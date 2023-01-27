Sundance Film Festival 2023: Complete Winners List

As the first in-person Sundance Film Festival in three years winds down, the Sundance Institute announced the 2023 festival award winners on Friday morning via the festival’s Twitter and Instagram.
Taking home the day’s top prize, the U.S. Grand Jury Prize: Dramatic, was A Thousand and One directed by A.V. Rockwell. The World Cinema Grand Jury Prize: Documentary went to The Eternal Memory directed by Maite Alberdi, and the World Cinema Grand Jury Prize: Dramatic went to Scrapper directed by Charlotte Regan. The festival favorite award went to Radical directed by Christopher Zalla. The World Cinema Dramatic Special Jury Award: Cinematography went to Lílis Soares for Mami Wata.
Serving as the jury members for the U.S. Dramatic Competition were Jeremy O. Harris (Zola), Eliza Hittman (Never Rarely Sometimes Always), and Marlee Matlin (CODA). For the U.S. Documentary competition, the jurors were W. Kamau Bell, Ramona Diaz, and Carla Gutierrez. For the World Cinema Dramatic Competition, the jurors were Shozo Ichiyama, Annemarie Jacir, and Funa Maduka. For the World Cinema Documentary Competition, the jurors were Karim Amer, Petra Costa, and Alexander Nanau. For the NEXT competition section, Madeleine Olnek was the single juror. And for the Short Film Program Competition, the jurors were Destin Daniel Cretton, Marie-Louise Khondji, and Deborah Stratman.
World Cinema Documentary Special Jury Award: Creative Vision
Fantastic Machine dir. Axel Danielson
World Cinema Documentary Special Jury Award: Verite Filmmaking
Against the Tide dir. Sarvnik Kaur
Directing Award: World Cinema Documentary
Anna Hints for Smoke Sauna Sisterhood
World Cinema Grand Jury Prize: Documentary
The Eternal Memory dir. Maite Alberdi
World Cinema Dramatic Special Jury Award: Creative Vision
Sofia Alaoui for Animalia
World Cinema Dramatic Special Jury Award: Cinematography
Lílis Soares for Mami Wata
World Cinema Dramatic Special Jury Award: Best Performance
Rosa Marchant for When It Melts
Directing Award: World Cinema Dramatic
Marija Kavtaradze for Slow
World Cinema Grand Jury Prize: Dramatic
Scrapper dir. Charlotte Regan
Short Film Special Jury Award: Directing, International
“AliEN0089” dir. Valeria Hofmann
Short Film Special Jury Award: Directing, US
“The Vacation” dir. Jarreau Carrillo
Short Film Jury Award: Animation
“The Flying Sailor” dir. Wendy Tilby & Amanda Forbis
Short Film Jury Award: Nonfiction
“Will You Look at Me” dir. Shuli Huang
Short Film Jury Award: International Fiction
“The Kidnapping of the Bride” dir. by Sophia Mocorrea
Short Film Jury Award: US Fiction
“Rest Stop” dir. Crystal Kayiza
Short Film Grand Jury Prize
“When You Left Me on That Boulevard” dir. Kayla Abuda Galang
NEXT Innovator Award
Kokomo City dir. D. Smith
Audience Award: NEXT
Kokomo City dir. D. Smith
Audience Award: World Cinema Documentary
20 Days in Mariupol dir. Mstyslav Chernov
Audience Award: World Cinema Dramatic
Shayda dir. Noora Niasari
Audience Award: US Documentary
Beyond Utopia dir. Madeleine Gavin
Audience Award: US Dramatic
The Persian Version dir. Maryam Keshavarz
Festival Favorite Award
Radical dir. Christopher Zalla
US Documentary Special Jury Award: Clarity of Vision
The Stroll dir. Kristen Lovell & Zackary Drucker
US Documentary Special Jury Award: Freedom of Expression
Bad Press dir. Rebecca Landsberry-Baker
Jonathan Oppenheim Editing Award: US Documentary
Daniela I. Quiroz for Going Varsity in Mariachi
Directing Award: US Documentary
Luke Lorentzen for A Still Small Voice
US Grand Jury Prize: Documentary
Going to Mars: The Nikki Giovanni Project dir. Joe Brewster and Michèle Stephenson
US Dramatic Special Jury Award: Ensemble
Theater Camp dir. Molly Gordon
US Dramatic Special Jury Award: Creative Vision
Magazine Dreams, dir. Elijah Bynum
US Dramatic Special Jury Award: Acting
Lio Mehiel for Mutt
Waldo Salt Screenwriting Award: US Dramatic
Maryam Keshavarz for The Persian Version
Directing Award: US Dramatic
Sing J. Lee for The Accidental Getaway Driver
US Grand Jury Prize: Dramatic
A Thousand and One dir. A.V. Rockwell
Previously Announced:
Alfred P. Sloan Feature Film Prize
The Pod Generation dir. Sophie Barthes
Amazon Studios Nonfiction Award
Jess Devaney for It’s Only Life After All
Amazon Studios Fiction Award
Kara Durrett for The Starling Girl
Sundance/NHK Award
Olive Nwosu for Lady
Gayle Stevens Volunteer Award Carlos Sanchez
Sundance Institute | Adobe Mentorship Award for Editing Fiction
Troy Takaki
Sundance Institute | Adobe Mentorship Award for Editing Nonfiction
Mary Manhardt
Sundance Institute | Stars Collective Imagination Awards
Tamara Shogaolu for 40 Acres
Navid Khonsari, Vassiliki Khonsari, and Andres Perez-Duarte for Block Party Bodega
Vanessa Keith for Year 2180
Main Image: Evelyne Ily appears in a still from Mami Wata by C.J “Fiery” Obasi , an official selection of the World Cinema Dramatic Competition at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival. Courtesy of Sundance Institute.
