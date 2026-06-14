160 days till Grand Theft Auto VI launches. pic.twitter.com/ilmoamMzjf — PlayStation Countdown (@PlayStationCDS) June 12, 2026

As short promotional videos to build up hype around a specific movie release, trailers are vitally important for film companies to get right. The same applies in the gaming sphere, with many similar techniques being used by giant gaming brands who share hit products with gaming audiences.

Whether they’re hosted on video sharing platforms like YouTube or they’re shown on television networks around the world, video game trailers can make or break a game. After all, if these short glimpses into a gaming product’s package don’t do the title justice, then gamers simply won’t part with their hard-earned cash to invest in the release in question.

Competition is fierce

After all, competition is fierce given the competitive nature of the games industry in 2026. These days, gamers are inundated with a conveyor belt of releases to get through. For example, the video games industry also has to compete with the iGaming industry, with many players opting to play Even Bigger Bananas 2 with its King Kong theme and engaging premise or similar slots online. Likewise, live poker is a preference for many.

As such, if a trailer doesn’t hit the spot with gaming communities, they’ll look elsewhere. On the whole, though, video game trailers have come on leaps and bounds in more recent times. Some of them even incorporate the type of techniques seen in the array of movie trailers we see from big-budget Hollywood movies. Let’s take a brief look at some notable techniques below.

The Spotlight is Always on the Gameplay

It’s fair to say that not every game trailer has been perfect. Where some go wrong is through the absence of gameplay content. Gamers are therefore left wondering how a release might feel and how it plays out. Thankfully, there are more success stories than failures here, with the spotlight generally being on the gameplay itself. Containing different elements of the product to tease future players and offer enough content to highlight a release’s story, gameplay features are paramount.

To add even more allure to a video game trailer, we’re seeing an increasing amount of Hollywood actors transition over to the gaming category. By having high-profile stars take on video game roles and become voice actors, it boosts a game’s appeal. Memorable examples include Keanu Reeves in Cyberpunk 2077 and Samuel L. Jackson appearing in Grand Theft Auto.

Fast-Paced Style of Editing

The editing process is a key part of any post-production project. In particular, both movie and video game trailers tend to adopt fast-paced editing filled with energetic scenes and settings boasting epic action. In an attempt to keep potential gamers fully engaged, this faster and therefore more eye-catching tactic makes video games look both exhilarating and adrenaline-fuelled.

Cyberpunk 2077 teaser trailer (2013) pic.twitter.com/pjwdV9ksCj — Gaming Nostalgia (@NostalgiasGame) August 24, 2025

While trailers provide more detail despite being short in terms of their length, teaser trailers are even shorter. As seen in the movie category, they’re there to spark curiosity, debate, and offer a taste of what’s to come. We’re also seeing the same emerge in the gaming space, with teaser trailers containing striking visuals, powerful quotes, epic battle sequences, and snippets of dialogue. Alongside longer video game trailers, teaser trailers can be impactful.