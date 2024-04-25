It’s no surprise that Kamloops, British Columbia was named one of MovieMaker’s Best Places to Live and Work as a Moviemaker two years in a row. As the urban hub of the Thompson-Nicola region, it gives moviemakers easy access to a world of locations. Past productions include Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, Jurassic World Dominion, and Bones of Crows.

So, what makes Thompson-Nicola an ideal location for motion picture productions?

Diverse Landscapes

The region spans 17,000 square miles and has doubled as Afghanistan, Egypt, Colorado, Nevada, and Texas. Winding rivers and pristine lakes, hoodoos, sagebrush hills, and alpine peaks are all within a short radius from Kamloops.

Four Seasons of Filming

Thompson-Nicola is one of Canada’s warmest and driest regions. Nestled between rolling green hills in spring, sun-drenched grasslands in summer, forests with rich autumnal hues, and crisp winters featuring snow-capped mountains, the region offers a breathtaking tapestry for year-round filming.

Attractive Tax Incentives

Eligible productions can receive up to 53.5% in Distant Location Tax credits.

Full-Service Film Commission

The Thompson-Nicola Film Commission (TNFC) is a full-time, full-service commission ready to assist with location scouting, permitting, logistics, and extras casting.

Ready to Scale

“The Thompson-Nicola has attracted major motion picture players including Netflix and Apple TV,” explains Film Commissioner Terri Hadwin. “We’ve been a front-runner for some very significant shows — especially when it comes to our ranch locations — but without a purpose-built film studio here, it’s hard to attract those bigger budget, long-term series. For the right investor, a studio would be a great opportunity.”

The TNFC has already completed a film studio business case study and site feasibility study, and encourages interested investors to reach out to learn more.

Visit filmthompsonnicola.com