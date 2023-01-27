Sundance Film Festival 2023: Complete Winners List

As the first in-person Sundance Film Festival in three years winds down, the Sundance Institute announced the 2023 festival award winners on Friday morning via the festival’s Twitter and Instagram.

Taking home the day’s top prize, the U.S. Grand Jury Prize: Dramatic, was A Thousand and One directed by A.V. Rockwell. The World Cinema Grand Jury Prize: Documentary went to The Eternal Memory directed by Maite Alberdi, and the World Cinema Grand Jury Prize: Dramatic went to Scrapper directed by Charlotte Regan. The festival favorite award went to Radical directed by Christopher Zalla. The World Cinema Dramatic Special Jury Award: Cinematography went to Lílis Soares for Mami Wata.

Serving as the jury members for the U.S. Dramatic Competition were Jeremy O. Harris (Zola), Eliza Hittman (Never Rarely Sometimes Always), and Marlee Matlin (CODA). For the U.S. Documentary competition, the jurors were W. Kamau Bell, Ramona Diaz, and Carla Gutierrez. For the World Cinema Dramatic Competition, the jurors were Shozo Ichiyama, Annemarie Jacir, and Funa Maduka. For the World Cinema Documentary Competition, the jurors were Karim Amer, Petra Costa, and Alexander Nanau. For the NEXT competition section, Madeleine Olnek was the single juror. And for the Short Film Program Competition, the jurors were Destin Daniel Cretton, Marie-Louise Khondji, and Deborah Stratman.

Read the complete list of winners below.

World Cinema Documentary Special Jury Award: Creative Vision

Fantastic Machine dir. Axel Danielson

World Cinema Documentary Special Jury Award: Verite Filmmaking

Against the Tide dir. Sarvnik Kaur

Directing Award: World Cinema Documentary

Anna Hints for Smoke Sauna Sisterhood

World Cinema Grand Jury Prize: Documentary

The Eternal Memory dir. Maite Alberdi

World Cinema Dramatic Special Jury Award: Creative Vision

Sofia Alaoui for Animalia

World Cinema Dramatic Special Jury Award: Cinematography

Lílis Soares for Mami Wata

World Cinema Dramatic Special Jury Award: Best Performance

Rosa Marchant for When It Melts

Directing Award: World Cinema Dramatic

Marija Kavtaradze for Slow

World Cinema Grand Jury Prize: Dramatic

Scrapper dir. Charlotte Regan

Short Film Special Jury Award: Directing, International

“AliEN0089” dir. Valeria Hofmann

Short Film Special Jury Award: Directing, US

“The Vacation” dir. Jarreau Carrillo

Short Film Jury Award: Animation

“The Flying Sailor” dir. Wendy Tilby & Amanda Forbis

Short Film Jury Award: Nonfiction

“Will You Look at Me” dir. Shuli Huang

Short Film Jury Award: International Fiction

“The Kidnapping of the Bride” dir. by Sophia Mocorrea

Short Film Jury Award: US Fiction

“Rest Stop” dir. Crystal Kayiza

Short Film Grand Jury Prize

“When You Left Me on That Boulevard” dir. Kayla Abuda Galang

NEXT Innovator Award

Kokomo City dir. D. Smith

Audience Award: NEXT

Kokomo City dir. D. Smith

Audience Award: World Cinema Documentary

20 Days in Mariupol dir. Mstyslav Chernov

Audience Award: World Cinema Dramatic

Shayda dir. Noora Niasari

Audience Award: US Documentary

Beyond Utopia dir. Madeleine Gavin

Audience Award: US Dramatic

The Persian Version dir. Maryam Keshavarz

Festival Favorite Award

Radical dir. Christopher Zalla

US Documentary Special Jury Award: Clarity of Vision

The Stroll dir. Kristen Lovell & Zackary Drucker

US Documentary Special Jury Award: Freedom of Expression

Bad Press dir. Rebecca Landsberry-Baker

Jonathan Oppenheim Editing Award: US Documentary

Daniela I. Quiroz for Going Varsity in Mariachi

Directing Award: US Documentary

Luke Lorentzen for A Still Small Voice

US Grand Jury Prize: Documentary

Going to Mars: The Nikki Giovanni Project dir. Joe Brewster and Michèle Stephenson

US Dramatic Special Jury Award: Ensemble

Theater Camp dir. Molly Gordon

US Dramatic Special Jury Award: Creative Vision

Magazine Dreams, dir. Elijah Bynum

US Dramatic Special Jury Award: Acting

Lio Mehiel for Mutt

Waldo Salt Screenwriting Award: US Dramatic

Maryam Keshavarz for The Persian Version

Directing Award: US Dramatic

Sing J. Lee for The Accidental Getaway Driver

US Grand Jury Prize: Dramatic

A Thousand and One dir. A.V. Rockwell

Previously Announced:

Alfred P. Sloan Feature Film Prize

The Pod Generation dir. Sophie Barthes

Amazon Studios Nonfiction Award

Jess Devaney for It’s Only Life After All

Amazon Studios Fiction Award

Kara Durrett for The Starling Girl

Sundance/NHK Award

Olive Nwosu for Lady

Gayle Stevens Volunteer Award Carlos Sanchez

Sundance Institute | Adobe Mentorship Award for Editing Fiction

Troy Takaki

Sundance Institute | Adobe Mentorship Award for Editing Nonfiction

Mary Manhardt

Sundance Institute | Stars Collective Imagination Awards

Tamara Shogaolu for 40 Acres

Navid Khonsari, Vassiliki Khonsari, and Andres Perez-Duarte for Block Party Bodega

Vanessa Keith for Year 2180

Main Image: Evelyne Ily appears in a still from Mami Wata by C.J “Fiery” Obasi , an official selection of the World Cinema Dramatic Competition at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival. Courtesy of Sundance Institute.