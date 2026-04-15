Being named one of Austin Film Festival’s Screenwriters to Watch signals both creative promise and professional momentum in one’s career. Selected from a highly competitive pool, these storytellers stand out for their originality, craft, and ability to connect with audiences, placing them on the radar of industry professionals seeking fresh perspectives.



The writers included on this year’s list join a vast network of established creatives who’ve successfully bridged the gap between aspiring writers and lasting careers. Fellow screenwriters to watch include Clint Bentley & Greg Kwedar (Train Dreams, Sing Sing), Megan Park (My Old Ass), VJ Boyd (The Madness), Austin Kolodney (Dead Man’s Wire), Zarna Garg (A Nice Indian Boy), and Glen Powell (Hit Man), to name a few. Beyond the accolade, this recognition opens doors to mentorship, networking, and visibility; resources that can shape a writer’s career and signal what lies ahead.

Mark Bianculli, writer How To Rob A Bank, Cliffhanger, Hunters

Bio:

Mark Bianculli is a TV and feature writer/producer in Los Angeles. Most recently, he wrote and Executive-produced his original feature screenplay HOW TO ROB A BANK to Amazon/MGM (directed by David Leitch, starring Nicholas Hoult, Zoe Kravitz, Pete Davidson and John C. Reilly) and wrote the screenplay for the reboot of CLIFFHANGER, starring Pierce Brosnan and Lily James.

Before that, he was co-creator and co-showrunner of NBC’s LINCOLN RHYME: HUNT FOR THE BONE COLLECTOR and wrote for Amazon’s HUNTERS produced by Jordan Peele and starring Al Pacino. He began his career in features, co-writing THE GOOD NEIGHBOR starring James Caan, and has since sold feature scripts to multiple studios and had two screenplays featured on The Blacklist. In television, he co-wrote and produced two additional network pilots, THE JURY (ABC) and DOOMSDAY (ABC). But the work he’s most proud of are the fun silly movies he makes with his kids.

On breaking in:

I was selling feature projects here and there, and even got an indie movie made. But the true stability in my career came when VJ Boyd, a friend and frequent collaborator (also a previous AFF Screenwriter to Watch), asked me to co-write a TV idea he had, which he thought I’d be suited to write. He had a blind script deal at the time, and split the deal with me 50/50, when I was less established than he was. To this day, the most generous thing anyone has done for me. It brought me into a (relatively) steady and safe world of television, and led to my development deals, and allowed me to make a stable life as a writer. For the first time, I was making creative choices with my career, not just struggling to get any paycheck I could.

Buck Bloomingdale, writer Riding Hurt

Bio:

Born and raised in a single stoplight town in rural Virginia, Buck Bloomingdale has always had a passion for entertaining others with imaginative storytelling. After earning a degree in media studies at James Madison University, Buck moved to Los Angeles, where he has written dozens of features, pilots, plays, and short stories, among other works. Several institutions have highlighted Buck’s work. Most recently, Buck sold his feature spec RIDING HURT in a competitive auction to Teton Ridge with Range producing.

On writing advice:

Writing advice is always tricky, but the one fool proof adage I’ve encountered is “read a lot, and write a lot.” I also frequently think of Mark Duplass’s “the cavalry isn’t coming” — no one is going to put words on the page for you.

Richie James Follin, writer/directorCrystal Cross, music Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, The Science of Sleep

Bio:

Richie Follin is an American musician, writer, actor, and filmmaker and a proud citizen of the Cherokee Nation. He first gained attention at 18 after releasing a 7-inch record on Posh Boy Records. Shortly after, Michel Gondry directed a music video for him and featured his music in Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, beginning a long creative collaboration.

Follin has toured internationally with bands including The Willowz, Cults, CRX, and Guards, performing at festivals such as Coachella, Lollapalooza, and Primavera Sound. He has appeared on television programs including Good Morning America, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, and The Late Late Show with James Corden.

In 2025, he wrote and directed his debut feature film Crystal Cross, which premiered at the Austin Film Festival and won the Audience Award.”

On a memorable experience at AFF:

Well apart from meeting some of my film heroes like Rian Johnson, Celine Song, Robert Rodriguez, Christopher McQuarrie, and Christine Vachon…AND attending a life changing screenwriting lecture by Michael Arndt…I would say going to get BBQ at Robert Rodriguez’s Troublemaker Studios was quite memorable, but really meeting all the people who put on the fest and who were also just there attending was a very special experience I won’t soon forget.

