Viewers of the Apple TV+ hit The Studio may have been surprised to see Ted Sarandos — CEO of Apple’s biggest rival, Netflix — pop up for a prominent guest spot on latest episode.

It was actually the second acting gig for Sarandos, who a few years ago voiced himself on Fox’s The Simpsons. But you could be forgiven for thinking the Netflix boss might make his on-screen debut on, you know, Netflix.

In the episode, entitled “The Golden Globes,” Sarandos is repeatedly thanked from the stage as the Hollywood Foreign Press Association hands out its annual awards. The slew of guest stars who play themselves at the ceremony include Zack Snyder, Quinta Brunson, Aaron Sorkin, and Adam Scott — star of Apple TV+’s Severance.

The episode is built upon studio chief Matt Remick (played by The Studio co-creator Seth Rogen) trying to get Zoë Kravitz (played by Zoë Kravitz) will thank him in her awards speech.

Standing beside Sarandos at a urinal, Remick asks how he gets so many stars to thank him in their speeches.

Also Read: Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos: ‘We’re Saving Hollywood’ and Theatrical Experience Is Mostly ‘Outdated’

Sarandos, quite convincing as Sarandos, explains matter-of-factly that they’re contractually obligated. This leads Remick to share his opinion that he and Sarandos are artists, not just bean counters. Sarandos is polite, but not exactly sympathetic, and advises Remick never to share that opinion with creatives.

How Ted Sarandos Ended Up on The Studio

The guest spot came about because Rogen and Sarandos have been friends for years. Rogen told Business Insider recently that Apple asked if Apple CEO Tim Cook could be in the episode instead of Sarandos.

“They asked if we could use Tim Cook instead, and we said no,” Rogen said.

Rogen also told Vanity Fair that casting Sarandos “was the longest shot we had,” but that he emailed the Netflix CEO a script.

“He instantly was like, ‘Yes, if I can make this work in my schedule, I’d love to do it,’” Rogen recalled.

Sarandos told Deadline that he didn’t hesitate to be on a rival streamer’s show.

“After 25 years in Hollywood, secretly what I was really hoping for was to be discovered for the silver screen,” Sarandos told Deadline. “Of course it was my friend Seth Rogen who saw my ‘certain something’ and cast me. He has also promised an FYC campaign for my guest appearance — so it was an offer that I could not refuse.”

Sarandos joins a long list of stars who have played themselves in the first season of the show, including Anthony Mackie, Charlize Theron, Zac Efron, Martin Scorsese, Olivia Wilde, Ron Howard, Sarah Polley, Steve Buscemi, Peter Berg, and Jean Smart. The Studio, which Rogen created with his longtime producing partner Evan Godberg, as well as Alex Gregory and Peter Huyck, was just renewed for a second season.

The regular cast also includes Catherine O’Hara and Ike Barinholtz, whose character, Sal Saperstein, goes viral in the Golden Globes episode for being constantly thanked in awards speeches.

If Rogen follows through on that FYC campaign, maybe Sarandos can go collect a statue at the real Golden Globes. We hope he remembers to thank Rogen — and of course Sal Saperstein.

The Studio is now streaming on Apple TV+.

Main image: Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos, courtesy of Shutterstock.