If you’re tired of limited odds, slow payouts, or betting restrictions in your state, offshore sportsbooks are a smart move. These offshore betting sites let you bet on sports from anywhere, with better bonuses, more props, and an all-around better betting experience. Whatever your sport, whatever your betting style, we guarantee that there’s an offshore sportsbook out there that fits. After having tested all the top options, our favorite betting destination is BetUS. In this guide, we’ll explain why. We’ll also break down the best betting sites, what makes them legit, and how to get started the easy way.

10 Best Offshore Sportsbooks 2025

1. BetUS: Sports Betting Meets Sports Media

If you want more than just a place to click odds, BetUS is worth checking out as it is one of the best online casinos. What makes it different? BetUS TV. It’s like ESPN but focused on helping you bet smarter. You get free picks, game breakdowns, and real talk from guys who know their stuff. That’s rare even among the best offshore sportsbooks. You get live streaming and podcasts where actual sports experts give you background info on all the games.

Bonuses

BetUS offers some of the biggest and most flexible welcome packages in the offshore market. New players can choose between three bonuses: a 225% welcome bonus, a standard 125% multi-deposit bonus or a 200% crypto bonus, both combining sports and casino rewards. Each option delivers strong value with fair rollover terms and multiple ways to build your bankroll early.

225% Welcome Bonus- code: JOIN 225

BetUS rewards new players with a 100% sports bonus, a 25% casino bonus, and an additional 100% follow-up offer.

125% Welcome Bonus on Your First 3 Deposits – Code: JOIN125

Players can claim a 125% welcome bonus across their first three deposits, with 100% dedicated to sports and 25% for casino play. 200% Crypto Welcome Bonus – Code: JOIN200

Crypto users can take advantage of a stronger 200% offer on their first deposit, plus reload incentives on the next two.

All offers reward consistent play while maintaining realistic rollover requirements, making BetUS one of the most player-friendly options for both card and crypto bettors.

Sports Betting

We liked how BetUS covers everything, from NFL and NBA to smaller stuff like golf, tennis, and even esports. The props are deep, and live betting is super responsive. If you like football betting, this offshore sportsbook posts odds early and has plenty of options to build parlays and longshots. Plus, their analysis videos help you feel confident even if you’re new. Of course, the analysis is skewed towards the most popular sports like football and basketball.

Customer Support

Support is solid. You can reach them 24/7 by phone, chat, or email at [email protected]. We had zero issues getting help. The agents actually know the platform and don’t waste your time.

Pros

BetUS TV gives expert tips

Big bonus across multiple deposits

Great for football and live betting

Full customer support options



Cons

Sports analysis is focussed on major sports

High rollover on bonus

Site layout can feel a little crowded

2. BetWhale: Best Offshore Sportsbook for Online Betting

We’ve tested a lot of offshore betting sites, and BetWhale genuinely surprised us. It’s one of the best offshore sportsbooks for U.S. players who want fast crypto payouts, sharp lines, and a clean interface without a lot of clutter. If you’re after reliable offshore sports betting, BetWhale is a name to know.

Bonuses

Right off the bat, BetWhale hits hard with a 125% welcome offer up to $1,250. That’s one of the bigger offers we’ve seen from any offshore sportsbook. The rollover isn’t too steep either, which makes it easier to actually use your bonus. They also run reload deals for regulars, which we always appreciate.

Sports Betting

BetWhale is clearly built for fans of U.S. sports. We found great odds on NFL, NBA, and college football. Lines go up early, and we liked how fast the live betting options updated. It’s not overloaded with obscure markets, but if you want smart bets on popular games, this platform delivers. It reminded us of the old-school bookies: straight to the point and focused on value.

Customer Support

Support is 24/7 via live chat and email. We got quick answers every time, even on the weekend. No phone support, but honestly, we didn’t miss it.

