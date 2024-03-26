Still basking in the glow of Dune Part Two and Wonka, actor Timothée Chalamet has signed a first look, multi-year film deal with Warner Bros. as both an actor and producer.

Chalamet starred as Paul Atreides and young Willy Wonka respectively in the back-to-back box office smashes. Dune Part Two has earned $575 million worldwide so far since its release in March, and Wonka earned a whopping $632 million globally after its Dec. 2023 release.

The deal was announced on Tuesday by Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group CEOs and co-chairs Mike De Luca and Pam Abdy. The terms of the deal mean that Chalamet will still be able to make movies with other studios, but Warner Bros. will have first dibs on his projects.

According to Warner Bros., Chalamet is the first actor in more than forty years to star in the top two domestic-grossing films that were released in an eight-month period. Now, the studio is hitching its wagon to his star for the foreseeable future.

“Working with Mike De Luca, Pam Abdy and their teams on Wonka and Dune over these last few years has been a deeply rewarding experience. These are studio heads who believe in real movie making, and I’m so grateful for their support as an actor, producer and collaborator. This partnership feels like a natural next step. Let’s go!” Chalamet said in a statement.

“Over the last few years, we have admired not only Timothée’s commitment to his craft, which is evident in the range and depth of his varied roles, but also his unwavering dedication to give 100% of his time and attention to every project he has made here at Warner Bros. and elsewhere,” De Luca and Abdy said in a statement. “His collaboration on the campaigns for Dune and Wonka is something we all enjoyed immensely, and the results speak for themselves. We continue to build for the future of the theatrical film business at Warner Bros. Discovery and are thrilled Timothée has chosen our studio to be his creative home.”

Before Dune Part Two and Wonka, Chalamet previously starred in Denis Villeneuve’s Dune Part One in 2021. In the past, he’s worked with some of the most legendary filmmakers of our time, including Luca Guadagnino on Call Me By Your Name and Bones and All; Greta Gerwig on Lady Bird and Little Women, Adam McKay on Don’t Look Up, Wes Anderson on The French Dispatch, Martin Scorsese on a Chanel commercial, and Christopher Nolan on Interstellar.

Call Me By Your Name earned Chalamet a best actor Oscar nomination, making him the youngest nominee for the award since 1939. He has starred in five best picture Oscar nominees: Call Me by Your Name, Lady Bird, Little Women, Dune and Don’t Look Up.

Other highlights from Chalamet’s career include Felix Van Groeningen’s Beautiful Boy and David Michôd’s The King.

Chalamet’s producing history includes Bones and All, and the upcoming James Mangold-directed Bob Dylan movie A Complete Unknown in which he stars as the famous musician and also serves as a producer.

The ending of Dune Part Two set things up for a third Dune movie, though Warner Bros. has not yet confirmed it or released any concrete details about it. Last we saw of Chalamet’s Paul Atreides, he was fully on board with his destiny as the new messiah, also known as Muad’Dib. Villenueve has confirmed that he’s working on a script, so we’ll just have to wait to hear more details.

