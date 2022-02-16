The idea for Straighten Up and Fly Right — Kristen Abate and Steven Tanenbaum’s Slamdance film about a young, disabled woman with dreams of becoming a writer — came when Tanenbaum saw headlines about former President Donald Trump mocking a New York Times journalist for his disability.

“Obviously I was very angry and I wanted to write something,” says Tanenbaum. “Then I realized that I don’t have to write about that particular situation. It’s obviously a subject I know.”

Tanenbaum has Ankylosing Spondylitis, the same inflammatory disease his character has in Straighten Up and Fly Right. It causes bones in the spine to fuse, resulting in a hunched posture.

Abate’s character, Steven, becomes a mentor to Abate’s character, Kristen, as she navigates life in New York City. Kristen also has Ankylosing Spondylitis, though Abate isn’t physically disabled in real life.

As conversations swirl about who should play disabled characters onscreen, Tanenbaum explained that the reason why he asked Abate to play the role rather than an actress who has Ankylosing Spondylitis is because the characters are based on of their real-life dynamic.

“I’d rather my daughter play my daughter. Makes more sense to me,” Tanenbaum said.

To be clear, Tanenbaum and Abate aren’t blood-related, but they consider each other chosen family. They met when Abate began taking acting lessons from Tanenbaum when she was 10 years old, and they have now been friends for two decades.

“It’s such a personal story, and it’s not just personal to me, but it’s also personal to Steven and our specific relationship where I have been Steven’s caretaker for many years,” she said.

“Steven built this bond based on our relationship, but also trusted me being eyes and ears for him in many situations and also watching him very closely… so for this specific role, you know, in this specific project, I think it’s something that couldn’t have been done any other way, simply also because the film, not only is it about disability, it’s about connection, community and really at the end, you know, the sort of chosen family which Steven and I actually are.

“So, to me, that sort of sandwich of things and ingredients kind of created playing this character. I think in any other way that might not work, and so it’s just really specific to what we did and how we chose to go about it.”

She also clarified that she didn’t audition for the role against disabled actors — Tanenbaum asked her to play the character.

“If this character was completely divorced from me and was physically disabled, that would be a different story. But I think it was situation [where] we’re using our relationship for the film,” Tanenbaum said.

Overall, Tanenbaum and Abate hope that Straighten Up and Fly Right will not only inspire other films with disabled protagonists, but also make it more mainstream for disabled directors to helm movies in general.

“It opens up the possibility that it’ll be normal for a disabled director to just be telling a love story or whatever, directing some kind of rom-com, and it’s not going to be a big deal,” Abate said.

Main Image: Steven Tanenbaum and Kristen Abate in Straighten Up and Fly Right.