Pros

Huge crypto welcome bonus

Strong odds on football betting

Fast, no-fuss payouts

Great for U.S. sports bettors



Cons

No phone support

Few niche sports

3. BetNow: Best for Horse Racing Fans

BetNow is a solid sportsbook with a big focus on horse racing. It’s best for bettors who love global tracks, live streaming, and strong rebates. If you’re into sports betting too, it covers all the bases with U.S. and international markets.

Bonuses

BetNow keeps things simple with flexible welcome offers for both fiat and crypto players. Whether you prefer standard deposits or Bitcoin, there’s a straightforward way to boost your first bankroll with fair wagering requirements and fast cashouts. New players can choose from several first-deposit bonuses depending on payment method and preference:

100% Bonus(Code: PROMOBUCKS)- up to $2,500 on standard deposits , 10x rollover; $50 minimum deposit.

, 10x rollover; $50 minimum deposit. 1 25% Crypto Bonus (Code: PROMOCRYPT)- up to $2,500 on crypto deposits ; 12x rollover, $50 minimum deposit.

; 12x rollover, $50 minimum deposit. 25% Welcome Bonus (Code: WELCOME25) – up to $2,500; 5x rollover; $50 minimum deposit

– up to $2,500; 5x rollover; $50 minimum deposit 30% Crypto Bonus (Code: WELCOME30)– up to $2,500; 5x rollover; $50 minimum deposit.

Each bonus is applied instantly during deposit and carries realistic playthrough conditions, making BetNow’s offers accessible to both casual bettors and high-rollers alike.

Sports Betting

We liked BetNow’s simple layout. It focuses on U.S. sports but also offers niche options, such as darts and politics. Bet types range from spreads and props to live betting and “If Bets.” The addition of “If Bets” is great. These bets are designed to be sequential (if your first bet is successful, your second bet is triggered). They are great for beginners, as they are low-risk: You’re not staking full money on all bets unless the first ones win; and less money is locked up up front.

Customer Support

Their 24/7 support is solid. We tested live chat and got help in under two minutes. They also offer toll-free phone support and email. Spanish-speaking agents are available too.

Pros

Excellent racebook

200% crypto bonus with reasonable wagering requirements

Addition of “if bets”

Covers major and niche sports

Fast payouts and no deposit fees

Cons

Limited flashy extras or advanced tools

4. BetOnline: Boosted Odds for Serious Bettors

BetOnline is one of those sports betting sites that just does everything right: early lines, huge props, and no drama when it’s time to cash out. We loved their regular boosted odds promotions, which give better payouts on select games and parlays. If you’re trying to bet big, use crypto, or just want solid odds every time, then the boosted odds feature can really give you the best chances of winning. You’ll be able to see full stats on how your odds get affected when you turn on this feature, which we thought was cool.

Bonuses

BetOnline’s No Strings Welcome Offer gives first-time players a flexible way to start betting, with free bets that carry no hidden restrictions and an added batch of free spins for casino fans. It’s simple, transparent, and instantly credited once your first deposit clears. Claim a 50% match in Free Bet Credit plus 100 Free spins on your first deposit. The blend of free bets and daily free spins makes BetOnline’s welcome package one of the most straightforward and user-friendly among offshore sportsbooks.

Sports Betting

We’ve used BetOnline for years, and the odds are consistently sharp. They’re usually the first bookmaker to post lines, especially for NFL and college football. You’ll find markets on everything: props, futures, parlays, live bets, even esports and politics. The betting limits are higher than most offshore betting apps, and the interface is fast and reliable.

Customer Support

Support is available 24/7 through live chat, phone, and email. We’ve always had fast, friendly help. Plus, there’s a full help center if you prefer to find answers yourself. The customer support email for BetOnline is: [email protected].

Pros

Early opening lines and deep prop bets

Big limits for serious bettors

Crypto and card-friendly banking

Excellent VIP rewards



Cons

Smaller welcome bonus than some

The interface feels dated on desktop

5. Bet105: Low-Juice Lines for Sharp, Crypto-First Bettors

Bet105 is a newly relaunched, crypto-only offshore sportsbook designed for bettors who know their numbers. Built around reduced-juice pricing, high limits, and lightning-fast crypto withdrawals, this book welcomes winners rather than restricting them. If you’re looking for a no-nonsense sportsbook that prioritizes value over gimmicks, Bet105 delivers.

