Tom Holland learned how to bartend for his new movie Uncharted; Sebastian Stan thought he was going to be killed off after his first Marvel movie; There are actually three dogs in Channing Tatum’s DOG movie. All in today’s Movie News Rundown.

But First: Happy Twosday! May your 2/22/22 — “the most exceptional date in a decade,” according to CNN — be a very special one. It’s a palindrome!

The Dogs of DOG: Lulu the Belgian Malinois stars opposite Channing Tatum in his new movie, DOG, which he co-directed for the first time with Magic Mike writer-producer and longtime collaborator Reid Carolin. But did you know there are actually three different Belgian Malinois dogs that play Lulu in the movie? Their names are Britta, Lana 5, and Zuza, and Carolin told us all about their unique personalities, how they were trained for the movie, and where they are now.

Uncharted Smashes the Box-Office: Sony’s new video game adaptation Uncharted led the domestic box office with a $44.1 million opening weekend between Friday and Sunday, according to Variety, which attributes the film’s success to star Tom Holland and a PG-13 rating, which makes it accessible to younger audiences.

Tom Holland, the Bartender: Speaking of Holland, the Spider-Man actor went undercover as a bartender at a real London bar to learn how to do the trade for Uncharted. He explained how this went down in a recent interview with SiriusXM, and how he “sort of got kicked out” once people started realizing that it was him behind the bar.

Tom Explains: “So I went to a bartending school. I ended up doing a few shifts at this bar in London, which was a lot of fun,” he said. “As word spread around town and people started figuring out that ‘apparently Tom Holland’s bartending at this bar,’ then the general manager started figuring it out… Eventually, I sort of got kicked out.” But don’t worry, he’s allowed back now, mostly because of all the good press he’s been giving the bar, he added. The bar is called Chiltern Firehouse, per The Hollywood Reporter.

The NAACP Image Awards 2022 Winners: Were announced last night, and among them is Cicely Tyson, who posthumously won the Outstanding Literary Work — Debut Author award for her memoir Just As I Am. Will Smith won Outstanding Literary Work — Biography/ Autobiography for his book, Will. Deadline has the full list of winners here.

Sebastian Stan’s Happy Ending: The Bucky Barnes actor thought his time in the Marvel cinematic universe was going to be a flash in the pan after shooting the train scene in Captain America: The First Avenger. Sebastian Stan was pleasantly surprised when they brought him back for Winter Soldier and he ended up playing Bucky for a decade.

Stan Says: “I knew at the end of the story, I was going to fall off this train, and then I was going to be given this green sleeve [for CGI purposes],” Sebastian Stan told Vanity Fair of The First Avenger in a recent video interview. “That was the only indication I had that I could potentially be coming back. But no one said anything to me. Then, on the day we were shooting that scene, they were like, ‘Yeah, we’re not going to be doing that green sleeve.’ And I just thought, ‘Oh. That’s it. I’m just going to die on that train. There’s no coming back.’ But they just didn’t know what arm they were going to use or something, and it kept going from there.”

Main Image: Tom Holland in Uncharted — photo credit Sony Pictures Entertainment.