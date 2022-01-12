More in Movie News
Jenna Ortega’s Journey From Disney Channel Star to Scream Queen
Scream star Jenna Ortega has always had a taste for the macabre. “I initially wanted to...
Cheer: Here’s Why There’s No Interview With Jerry Harris From Jail in Season 2
Former Navarro College cheerleader Jerry Harris appears in Season 2 of the Netflix docuseries, Cheer, which...
The Idea of a Castle: The Tragedy of Macbeth Production Designer Stefan Dechant on Carving Sets ‘Out of Light and Shadow’
Production designer Stefan Dechant has worked on films including The Call of the Wild, Kong: Skull...
Cheer Director Greg Whiteley Filmed Jerry Harris Aftermath With ‘A Cold Eye and a Warm Heart’ in Season 2
“Navarro was a little bit different from when we’d left it. They were famous,” director Greg...
Becoming Cousteau Reveals Environmentalist’s Evolution: ‘He Wasn’t Born With This Conviction’ (Video)
French explorer Jacques Cousteau wasn’t always an environmental activist. National Geographic’s documentary Becoming Cousteau reveals the...
Ethan Hawke and Martin Scorsese’s Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward Doc The Last Movie Stars to Premiere on CNN+
Ethan Hawke and Martin Scorsese’s documentary The Last Movie Stars, which details the beautiful love story...
Curse of the Chippendales Filmmakers Unpack a True Story That’s ‘Stranger Than Fiction’ (Video)
The four-part Discovery+ docuseries Curse of the Chippendales unpacks the true story of the all-male dance...
What If This Isn’t the End of the World?
Here are some of the recent New York Times headlines as I type this: THE PLANET...
Andrew Garfield Revisits Gwen Stacy’s Sad Fate in Amazing Spider-Man 2: ‘She Had a Hand in Her Own Destiny’
Warning: Spoilers follow for Spider-Man: No Way Home and The Amazing Spider-Man 2. Don’t read on...
In 1967, Sidney Poitier Launched Three Sub-Genres of Film
Reading the Bible, or Shakespeare, there’s sometimes a tendency to say, “This isn’t so great —...
White Lotus Meets The Sopranos; Cobra Kai’s Hilariously Dirty Song; Mass Hypnosis
A Sopranos star joins White Lotus; a hilariously dirty song pops up on family-friendly Cobra Kai; a...
Romola Hodas, Daughter of Times Square’s ‘King of Porn,’ Paints a Picture of 1970s 42nd Street in Netflix’s Crime Scene Doc
Romola Hodas had never heard of “Times Square Killer” Richard Cottingham before she was interviewed for...
Inside the Visual Effects of Succession Season 3 With Phosphene’s Aaron Raff
When you’re watching Succession, it probably never crosses your mind that the Roy family’s private jets aren’t...
Why Keaton Bailed on Batman; Jonah Hill’s Insults; HBO Max Validation
HBO Max shows Christopher Nolan that living well is the best revenge; Michael Keaton explains his...
Jonah Hill Spent an ‘Entire Day’ Coming Up With Insults on Set of Don’t Look Up, Jennifer Lawrence Says
By now, you’ve probably heard all about the fart machine that Jonah Hill used as a...
Robert Redford’s Secret Crush; Morbius Pushed; Most Anticipated Movies and TV of 2022
Robert Redford had a secret crush on this late, great movie star; Jared Leto’s Morbius release...
Yes, That Red Balloon Scene in A Journal for Jordan Really Happened
If you’ve seen A Journal for Jordan, then you’ll remember the scene when a bunch of...
Maggie Gyllenhaal Wants The Lost Daughter To Feel ‘Both Disturbing and Comforting’
The Lost Daughter director Maggie Gyllenhaal is disrupting the way mothers are portrayed on-screen. Think more...
The Unexpected Reason Why Serial Killer Richard Cottingham Is the Subject of Crime Scene Season 2
Crime Scene director Joe Berlinger could have focused on countless serial killers for the second season...
That’s John C. Reilly as Herman Munster in Licorice Pizza
The Licorice Pizza credits say Herman Munster plays himself, but he was actually played by Paul...