Bonuses

Bet105’s welcome offer is refreshingly simple: deposit $50 or more, and you’ll automatically receive a $25 free bet. Beyond the welcome offer, Bet105 runs a few other promos for active players:

Refer a Friend: Earn a $75 free bet for every new bettor you bring (active through January 31, 2026).

Earn a $75 free bet for every new bettor you bring (active through January 31, 2026). MMA Split Decision Insurance: Get 25% of your stake refunded as a free bet if your fighter loses via split decision (through February 28, 2026).

Get 25% of your stake refunded as a free bet if your fighter loses via split decision (through February 28, 2026). NFL Specials: -110 player props on Monday nights and -103 point spreads every Thursday, keeping Bet105 true to its low-juice reputation.

Sports Betting

Bet105 focuses on the big leagues—NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, and college sports—with pricing that beats industry averages. Standard spreads and totals often sit at -105 or better, offering a meaningful edge over traditional -110 lines. The book posts early odds, supports live betting, and covers core props, though smaller markets and niche props may have reduced max bet limits. For bettors who compare odds and disciplined bettors alike, this is one of the best overall value options in offshore betting.

Customer Support

You can reach support via live chat and email (typically available during business hours). The site itself is mobile-friendly, intuitive, and built around speed. Deposits and withdrawals are processed via Bitcoin, Ethereum, and stablecoins (USDT/USDC) and are often cleared in under two hours. No ID upload is required unless flagged for compliance, keeping the user experience fast and efficient.

Pros

Reduced juice lines (-105 / -103) and strong player props

Fast crypto withdrawals with minimal verification

Exclusive weekly and event-based promos

Winners welcome; no restrictions on professional sports bettors

Cons

Limited availability in niche or smaller markets

No fiat payment options

Live chat is not available 24/7

6. MyBookie: Fast, Simple Sports Betting Anywhere

MyBookie keeps it super simple. All you need to do is open the site on your phone, and you’re ready to bet. It runs smoothly on iPhone, Android, whatever. The platform is definitely optimized for mobile. You can use the app on Android and the optimized browser version on iOS. If you want a clean, fast setup for online betting, MyBookie is one of the top betting sites to try.

Bonuses

MyBookie makes it easy for new players to bet with confidence thanks to its 100% Bet Back Bonus-up to $500. It’s a rare “ no-lose” welcome offer where you can bet on your first game with zero risk; if you lose, MyBookie refunds your stake. This promotion captures MyBookie’s signature approach: user-friendly, secure, and designed for everyday bettors who want simplicity and peace of mind.

Sports Betting

This offshore sportsbook covers all the big stuff: NFL, NBA, college football, UFC. The sports book even throws in odds on things like politics and celebrity matchups. While using this sportsbook for betting, we found the props and parlays are easy to build. There were several entertaining props like “Will LeBron James score over 25.5 points?” Those bets really add layers of entertainment to the betting experience. And they get added constantly; it was also fun to see how fast live betting moves on this app. It’s not the best for high rollers, but for everyday bets, it works great. We liked the layout too. Clean and not packed with clutter like some overseas betting sites.

Customer Support

Live chat is quick and helpful. You can also hit them up by email. No phone support, but we didn’t really miss it. They answered our questions fast when we got in touch with them on their website and they didn’t give us the runaround.

Pros

Fast, clean mobile layout

Easy to use on any device

Strong bonus for new bettors

Great for live and prop betting

Cons

No phone support

Higher rollover on bonuses

7. Everygame: Trusted, Long-Standing Sportsbook with Global Reach

Everygame is one of the most established names in online betting, dating back to 1996 when it became one of the first platforms to accept wagers online. Today, it’s a full-scale sportsbook, casino, and poker brand trusted by players in over 180 countries. The site’s longevity and steady reputation make it a solid option for anyone who values experience, variety, and responsive customer care over flashy gimmicks.

