As seen at film festivals and in the cinemas, sports movies tend to do well when they’re released. Immediately appealing to fans of specific pastimes, there’s a clear market for them. However, over the years, some sports films have clearly done better than others.

For communities of sports fans all around the world, these hit releases replicate the emotional elements of their favorite sports, such as focusing on triumphs, the struggles along the journey, and the challenges overcome as teams and players reach the top. Also serving up plenty of entertainment and comical value, sports movies have always been popular with fans.

While there are hundreds we could mention here, below we highlight just some of the very best sports movies of all time. From the ultimate underdog story to the hot-headed coach who can’t contain himself, there have been some undisputed masterpieces over the years.

White Men Can’t Jump (1992)

There have been a number of iconic basketball movie productions, but not many of them come close to White Men Can’t Jump. This 1992 favorite is a hilarious watch, as Woody Harrelson and Wesley Snipes make for a sharp comedic pairing that was perfect for this particular production. With local competitions to compete in, stereotypes to overcome, and hustling to pull off, White Men Can’t Jump has it all.

Bend It Like Beckham (2002)

As one of soccer’s biggest ever stars, David Beckham is a name synonymous with the sport. However, brand Beckham also enabled the former Manchester United hero to have a movie featuring his name, although the story was a powerful one. Featuring a British Indian female player with aspirations of making it as a professional, she’s desperate to become a star like her idol, David Beckham. However, with a number of obstacles in her way, Jesminder “Jess” Bjamra’s journey isn’t as straightforward as you might expect.

The Big Lebowski (1998)

While The Big Lebowski isn’t your typical sports movie given its pot smoking scenes and hallucinatory moments, it’s ultimately a film about bowling. While the story running alongside the bowling is unusual to say the least, it’s still regarded as one of the finest movies ever, particularly for any people who frequent bowling alleys on a regular basis.

Senna (2010)

Formula 1 has been filled with some big names throughout its history, although not many of them are as memorable as Ayrton Senna. The legendary Brazilian’s story is both remarkable and tragic, with his accident at the San Marino Grand Prix in 1994 being featured. Overall, though, the movie also does a remarkable job of highlighting both his charisma and likability, while also shining a light on his famous rivalry with Alain Prost. A fantastic production, filmmaker Asif Kapadia absolutely nailed this one.

Rocky (1976)

We couldn’t leave Rocky off the list, could we? This unforgettable favourite is easily one of the best sports movies ever, with Rocky Balboa being known almost everywhere on the planet. Featuring a plethora of iconic scenes, it’s the ultimate working-class underdog story rising to the top in what is a corrupt and ruthless sport. Winning numerous awards, including a Best Picture Oscar, it’s arguably Sylvester Stallone’s greatest ever role in a movie sports fanatics adore.

Special mention must also go to Hoop Dreams (1994), Happy Gilmore (1996), Raging Bull (1980), The Mighty Ducks (1992), Space Jam (1996), Slap Shot (1977), Bull Durham (1988), Caddyshack (1980), The Bad News Bears (1976), and Hoosiers (1986).

