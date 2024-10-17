Netflix and the Russo brothers’ upcoming sci-fi adventure movie The Electric State trailer is out, and it features Millie Bobby Brown, Chris Prat, and sentient robots.

Based on the book by Simon Stålenhag and directed by Joe and Anthony Russo (Avengers: Endgame), the film is set in an alternate version of the 1990s. Brown plays Michelle, a girl who lost her family after a failed robot uprising. Pratt plays Keats, a smuggler who helps her on her quest to find out if her younger brother, Christopher, could still be alive.

“Are you sure you want to do this?” Pratt’s character Keats asks Brown’s Michelle in the trailer.

Then begins Brown’s voiceover explaining what’s going on in this strange, post-apocalyptic world: “Right now, all of us have something in common. We all lost something after the rebellion. Robots lost their freedom. Humans lost connection with each other. And I lost everyone I loved. Or so I thought,” she says.

“So you want to go get your brother back? I’ll go with you,” Pratt tells her.

The cast also includes Everything Everywhere All At Once star Ke Huy Quan, Stanley Tucci, Jason Alexander, Woody Norman, and Giancarlo Esposito. Voiceover actors include Woody Harrelson, Anthony Mackie, Brian Cox, Jenny Slate, Hank Azaria, Colman Domingo, and Alan Tudyk.

More information will likely be revealed about the movie on Thursday afternoon, when Brown, Pratt, and the Russo brothers will be participate in a panel for the movie at New York Comic Con.

Also Read: Superhero Jesus and a Kaleidoscope Love Story Highlight NFMLA’s InFocus: Puglia Cinema Program

More About The Electric State Trailer Starring Millie Bobby Brown

Millie Bobby Brown and Chris Pratt in The Electric State, courtesy of Netflix

Read the full synopsis of The Electric State from Netflix below.

“The Electric State is a spectacular adventure from the directors of Avengers: Endgame set in an alternate, retro-futuristic version of the 1990s. Millie Bobby Brown (Stranger Things, Enola Holmes, Damsel) stars as Michelle, an orphaned teenager navigating life in a society where sentient robots resembling cartoons and mascots, who once served peacefully among humans, now live in exile following a failed uprising.

Everything Michelle thinks she knows about the world is upended one night when she’s visited by Cosmo, a sweet, mysterious robot who appears to be controlled by Christopher — Michelle’s genius younger brother whom she thought was dead. Determined to find the beloved sibling she thought she had lost, Michelle sets out across the American southwest with Cosmo, and soon finds herself reluctantly joining forces with Keats (Chris Pratt, Guardians of the Galaxy, Jurassic World), a low-rent smuggler, and his wisecracking robot sidekick, Herman (voiced by Anthony Mackie).

As they venture into the Exclusion Zone, a walled-off corner in the desert where robots now exist on their own, Keats and Michelle find a strange, colorful group of new animatronic allies — and begin to learn that the forces behind Christopher’s disappearance are more sinister than they ever expected.”

Producers include Joe Russo, Anthony Russo, Mike Larocca, Angela Russo-Otstot, Chris Castaldi, Patrick Newall.

Executive producers include Christopher Markus, Stephen McFeely, Tim Connors, Nick van Dyk, Jake Aust, Geoffrey Haley, Jeffrey Ford, Simon Stålenhag, Julia Angelin, Russell Ackerman, John Schoenfelder, Anthony Muschietti, and Barbara Muschietti.

Co-executive producers include Anthony J. Vorhies, Joseph Micucci, and Murtaza Kathawala.

The Electric State arrives on Netflix on March 14, 2025.

You can watch the trailer above.

Main Image: Millie Bobby Brown in Electric State courtesy of Netflix.