David Fortune, writer /directorColor Book, Shoebox, and Us

Bio:

David Fortune is an Atlanta-based writer and director whose debut feature, COLOR BOOK, premiered at the 2024 Tribeca Festival and went on to win jury and audience awards at Austin Film Festival, Deauville, Denver, Chicago’s Black Harvest Film Festival, and numerous others. The film earned him Variety’s “10 Directors to Watch” distinction and a 2025 NAACP Image Award nomination for Outstanding Breakthrough Creative. Fortune’s earlier works include “US” (Netflix Content Creator Program) and “SHOEBOX” (Indeed–Hillman Grad’s Rising Voices, acquired by Amazon Studios).

On being a part of creative community:

It reminded me of the importance of being a writer. Without us, there’s no industry, no jobs, no impact, no opportunities for other crew and production team members to execute their craft. It starts from the seed of a writer that eventually blooms. Being a part of the Austin Film Festival Community has reminded me of the purpose of who we are as screenwriters and storytellers.

Ty Freer & Nick Keetch, writers Sunny Nights, Almost Paradise

Bio:

Ty Freer and Nick Keetch are a writing team from different sides of the drama-comedy divide. Nick has a black heart filled with doom and his writing tends towards the kind of thematically grandiose ideas that make Ty sick. Ty, meanwhile, has the broken brain of an absurdist, and focuses on the minute, comedic details of characters which drives Nick insane. Despite their differences, they’ve managed to combine their talents to create fun, ambitious, character-driven stories that are both hilarious and emotionally resonant. Their show, Sunny Nights, starring Will Forte and D’Arcy Carden is available to watch now on Hulu.

On running a writers’ room:

Running the writers’ room for Sunny Nights was incredibly challenging. We were stepping up from being staff writers and had very little experience of how to manage or guide a group of writers. We navigated it by creating the kind of room which was open to any and all ideas while doing our best to hide our almost constant sense of panic.

Yuval Hadadi, writer/director A Man Walks Down the Street, 15 Years, director Soil

Bio:

After a decade as a theatre director in New York City, in 2017 Yuval wrote and directed his first feature film 15 Years, which was chosen to open the 2019 Tel Aviv International LGBT Film Festival, and won Best Picture awards at the Chicago LGBT Film Festival and the Naples International Film Festival, among others. The film was released in 2020 and was distributed worldwide through Breaking Glass Pictures. It is available for streaming on Apple TV and Amazon Prime.

In 2020, Yuval started writing his second feature, A Man Walks Down the Street, which was produced in 2024. The film won the Best Narrative Feature award at the 2025 Austin Film Festival, and it continues its journey among film festivals.

On premiering a film at AFF:

I’d say the entire experience with our film A Man Walks Down the Street, the fact that it premiered at AFF, and the incredible way it was received, was very memorable. Also, I was invited to do a one-minute pitch of the film in front of a room full of people, just before one of the panels that AFF organized during the festival and conference, and I was very nervous. I didn’t practice and wasn’t sure I’d be able to coherently tell the story of the film in a minute. Those 60 seconds which seemed endless while I was on stage, felt like a blink of an eye once I was done. That was memorable. Plus, I didn’t embarrass myself and I think it went pretty well…

Christopher Holt, writer 27 Cows, Crocodile, and Hillside

Bio:

Christopher Holt is a UK-based screenwriter, director, and producer working across film and television. He is a recipient of the Austin Film Festival Wonder Project Fellowship, recognition that led to commissions for two feature films based on true stories. As a filmmaker, Christopher has developed and produced projects across both scripted and documentary, collaborating with production companies and global streamers on stories that balance cinematic ambition with real-world authenticity. His recent feature documentary, “The Devil on Trial“, was a global hit for Netflix, ranking as the platform’s number five film worldwide in 2024.

On winning a fellowship at AFF:

The Wonder Fellowship especially has been huge. It’s given me the chance to develop two feature films based on true stories, working closely with people who challenge and support you in equal measure. More than anything, it’s made the whole process feel less isolating — like you’re part of something, and you’re moving forward, even when nothing’s on screen yet.

