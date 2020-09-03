Production on The Batman has halted production after Robert Pattinson tested positive for COVID-19, a source close to the production told Vanity Fair.

The news came after Warner Bros. released a statement saying the production on the Matt Reeves film had shut down, without naming the person who tested positive.

“A member of The Batman production has tested positive for Covid-19, and is isolating in accordance with established protocols. Filming is temporarily paused.”

Vanity Fair cited “a highly placed source” who said the person was Pattinson. The report immediately sparked a trending Twitter topic: NOT ROBERT.

The 34-year-old actor, who co-stars in Tenet, out today, took quarantine so seriously that he took pictures of himself when GQ profiled him earlier this year instead of risking contact with an outside photographer. He made headlines with the GQ interview for admitting he was barely working out for the Batman role, given the quarantine.

The Batman shut down its London production, like most films, when the COVID-19 outbreak began. It resumed only recently.

The film finds a young Bruce Wayne in his second year of protecting Gotham as a vigilante, and things aren’t going as he’d hoped. While investigating a series of murders, he is brought into the world of The Riddler (Paul Dano) as well as fledgling villains Catwoman (Zoë Kravitz) and The Penguin (Colin Farrell) — neither of whom yet go by those names.

The Batman is scheduled to be released on Oct. 1, 2021.