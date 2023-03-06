The trailer for “permanent teenager” Seth Rogen’s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles reboot is out, and it’s oozing with mischief from a group of beloved turtles.

Rogen’s animated reboot film Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem revisits the beloved comic book heroes first introduced in 1983 by Peter Laird and Kevin Eastman. Arriving in theaters on August 4 from Paramount Pictures, the new movie promises to introduce a new generation of heroes that will rise from the sewers of New York.

Here’s the official logline: “After years of being sheltered from the human world, the Turtle brothers set out to win the hearts of New Yorkers and be accepted as normal teenagers through heroic acts. Their new friend April O’Neil helps them take on a mysterious crime syndicate, but they soon get in over their heads when an army of mutants is unleashed upon them.”

Also Read: Seth Rogen Says ‘Catastrophic’ Backlash From The Interview ‘Re-Calibrated’ What He Finds ‘Controversial’

Directed by Jeff Rowe and Kyle Spears and written by Brendan O’Brien with characters by Eastman and Laird, the Turtle brothers — Donatello, Michelangelo, Leonardo, and Raphael — will be voiced by Micah Abbey, Shamon Brown Jr., Nicolas Cantu, and Brady Noon respectively.

The rest of the voice cast is absolutely stacked. Jackie Chan will voice Master Splinter, Ayo Edebiri will voice April O’Neil, and Rogen will voice Bebop, with John Cena as Rocksteady, Ice Cube as Superfly, Giancarlo Esposito as Baxter Stockman, Post Malone as Ray Fillet, Paul Rudd as Mondo Gecko, Hannibal Buress as Genghis Frog, Rose Byrne as Leatherhead, Maya Rudolph as Cynthia Utrom, and Natasia Demetriou as Wingnut.

Rogen produces with Evan Goldberg and James Weaver.

Watch the full trailer for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem above.

Main Image: A still from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem. Photo Credit: Paramount Pictures