Olivia Jampol, writer/director, HOMESTALKER

Bio:

Olivia Jampol is a bilingual writer/director/actor who grew up on a coffee farm in Costa Rica and studied filmmaking at Harvard. A third-culture kid with an outsider’s obsession with Americana, she writes provocative, female-driven stories that blend psychological thriller, surrealism and body horror, plumbing the depths of female obsession, identity and desire to find the funny, strange sublime. Her debut feature HOMESTALKER, about a woman who falls romantically in love with a Brooklyn apartment, was shortlisted for the Sundance and Black List Labs and received a Special Mention at the Gotham Week Honors. It has been optioned by Post Film with Olivia set to direct. She is repped by Marc Manus at Persistent Entertainment.

On pushing a script forward:

Getting an 8 on the Black List for HOMESTALKER was the first time I thought: Okay, maybe I am not a total fraud… It started earning accolades and placing at labs and fests such as Sundance, BlueCat, ScreenCraft, Black List Labs, making it to the top 1% of all thrillers on Coverfly, but the real turning point was when I became a semifinalist at AFF. I can draw a direct line from that festival to when everything started snowballing: the collaborators, the creatives, the execs, the option, Gotham, and the jobs I’ve booked since. It all traces back to that one, weird, personal script and years of hustling, not giving up on it.

Melissa Kong, writer Wonderful World, Don’t Worry About It

Bio:

Melissa is a comedy writer/director from Chicago. She was a 2025 fellow in the Fox Entertainment Writers Incubator. Currently, she’s a writers’ PA on a Hulu show. Directing highlights include Don’t Worry About It (Slamdance Film Festival), Hey Kiddo (Austin Asian American Film Festival). Writing highlights include Chicago P.A. (Fox Entertainment Writers Incubator), Wonderful World (CAPE List, WIF x Black List finalist, Nicholl quarter-finalist), Don’t Worry About It (Disability List, Nicholl Fellowship top 15%).

On the AFF network:

I met so many folks during my time at AFF who are writing on TV shows or getting their films produced that it keeps me motivated. I’ve also met writers, who were once attendees and now are panelists at AFF. It reminds me how much your career can change.

Faith Liu, writer Hoppers; Writer/Director Sundowning

Bio:

In using story to seek community outside given systems, Faith has encountered diverse people and cultures that inspire her work – she created a short documentary around the shared immigration experiences of Sudanese refugees and Polish expats; directed a Cold-War setting of Mozart’s Magic Flute; wrote a sci-fi novel; and published in two academic journals before ultimately finding her people in the film world. She is an alum of USC, the CAPE New Writers Fellowship, and Christina Hodson and Margot Robbie’s Lucky Exports Pitch Program; has written for Blumhouse, FilmNation, Sony Pictures Animation, and Disney/Pixar; and enjoys stories about loners finding community in unlikely places.

On writing across genres:

I was in the Lucky Exports pitch program at the time, which was for women who wrote in the action space, and we had been instructed to bring a few ideas in to pitch. I had thrown one horror concept in there, not expecting anyone to select that one, and of course that’s the one the rest of the gals liked… that became the pitch we sold to Blumhouse and hooked me on horror for the rest of my life.

Sophie Miller

writer/director Ranch Water, writer Ms. Marvel

Bio:

Sophie Miller is a writer-director from Pennsylvania with a playlist for everything she’s ever created. She got her start in New York working in late night before moving to Los Angeles to be an assistant for Marvel Studios’ LOKI and later went on to write for MS. MARVEL on Disney+. Sophie’s directorial debut, RANCH WATER, premiered at Austin Film Festival in 2021. Since then, she has worked on a drama series for Amazon Studios as well as developing more feature films and series of her own.

On coming full circle:

I really got my start in screenwriting at the University of Texas at Austin, where I met incredible people who would go on to become my friends, crew members, actors, and confidants. That community allowed me to write and direct in a space that was never judgy, just eager to see me grow. Then one summer, I was a lucky intern in the screenwriting department at Austin Film Festival. Seeing the process up close made it all feel real and possible. So when we made Ranch Water, we planned everything around one goal, to premiere at AFF. It felt like coming full circle—starting there as a student and intern, and then returning with a film of my own.

