tells the story of Alice Klieg, a woman with borderline personality disorder, played by Kristen Wiig. Alice wins an $86 million lottery jackpot but what she does with the money surprises people. Unlike how most people would spend a windfall, she uses the money to launch a talk show in which she discusses her life and experiences. The movie is an inspiring take on lottery winnings being used to launch a journey of self-discovery rather than a spending spree.

Finder’s Fee

The first all-out drama, this 2001 movie starring Ryan Reynolds in the early stages of his career, depicts a man who finds a wallet with a winning lottery ticket inside. He must then wrestle with the moral dilemma of whether to keep the ticket and claim the prize for himself or return it to the rightful owner.

29th Street

Released in 1991, this movie is based around a true story and features Anthony LaPaglia as Frank Pesce, a character who has enjoyed amazing luck throughout his life. When he wins the first ever New York State Lottery, he has to wrestle with the pressures of his new wealth, which makes for a touching movie about family, luck and happiness.

Two Lottery Tickets

A hilarious comedy from Romania, Two Lottery Tickets (2016) is about three friends in a provincial town who put their money together to buy a lottery ticket. After losing the ticket, they are forced to retrace their steps in an attempt to find the ticket, encountering a string of strange and eccentric characters along the way. A highlight of foreign cinema, this is an uplifting movie that underlines the value of determination and friendship.

Uptown Saturday Night

A classic comedy movie from 1974, Uptown Saturday Night stars Sidney Poitier as Steve Jackson, a man who sneaks into an illegal lottery club and ends up winning a huge prize. Unfortunately, the winning lottery ticket is stolen. To get it back, he and his friend have to go on a wild and entertaining adventure that exemplifies the highs and lows of seeking a fortune.

The Lottery Man

Definitely the oldest pick on this list, The Lottery Man, a silent movie from 1919, is about Jack Wright, a young man who wins a big prize on the lottery and who is then inundated with marriage proposals. Jack has to navigate the changes that come with his new fame and fortune, and along the way, he learns what really matters in life.

Lucky

A thoroughly uplifting indie movie from 2017, Lucky is about a young couple, struggling for money, who win the lottery but then decide to maintain their modest lifestyle while they work out what to do with their fortune. While many lottery movies focus on the negative aspects of sudden wealth, Lucky shows some of the positives, including the ability to use money to bring about positive change.

All of the movies on this list aren’t just great entertainment. They also go to the heart of the human condition, focusing on the way that sudden wealth can help people to find out what really matters in life, from friendship and love to community and generosity. They also encourage us to ask the question: how would I cope with a big lottery win?