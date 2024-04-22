Tom Holland is getting involved in the creative process behind the fourth Spider-Man movie earlier than ever, the actor recently revealed.

It’s because the actor, who’s been playing Spider-Man since his first appearing in 2016’s Captain America: Civil War, has “a legacy to protect.”

Tom Holland on Spider-Man 4 Plans

Holland opened up about his unique involvement in Spider-Man 4 at the Sands International Film Festival in St. Andrews, Scotland. He was there for a screening of “Last Call,” a short he stars in that was co-written and directed by his brother, Harry Holland.

The British Spider-Man star said he is most definitely returning for a fourth Spider-Man film.

“The simple answer is that I’ll always want to do Spider-Man films,” Holland told Deadline. “I owe my life and career to Spider-Man. So the simple answer is yes. I’ll always want to do more.”

But the more “complicated answer” Holland gave about the fourth film is that the challenge will be to surpass and reinvent something entirely new after the highly successful third movie, Spider-Man: No Way Home, which came out in 2021. The film featured the reappearance of previous Spider-Men, Andrew Garfield (The Amazing Spider-Man, 2012; The Amazing Spider-Man 2, 2014) and Tobey Maguire (Spider-Man, 2002; Spider-Man 2, 2004; Spider-Man 3, 2007).

“We have the best in the business working toward whatever the story might be. But until we’ve cracked it, we have a legacy to protect,” he said. “The third movie was so special in so many ways that we need to make sure we do the right thing.”

He’s already involved in creative on the upcoming film.

“This is the first time in this process that I’ve been part of the creative so early. It’s just a process where I’m watching and learning. It’s just a really fun stage for me. Like I said, everyone wants it to happen. But we want to make sure we’re not overdoing the same things,” he adds.

After Holland’s first appearance as Spider-Man in 2016’s Civil War, he went on to star in his own Spider-Man movie with 2017’s Spider-Man: Homecoming, with Zendaya playing the superhero’s love interest, MJ.

Holland played Peter Parker again in Avengers: Infinity War in 2018, Avengers: End Game in 2019, and then again in his second solo Spidey movie, 2019’s Spider-Man: Far From Home.

This upcoming fourth Spider-Man film will be his sixth feature film as Peter Parker, unless you count his very brief appearance in the post-credits scene of 2021’s Venom: Let There Be Carnage.

Holland’s other films include 2012’s adventure thriller The Impossible alongside Naomi Watts, his brother Harry Holland, and Ewan McGregor; 2015’s action-adventure film In the Heart of the Sea opposite Chris Hemsworth and Cillian Murphy; 2016’s action-adventure The Lost City of Z opposite Charlie Hunnam and Robert Pattinson; and voice roles in Spies in Disguise (2019), Dolittle (2020) and Onward (2020).

Holland is also known for playing Billy Elliott in Billy Elliot in the musical Billy Elliot which played in London’s West End in 2008.

In 2020, he starred in Antonio Campos’ Netflix crime-thriller The Devil All the Time alongside Bill Skarsgård, Harry Melling, Riley Keough, Haley Bennett, Robert Pattinson, Sebastian Stan, Jason Clarke and Drew Starkey. Then, in 2021, he starred in Joe and Anthony Russo’s war movie Cherry. In 2022, he was in Ruben Fleischer action-adventure movie Uncharted alongside Sophia Taylor Ali, Mark Wahlberg, Tati Gabrielle and Antonio Banderas.

Holland most recently appeared in the Apple TV+ thriller The Crowded Room created by Akiva Goldsman.

The cast of Spider-Man: No Way Home also included Marisa Tomei, Jacob Batalon, Willem Dafoe, Kirsten Dunst, Tom Hardy, and Jamie Foxx.

A release date has not yet been set for the fourth Tom Holland Spider-Man film.

Main Image: Tom Holland in Spider-Man: No Way Home, Sony, Marvel