Sammy Mohamed, writer: It Comes In Waves

Bio:

Sammy Mohamed, a Somali-Canadian writer/director from Ottawa. He and his family emigrated to Canada in 1990. He channels his family’s artistic legacy into compelling cinema. A graduate of Algonquin College’s Scriptwriting Program, he has penned a feature, It Comes in Waves, and several short films, directing two to date.

On being a part of AFF’s community of writers:

It was a huge blessing for me as a writer. Getting to meet other writers and philosophers made me feel less crazy. It also made me feel like nothing is far-fetched and to pursue this craft relentlessly. Truly grateful to be a part of this community.

Stephen P. Neary, story artist KPop Demon Hunters, creator/EP,The Fungies!

Bio:

Stephen P. Neary is a Hoosier-born writer, director, and animator living in Los Angeles, currently working as a story artist for clients including Netflix, Illumination, Annapurna, and Sony, most recently on KPop Demon Hunters. In 2026, Stephen’s independent animated short, Living with a Visionary, premiered at the Sundance Film Festival, where it won the Short Film Jury Award for Animation. Stephen created The Fungies! for Cartoon Network, serving as Executive Producer for the show’s three seasons, which premiered on HBO Max in 2020. Prior, Stephen was Supervising Producer for seasons two and three of Cartoon Network’s Annie nominated show, Clarence. Stephen graduated from NYU in 2008 and worked as a story artist at Blue Sky Studios for five years on franchises such as Ice Age, Rio, and The Peanuts Movie. Stephen has taught story and writing classes at CalArts and paints goofy little autobio comics about his family, which you can read on his Instagram.

On current projects and recognition:

I’m a story artist on an upcoming film at Sony Pictures Animation, but continue to make my own work. My latest short, Living with a Visionary, Won the Short Jury Award for Animation at Sundance 2026.

Tim O’Leary, writer/director of Laid Bare, Demonhuntr, The Third

Bio:

Tim O’Leary is a Los Angeles-based director/screenwriter and head of the production company Murder & Gay Stuff. He’s the creator of the OUTtv original series Laid Bare and the horror comedy series Demonhuntr, available on HereTV and Amazon Prime. A display dedicated to Demonhuntr was exhibited at the Hollywood Museum. A graduate of the UCLA Professional Program in Television Writing, he is the founder and head of the Los Angeles LGBTQIA+ Screenwriters, which currently has over 900 members.

On creating a series:

In the summer of 2025, I directed a series for OUTtv called Laid Bare, which I also wrote. This was the first project I’d ever made where I didn’t have to raise the money myself or pay for it out of my own pocket. Having OUTtv produce it was a dream, because they trusted my vision and really let me make the show I wanted to make. Having a show out on television was an instant game changer in so many ways.

Thara Popoola, writer Sex Education, Queenie, Crongton

Bio:

Thara Popoola is a NAACP-nominated screenwriter and Forbes 30 Under 30 honoree working across comedy and drama. A former paralegal and financial investigator, her writing is sharp and character driven. Credits include Sex Education, Queenie, Crongton, Dreaming Whilst Black, Black Ops and Pierre. She also co-founded Black Women in Scripted and has several original projects in development.

On navigating the industry:

Some of the biggest lessons I’ve learned is in relation to rejection. As a screenwriter, we face so much rejection and I’ve found separating my identity and sense of self from my projects has made handling the “no’s” a lot easier and understand it’s not personal. Also, not basing my self-worth on this industry or my achievements as a writer has helped me maintain my peace of mind whilst navigating the high’s and low’s of this industry.

Garrett Ratcliff, writer/producer; Contra, Silent Night Deadly Night

Bio:

Garrett Ratcliff is a screenwriter and producer who traded a Ph.D. in History from the University of Edinburgh for the human drama that drew him to history in the first place. He wrote the upcoming feature Contra (2026) starring Kal Penn and produced Silent Night Deadly Night (2025).

On navigating difficult projects:

I was the last screenwriter to come onboard to Contra before it went to camera. I had a very, very short timeframe for the rewrite. With such a short deadline, I didn’t have enough time to worry or overthink it. I had to just go with my instincts and write. Which was a great lesson in general.

Tatti Riberio, director of Valentina

Bio:

Tatti is a journalist and filmmaker raised in the Bay Area. She is the founder of franknews and a graduate of the USC School of Cinematic Arts. Valentina is her first feature film.