Bonuses

New customers can claim a 50% welcome bonus up to $200 with promo code WELCOME200, requiring a $50 minimum deposit and a 12x wagering requirement on odds of -200 (1.5) or higher. Not all regions qualify, so players should check the site’s Special Offers page for eligibility. Everygame also offers generous recurring promotions for regular bettors, such as:

20×$50 Free Bets Weekly: Lose a parlay by one leg, and you’ll be entered to win one of twenty $50 free bets.

Lose a parlay by one leg, and you’ll be entered to win one of twenty $50 free bets. Hockey Free Bets: Weekly $10 bonuses for hockey wagers of $50+ at -125 or better.

Frequent limited-time promos across sports, casino, and poker give existing customers steady value.

Sports Betting

Everygame offers over 5,000 daily wagers across a global range of markets, from NFL, NBA, and MLB to the Premier League, UFC, and major tennis tournaments. Its live betting platform stands out; you can follow multiple matches simultaneously via Multi-View or Overview modes, making in-play wagering fast and immersive. There’s no live streaming yet, but odds are competitive, and the variety of singles, parlays, teasers, and futures caters to every style of bettor. While Everygame isn’t the sharpest book for pricing, its coverage and reliability make it ideal for recreational and mid-level bettors who want a clean, complete sportsbook with strong European and U.S. coverage.

Customer Support

Customer service is a standout strength. Live chat runs 24/7, backed by email support ([email protected]) and scheduled phone calls for specific issues. Agents respond quickly and handle most queries favorably. Payments are flexible, with credit cards, eWallets (Skrill, Neteller, ecoPayz), and cryptos (Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin) supported. Deposits start from $20, and crypto withdrawals are usually processed within 48 hours, which is faster than most legacy books. The platform is licensed by the Kahnawake Gaming Commission (KGC), ensuring a fair and transparent operation. Both desktop and mobile browser versions perform smoothly, with full access to all features.

Pros

Over 25 years of proven reliability

24/7 customer support with fast response times

Wide range of sports and in-play betting options

Supports crypto, cards, and eWallets

Regular free bet and parlay boost promotions

Cons

No dedicated mobile app (browser-only access)

No live streaming or cash-out feature

8. BUSR: Big Bonuses and Unlimited Crypto Deposits

BUSR blends classic offshore charm with some of the biggest bonuses in the industry. Once known mainly for horse racing, it’s now a full sportsbook covering every major U.S. league and a wide range of niche markets. The layout feels a bit old-school, but beneath that dated exterior is a surprisingly capable platform that rewards big bettors and crypto players.

Bonuses

New players can start with a 100% welcome bonus up to $1,500 plus 25 Free Spins using promo code 100SPORTS. The offer activates with a $50 minimum deposit, credited instantly after sign-up. Regulars can also take advantage of BUSR’s ongoing promos:

$150 Racebook Bonus: Deposit $100 and wager $500 in 30 days to earn $150 free play.

Deposit $100 and wager $500 in 30 days to earn $150 free play. Refer-a-Friend Bonus: Earn $250 per referral, with no cap on how many you can invite.

The offers are generous by offshore standards, but players should double-check wagering rules, as misunderstanding rollover terms may lead to payout complaints.

Sports Betting

BUSR’s sportsbook covers all the essentials; NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, UFC, college sports, soccer, and more, with solid odds and extensive prop and futures markets. Once logged in, the site opens up into a more extensive experience, featuring an efficient parlay builder, simple live betting, and an Early Cash-Out option that lets you lock in profits before the final whistle. While it delivers variety, the platform could use some modernization. Pages can load slowly, and navigation isn’t as seamless as newer competitors. Still, BUSR’s range of markets and crypto-friendly setup make it a worthwhile option for players who want value over visuals.

