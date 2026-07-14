FX has finally shared a look at The Shards, the new series from Ryan Murphy based on the bestselling novel by Bret Easton Ellis, author of American Psycho and Less Than Zero.

Ellis is a character in the series, which draws form the author’s real teenage years growing up in Southern California in the ’80s.

During the pandemic lockdowns, he created a literary sensation by reading chapters of The Shards on his podcast, presenting them as his actual memories of a confusing school year in which he suspected a his magnetic new classmate, Robert Mallory, of being a serial killer known as The Trawler. The readings were soon released as a novel, which became the basis of the show.

Based on the Shards trailer, the show looks like an faster-moving, similar addictive take on the book, in which much is implied an the tension builds unbearably. Here we have teenage sex, drugs, and Sly Fox’s hit “Let’s Go All the Way,” which came out in 1985. (The show is set in 1981, but the trailer looks so good, let’s not quibble with details.)

More on The Shards

FX says in its description of the show: “FX’s The Shards is a seductive drama series from executive producer Ryan Murphy, based on the acclaimed bestselling novel by Bret Easton Ellis. Set against the vivid backdrop of 1980s Los Angeles, the series follows a group of privileged high school seniors at an elite prep school as they navigate identity, sex, jealousy, obsession and the dangers lurking beneath the surface of American adolescence.”

The show stars Igby Rigney as Bret, an aspiring writer and observant teenager whose reality begins to unravel with the arrival of Mallory, played by Homer Gere. (That casting is especially inspired given the influence of the 1980 film American Gigolo, starring Homer Gere’s father, Richard Gere, on Ellis’ work.)

Bret’s social circle includes Susan Reynolds (Kaia Gerber), Debbie Schaffer (Hayes Warner) and Thom Wright (Graham Campbell). The promise of their privileged youth is darkened by the cyncism of the adults in their world, including Terry Schaffer (Wes Bentley), Liz Schaffer (Evan Rachel Wood) and Steven Reinhardt (Jordan Roth).

The Shards is executive produced by Murphy, Nina Jacobson, Brad Simpson, Ellis, Eric Kovtun, Scott Robertson, Nissa Diederich, Tanase Popa, Nick Hall, Michael Uppendahl, Max Winkler, Kathleen McCaffrey and Brian Young. It is produced by 20th Television.

The series came to be after HBO started to develop it, but things eventually fell apart. The project then moved over to FX.

The Shards arrives August 5 on FX.

Main image: The Shards cast.