On improvising:

Writing for me is always hard until it isn’t. Anything can feel hard to write if it’s being forced. A lot of Valentina I can’t take credit for, it’s heavily improvised, but making sure the story felt cinematic even when the point was to capture reality was really about being immersed in the pacing and following what felt exciting.

Ellen Rodnianski & Tanya Leonova, writer and director of American Baby

Bio:

Ellen Rodnianski is a filmmaker based in New York City and was born in Germany into a Russian-speaking Ukrainian family. Her debut narrative feature, AMERICAN BABY, is currently on the film festival circuit. It had its US premiere at the Austin Film Festival where it also won the Audience award. Her short films have premiered at international festivals including the Warsaw Film Festival and Cottbus Film Festival, and are featured on prestigious online platforms such as Director’s Notes and Omeleto.

TANYA: Tanya was born and currently lives in Moscow, Russia. Her first degree was in journalism and, after a few years in the field, switched to screenwriting. She’s still wondering why she hasn’t done it years before.

On the hardest scene to write:

ELLEN: There is a very dramatic scene in American Baby that definitely tops this list. The 15-year-old protagonist tries self harm as a way of terminating her pregnancy…

TANYA: Each new project feels like the hardest at some point. American Baby really was a challenge! It’s my first script in English, it was supposed to constantly switch between timelines, and of course — and this was a HUGE concern — it’s the first time I wasn’t writing about the environment I actually live in. I’d say having Ellen as a co-writter made it all doable. I could just switch languages whenever I felt stuck trying to choose the right word; it felt very safe. And Ellen did really good research on the community so, by the time we started working on a draft, the material didn’t feel “foreign” anymore.

Jan Saczek, writer/director; Recess, Dad’s Not Home

Bio:

Jan Saczek is a film and television directing student at the Krzysztof Kieślowski Film School in Poland. He is the director and screenwriter of several short films, including “Dad’s Not Home” (which won a Gold Student Academy Award) and “Recess” (which was awarded at the Austin Film Festival).

On the biggest lessons learned:

I’ve learned to always work with people more talented and smarter than me, and to trust their experience and intuition. For me, that’s the best recipe for making a great film.

Samantha Smart, writer, producer, lead actor Charliebird

Bio:

Samantha Smart is the writer, producer, and lead actor of Charliebird which won the top prize at the 2025 Tribeca Festival. Following sold out screenings at Tribeca and rave reviews, Charliebird screened at festivals such as Mill Valley, Hamptons International, Austin, Denver, SCAD Savannah (awarded Best Feature Film), Coronado (awarded Best Feature Film), Jackson Hole International, and Tribeca Lisbon. It also won the Marcello Petrozziello Award at the Lucca Film Festival in Italy.

Born and raised in League City, Texas (where Charliebird filmed) Smart splits her time between Texas and France. Smart is currently preparing her next film, from a script she wrote, and will direct and star.

On starting out as a writer:

I had this idea in early 2020. I didn’t start writing it until 2021. I had been acting for a little bit, but writing allowed me to explore all parts of my creative brain and now I’m hooked. I think constantly studying great texts from theater helped a lot.

Naya James Sonnad, writer, Buzz, Rock 49 (features) Tipping Point (stage play)

Bio:

Naya James Sonnad is a writer of plays and films, actor and producer in New York City. Credits include the world premiere of 60/40 at the Hudson Guild Theater; Abdication! at Theater for the New City, also produced at Silver Spring Stage in Washington DC; over a dozen original one-acts, and several short films. Naya is a winner of the 2025 WGA East/FilmNation Emerging Screenwriters Fellowship. Her play Tipping Point is a winner of the 2025 Ashland New Plays Festival, a 2024 Austin Film Festival Finalist, and Nominee for the 2024 Susan Smith Blackburn Prize for playwriting.

On receiving accolades:

2024-2025 I received a lot of recognition, which launched me into a great professional space. It started off with being a Finalist at AFF, then went into production of my play 60/40, right into winning the WGA/FilmNation Emerging Screenwriters Fellowship, and culminated in winning Ashland New Plays Festival for my play Tipping Point.