Customer Support

Customer service is available 24/7 via live chat, email ([email protected]), and phone (1-844-444-2877). Response times are quick, though the help articles could use an update. Banking is flexible: Crypto deposits start at $20 with no upper limit, credit cards from $45–$2,500, Bitcoin payouts typically clear in 2–3 business days. BUSR holds a Panama Gaming Commission license, is open to players in all 50 states, and allows VPN access. It’s a small but active offshore book with generous limits and an easy-to-understand interface.

Pros

Huge 100% welcome bonus up to $1,500 plus 25 spins

No crypto deposit limits

Open to all U.S. players

Decent odds across major leagues

Cons

Website feels outdated and slow

Payouts can take longer than advertised

9. SportsBetting.ag: Big Bonus Power and Deep Market Variety

Launched in 2003 and operated by Blue High House S.A., SportsBetting.ag has built a strong reputation as one of the most versatile offshore sportsbooks available to U.S. players. It’s known for fast crypto banking, competitive odds, and a massive menu of markets, from the NFL and NBA to esports, politics, and financials. While the interface could use a refresh, its mix of bonuses, live streaming, and betting options make it one of the more complete offshore platforms.

Bonuses

New customers can grab a 50% welcome bonus up to $250 in free bets, plus 100 free spins, by using promo code WELCOME when depositing $50 or more. The offer is straightforward: your free bet credit equals half your first deposit and must be wagered once (1x) before withdrawal. Ongoing promos include:

$15,000 Daily Cash Race and $50,000 Cash Boost Raffle for high-action players.

and for high-action players. NFL Primetime Play and NBA One-Point Payback for key matchups.

and for key matchups. Reduced Juice NHL and UFC Split Decision Refund, perfect for value hunters.

Sports Betting

SportsBetting.ag offers expansive coverage across football, basketball, baseball, hockey, golf, tennis, UFC, and more, plus dozens of smaller categories like rugby, darts, handball, and esports. You’ll find Mega Parlays, Same Game Parlays, Odds Boosters, Prop Builders, and full live betting options with streaming on selected events.

Odds are highly competitive, especially on U.S. sports, meaning you rarely need to shop elsewhere. The Cash Out feature adds flexibility, allowing bettors to lock in profits early or minimize losses mid-game. Horse racing and cricket are smaller in coverage, but the main markets perform strongly.

Customer Support

Support is available 24/7 via live chat and email, with agents handling issues quickly. The platform’s layout is clean and simple to navigate on both desktop and mobile. Payment flexibility is a key strength. SportsBetting.ag accepts 20+ deposit and withdrawal methods, including credit cards, money orders, person-to-person transfers, and an extensive list of cryptocurrencies: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Dogecoin, Cardano, Solana, Ripple, Tether, Shiba Inu, Polygon, and even Trump Meme Coin.

Withdrawals can be made through crypto, bank wire, or check by courier, with crypto usually clearing within 24–48 hours. The site operates under a Panama Gaming Commission license and employs SSL encryption for security.

Pros

Competitive odds across major sports

Cash Out feature and live streaming available

Wide selection of deposit/withdrawal options, including more than 20 cryptos

Frequent high-value promotions and raffles

Fast mobile experience

Cons

Licensed in Panama

Website design feels dated compared to newer brands

10. XBet: Reliable Crypto Sportsbook with Fast Payouts

XBet has quietly become one of the most trusted offshore sportsbooks for U.S. players. Licensed in Curaçao and run by an expert team of gaming professionals, it focuses on the fundamentals: clean design, quick withdrawals, and responsive support. It may not be flashy, but XBet’s consistency, reliability, and low rollover bonuses make it a solid option for everyday bettors who value speed and transparency.

