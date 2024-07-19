The Sundance Institute has announced five new cities among the finalists that could replace Park City, Utah as the home of the prestigious Sundance Film Festival.

The new cities in contention are Atlanta, Georgia; Boulder, Colorado; Cincinnati, Ohio; Louisville, Kentucky, and Santa Fe, New Mexico.

The festival revealed it was considering a move away Park City in April of this year. But if it does move, the change won’t go into effect until 2027. The festival will remain in Park City and nearby Salt Lake City in 2025 and 2026. Founded in 1978, it took place first in Salt Lake City before moving to Park City in 1981. It takes place every January.

However, it isn’t certain that the festival will for sure leave Park City — the Utah ski town remains on its list of finalists.

“For over 40 years, Sundance has supported, sustained, and helped shine an essential spotlight on independent filmmakers and their work. As we very carefully consider this important decision for our Festival, we believe these six finalists allow us the best opportunity to not only secure a sustainable future for our Festival, but also to build upon its legacy while continuing to support the next generation of storytellers and highlight bold new works of art,” Ebs Burnough, the Institute’s board chair, and Amanda Kelso, acting CEO, said in a statement Friday.

“We are grateful to all the communities who have expressed interest and been a part of the process, and we have valued the opportunity to learn about the uniqueness of each location. We look forward to the site visits in each of the finalist cities.”

In its evaluation of each city, the Institute examined infrastructure, ethos, equity values, the cities’ capability to host the festival’s crowded events, and their ability to be a sustainable home for the festival’s future, considering its ever-growing nature.

All the finalist cities, which were submitted in an application process that took place from May 7 to June 21, were asked to demonstrate how they would welcome the festival’s diverse community and idependent creative spirit.

As the Institute selection committee deliberates, members will be paying visits to each city in the coming weeks.

Here’s What Each Finalist Has to Say in Favor of Being Home to Sundance

The Egyptian Theater in Park City, Utah, Sundance

Advocating for Atlanta, Mayor Andre Dickens said: “Atlanta is adiverse and inclusive city of creatives, thinkers, artists and storytellers who are aligned with the core values of the Sundance Film Festival and who want to see Atlanta add to the legacy of Sundance.”

In support of Boulder, Colorado Governor Jared Polis said: “I am so excited that Colorado is a finalist to host the Sundance Film Festival. With the beautiful backdrop of the Flatirons, Boulder’s historical ties to the Redford Family, and the capacity to support a growing, inclusive festival, we are confident that Boulder, Colorado is the right home.”

In favor of Cincinnati, Mayor Aftab Pureval said: “For over a generation, with consistent support from the City of Cincinnati, Film Cincinnati has positioned the Cincinnati region as a go-to community for movies. We know how to nurture creative talent and the skilled workers behind the scenes, and we know how to celebrate them when they are on the big screen. Easily accessible to so much of the U.S. population, the Queen City is also a big league city for broader tourism, handling major events with professionalism and capacity.”

In support of Louisville, Mayor Craig Greenberg said: “The City of Louisville and its diverse arts community is proud to be a finalist city for the Sundance Film Festival. Our rich history hosting world-class events, growing film industry, and commitment to sustainability position us as a perfect stage for the Festival’s future. We are home to the greatest two minutes in sports and we are ready to host the greatest 10 days in film.”

In favor of Santa Fe, Mayor Alan Webber said: “Santa Fe and the Sundance Film Festival are a natural fit. Our shared values of inclusion, sustainability, and diversity have long been hallmarks of both our community and the Festival’s independent spirit. Santa Fe will provide an authentic, unique, and inspiring home for storytellers of all kinds.”

And in support of keeping the festival in Park City, Park City Mayor Nann Worel, Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall, and Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson said: “We are committed to working in partnership on a new vision of ‘Two Cities, One Experience’ with a shared goal of reinvigorating the Festival with an even greater tradition for storytelling over the next 40 years. At the heart of our proposal is a commitment to ensuring it remains an inspiring showcase of independent film, bringing together audiences and creators from all walks of life.”

Main Image: A view of Downtown Cincinnati, Ohio from Mount Adams, Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0