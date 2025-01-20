After two intense seasons filled with unexpected twists, everyone is looking forward to the final season of Squid Game. Season two ended with a major twist, with Gi-hun losing his best friend Jung-bae to a bullet from the Front Man after a failed rebellion.

Many fans did not see this death coming in the final episode, considering it was from player 001 – who, while undercover, had built a bond with the team. So, what twists can we expect to unravel in the coming season?

Here, we’ll explain everything we know alongside some anticipated plots regarding the third and final season. This will include its possible release date, storylines, and more.

So, let’s begin!

When will the third season of Squid Game be released?

Netflix announced that Squid Game season three will be released in June 2025 through various promos. While the streaming service did not state the exact release date, it may have given this information by mistake.

Netflix Korea had a live video that briefly showed the exact date for season three as June 27, 2025! This means that in just six months, we may see if player 456 wins the challenge again. To support this further, Squid Game creator Hwang Dong-hyuk hinted that fans should expect an announcement soon since “Squid Game season 3 has already been filmed”.

Digital Trends also states that Netflix may submit Squid Game season 2 for the 2025 awards. It may also make moves to submit season three for the 2026 Emmys. This means that to qualify for the 2026 Emmys, Squid Game season three may be released on June 1, 2025.

Remember that it took three years for season two to release, so if this date is valid, it will be impressive. If you are anything like us, you can’t wait either!

Courtesy of Netflix

What will season three of Squid Game be about?

“Do you think you can stop the game with a pistol?” The Frontman

If we were to guess, Squid Game season three will conclude the games and perhaps focus on Seong Gi-hun’s mission to expose the Front Man. We also believe it will focus on the feelings of the surviving rebels who survived in the season two finale. For instance, it will go deeper into how Seong Gi-hun will handle the death of Jung-bae, his best friend – who was killed by the Front Man.

According to Hwang, the death of Jung-bae was planned knowingly as the ideal way to end season two. He mentioned that the audience would certainly be sad and shocked to experience his death – and believe me, we were.

Which characters will return in the third season of Squid Game?

While many characters died in Squid Game season two, especially during the end-of-season battle, we can still expect a lot. Here’s a list of some who survived and will most likely feature in the upcoming season:

Player 456 – Gi-Hun – He is the main character in the series, so we expect to see more of him.

Front Man/Player 001 – Hwang in-ho or Young-il – This character, played by Lee Byung-hun, is the main protagonist. It is only expected that he will feature in the subsequent season.

Hwang jun-ho – Yet another major character in our opinion. His quest for his brother, the Front Man, will surely be explored further in the coming season.

Other characters that will likely return are:

Player 007 – Yong-sik

Player 149 – Geum Ja

Player 120 – Hyun-ju

Player 333 – Myung-go

Player 222 – Jun-hee

When will the secret of Player 001 be revealed?

Since the audience already knows that the Front Man is player 001 in disguise, the players may find this out in the next season. This will likely come as a huge reveal, probably during the series finale.

Who’s really in charge?

While the Front Man seems to be the face of the games, it does not really seem like he’s in charge. There’ve been talks about investors who have an interest in the business. And since season one shows us a few American VIPs, it is clear that there are other top individuals involved.

For now, we don’t have any insights into the leadership structure of the game or who’s in charge. Hopefully, the Squid Game season 3 will shed more light on this.

Is there a trailer for Squid Game season three?

Unfortunately, there is currently no trailer for Squid Game season three. However, the streaming giant released a poster through a tweet for the upcoming season three. We recommend you bookmark this page, as we’ll be sure to update you if there is any development.

Will the third season of Squid Game be the final?

Courtesy of Netflix

Yes, season three of Squid Game is going to be the last of the series. As Hwang Dong-hyuk the creator of the series said to Deadline, “It’s the greatest one. It’s a crazy crazy season. It’s the best season finale…”

Lee Jung-jae, one of the stars of the series, went on to affirm this, stating that there will be more twists, turns, and conflicts in the coming season. He concluded by saying that fans will be unable to anticipate what comes next.

What should you do while you wait for Squid Game season three?

Main photo courtesy of Netflix