Bonuses

New players can claim a 50% Credit Card Bonus up to $200 with promo code XBWELCOME50 or double their bankroll with a 100% Crypto Bonus up to $200. Both offers require a $50 minimum deposit and a 10x playthrough, which is reasonable compared to most offshore sportsbooks. There’s also a 200% Casino Bonus up to $500 for slot and table game fans. Regulars benefit from generous ongoing offers:

35% Sports Reload Bonus

55% Crypto Reload Bonus

200% Refer-a-Friend Bonus

7% Horse Rebate

Sports Betting

XBet covers all major leagues, including NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, golf, UFC, and boxing, with thousands of daily markets. Odds are competitive, and the site offers live betting, early Super Bowl futures, and Vegas-style props on current matchups. The layout is minimalist and mobile-friendly, designed to make placing a quick bet easy on any device. While XBet doesn’t have the market depth of BetOnline or BetWhale, its pricing and simplicity appeal to casual and mid-level bettors who want fast action without delay.

Customer Support

Support is 24/7 via live chat, email ([email protected]), and phone (1-855-219-5809). The help team is responsive and well-trained, and it’s an area where XBet consistently earns positive reviews. Banking options are streamlined: deposits via Visa, Mastercard, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Ripple, MoneyGram, wire transfer, and eCheck. Withdrawals are fastest with crypto, typically clearing in under 48 hours. The platform runs on 256-bit SSL encryption, and all transactions are securely verified.

Pros

Reliable, fast crypto payouts (48 hours)

Low rollover bonuses and frequent reloads

24/7 live chat and phone support

Clean, user-friendly interface

Licensed in Curaçao

Cons

Fewer payment options than larger competitors

Bonuses capped at modest limits

No dedicated mobile app (browser-only)

How to Sign up at BetUS

Getting started at BetUS, one of the best offshore sportsbooks, takes just a few minutes. We signed up ourselves for the purposes of this article, and it was a breeze. Here’s how to do it:

Visit the BetUS Website

Go to the official BetUS homepage. Since it’s an offshore sportsbook, there’s no app to download. You just need to use your favorite browser.

Click “Join” or “Sign up”

You will immediately notice a “Join” or “Sign Up” button. Click it. You will then be prompted to input information.

Fill in Your Info

Enter your name, email, phone number, and create a password. No need to overthink it. This is standard for all offshore betting sites.

Choose a Deposit Method

BetUS supports a range of currency options. Ultimately, choose whatever suits you best, but we recommend crypto. Crypto will guarantee you the fastest payouts.

Claim Your Bonus

We would like to stress this: you don’t have to choose to sign up for a bonus package. But if you would like to play with bonus money, new players at BetUS can qualify for a 225% match deposit.

Start Betting

Once your deposit clears, you’re ready to hit the sportsbook. Browse markets, check the lines, and place your first bet. Football betting, live odds, props… you’ll find everything you need at this sportsbook. Enjoy!

What Are Offshore Sportsbooks?

Offshore sportsbooks are sports betting sites that operate outside the U.S., often in places like Costa Rica or Panama. These overseas betting sites let people in the U.S. place bets on sports without going through state-regulated betting companies. If you’ve ever wanted to bet on the NFL, NBA, or any football betting market, you’ve probably looked at offshore betting sites already.

The reason so many players use offshore sportsbooks is simple: they’re easy to join, they offer big bonuses, and they cover every sport you can think of. From online betting on major league games to niche props, these gambling sites have it all. They also accept crypto, credit cards, and other fast payment options.

Even though these bookies aren’t based in the U.S., the ones we listed are legit. Just make sure you pick from the best betting sites with a good track record. The right bookmaker can make your offshore gambling experience safe, smooth, and fun. We encourage you to do your own research. We read up on other experts and news sites’ opinions on top sportsbooks. For instance, the best offshore sportsbooks listed here are different from ours, but many are just as good.

Are Offshore Betting Sites Legal?

If you’re looking into offshore betting sites, you’ve probably asked: Are these places even legal? The answer is… kind of.

Offshore sportsbooks aren’t licensed in the U.S., but they’re legal where they operate. That’s why they’re called overseas betting sites. You would generally need a VPN to access them. They offer online betting to U.S. players even though they don’t follow U.S. laws. It’s a legal gray area. That being said, millions of people use offshore sportsbooks every day.