Melanie Toast, writer Shut In, Cliffhanger, The Rancher

Bio:

Melanie Toast is a screenwriter whose debut spec SHUT IN sold to New Line Cinema in a competitive bidding war. She has since developed projects with Universal, Paramount, Miramax, and Netflix, most recently selling her thriller spec THE RANCHER, to be directed by Ramin Bahrani. Known for emotionally intimate, character-driven thrillers that place complex women at the center of high-stakes worlds, Toast wrote the screenplay for CLIFFHANGER, directed by Jaume Collet-Serra and starring Lily James and Pierce Brosnan, slated for a summer 2026 theatrical release.

On breaking in:

I attended a panel [at AFF] on contained thrillers and horror when an idea hit me. I wrote SHUT IN over the next year, put it on The Black List website for feedback, and within a month it was optioned. Things moved quickly after that.

Lindsey Villarreal, writer Woman Hollering, Vida, Tales of the Walking Dead,La Máquina

Bio:

Lindsey Villarreal is a television writer and independent feature writer-director. Her TV credits include La Máquina (Hulu), Mayfair Witches and Tales of the Walking Dead (AMC), George & Tammy (Showtime), Resident Evil (Netflix), Vida (Starz), and The Purge (USA).

She was named one of The Gotham’s 2025 Series Creators to Watch, and her feature screenplay Woman Hollering was selected for The Gotham Market’s 2025 U.S. Features in Development. Lindsey is a 2024 Sundance Screenwriters Intensive Fellow and recipient of the 2024 Sundance Horror Fellowship. She also participated in the 2025 Directors Incubator, sponsored by NALIP and Netflix, and is a graduate of the WGA’s 2025 Showrunner Training Program. Lindsey currently has original pilots in development with Onyx Collective, 20th Television, and Littlefield Co. and has sold pilots to FX and Amazon.

On getting staffed:

[A major turning point was] getting to pitch a major movie IP over the phone to a bunch of producers in Europe and subsequently not getting that job but then getting staffed on a TV show instead. It showed me that there are lots of different ways to move forward.

Warren Wagner, writer Fowl, co-writer Hell Followed With Us

Bio:

Warren Wagner is a queer American screenwriter and author living in Canada. In 2023, he published his debut horror novella THE ONLY SAFE PLACE LEFT IS THE DARK with Ghoulish Books. Wagner co-wrote the feature adaptation of the bestselling YA horror novel HELL FOLLOWED WITH US by Andrew Joseph White with screenwriter Alvaro Rodriguez. The film is being produced by Lilly Wachowski’s Anarchists United, Trustbridge Entertainment, and Powerhouse Animation Studios. In September 2025, Wagner was named to the Blumhouse Screamwriting Fellowship cohort for underrepresented voices in horror.

On networking and meeting collaborators:

After finding out I was a finalist [at AFF], I knew I had to attend the conference… by the end of the trip, I had met Alvaro Rodriguez, who was a judge in my category, and while I didn’t win, he had voted for me and was the first industry writer to tell me I had a real voice. I left Austin no longer seeing screenwriting as just a personal obsession, but as a career I wasn’t going to give up on. If I didn’t place in the Festival and if I didn’t attend the conference, I would’ve never met Alvaro and we would’ve never worked on a project being produced by Lilly Wachowski that got me into the WGA.

Anna Zabel, writer Courier Girl, Baby Doctor, Everybody Loves a Dead Girl

Bio:

Anna (she/her) is a writer based in Brooklyn, NY. She is currently the writer’s assistant on Bash Doran’s series Fear Not, starring Anne Hathaway. She also works for Bash’s company, Pete’s Uncle, where she contributes to projects across various stages of development and production. Prior to Fear Not, she was the showrunner’s assistant on the Hulu pilot Foster Dade.

Outside of her work with Bash, she recently wrote and executive produced her first short film, directed by Sara Crow and featuring Succession’s Peter Friedman. And she’s cooking up lots of other projects!

On industry meetings:

The major turning point in my still very new career was meeting Bash Doran. Instead of interviewing me, she invited me to her office to help out on a pitch she and her fantastic producer, Mallory Baysek, were working on. It was so much fun, and we clicked super quickly. I didn’t start working for her full-time right away, but I stayed in touch and took every opportunity to learn from her—soaking up her wisdom, humor, and kindness whenever I could. She’s the BEST.

To hear more from this year’s honored writers, visit https://austinfilmfestival.com/screenwriters-to-watch-2026/.