The key is choosing from the best offshore sportsbooks with a solid history. The sites we listed above are ones that have been around for some time and so have a track record that we can research online. When compiling this article, we researched reviews, complaints, and Reddit posts left by hundreds of satisfied customers (apart from registering and trying out the offshore sportsbook for ourselves).

So while these sites aren’t licensed by U.S. betting companies or state governments, using them isn’t illegal for individual players. Just avoid shady gambling sites and stick with the best betting sites that pay out on time.

The way we would sum it up is like this: offshore sports betting sites are legal for players, just not regulated in the U.S. Pick the best offshore sportsbooks, and you’re good to go.

Pros and Cons of Overseas Betting Sites

Offshore betting sites, also called overseas betting sites, are popular for a reason. But before jumping in, it’s smart to look at the pros and cons. Not all offshore sportsbooks are created equal, so choosing from the best offshore sportsbooks makes a big difference.

Pros of Offshore Betting Sites

Bigger Bonuses: Most offshore sportsbooks offer huge welcome deals, especially if you use crypto. The conditions for the welcome bonuses are usually more advantageous for players than their US sports betting counterparts.

Most offshore sportsbooks offer huge welcome deals, especially if you use crypto. The conditions for the welcome bonuses are usually more advantageous for players than their US sports betting counterparts. More Betting Options: You’ll find props, parlays, and live odds on everything from football betting to esports. The best offshore sportsbooks give you way more markets than your local bookies.

You’ll find props, parlays, and live odds on everything from football betting to esports. The best offshore sportsbooks give you way more markets than your local bookies. Fast Payouts: Top offshore betting sites like BetOnline and Bovada process crypto withdrawals fast. (Note: when we tried to cash out from BetWhale, we received our payouts on the same day!)

Top offshore betting sites like BetOnline and Bovada process crypto withdrawals fast. (Note: when we tried to cash out from BetWhale, we received our payouts on the same day!) Privacy and Flexibility: Many offshore sportsbook platforms let you bet anonymously with Bitcoin or other crypto. No personal info needed.

Cons of Offshore Betting Sites

No U.S. Regulation: These online sportsbooks aren’t licensed in the U.S. You’re trusting the site, not U.S. law.

These online sportsbooks aren’t licensed in the U.S. You’re trusting the site, not U.S. law. Risky if Unverified: Not all offshore betting apps are legit. Stick with the top betting sites to avoid scams.

Not all offshore betting apps are legit. Stick with the top betting sites to avoid scams. Limited Recourse: If something goes wrong, you can’t file a complaint like you would with U.S.-regulated sports betting sites.

Offshore Sportsbooks Are Still the Smart Choice

If you’re looking for bigger bonuses, better odds, and more freedom with your bets, offshore sportsbooks are still the way to go. The best offshore sportsbooks beat most U.S. sports betting sites when it comes to variety, value, and speed.

After testing dozens of offshore sportsbooks, our top pick is BetUS. It’s reliable, fast, and packed with features serious bettors need. Whether you’re placing offshore wagers on the NFL or looking for smooth online betting with crypto, BetUS checks every box.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Best Offshore Sportsbook?

In our opinion, BetUS is one of the best betting sites right now. It combines fast crypto payouts, competitive odds, and a clean, user-friendly interface.

What is the Biggest Sportsbook in the World?

The biggest sportsbook in the world is often considered to be bet365, based in the UK. It handles billions in bets each year and serves players in over 200 countries. Among the best betting sites, BetUS is one of the largest and most trusted by U.S. players. It’s known for its huge selection of markets, sharp odds, and strong reputation in the offshore gambling space.

What is the Best International Bet Site?

If you’re looking for the best international bet site that accepts U.S. players, we recommend BetUS. It’s one of the top overseas betting sites for fast withdrawals and deep sports coverage.