Producers and executives behind projects including Sound of Metal, Knives Out, The Holdovers, Moonlight and The Florida Project are slated to attend the South Florida Film Forum at the end of this month.

The event, taking place March 28–29 at MAD Arts in Dania Beach, will feature speakers including Chris Stinson (Sound of Metal, Knives Out), Shih-Ching Tsou (The Florida Project, Tangerine), Lisa Neidenthal (M3GAN, Five Nights at Freddy’s), Caroline Eselin (Moonlight, The Underground Railroad), and Daleen Buter, head of Global Incentives at Amazon MGM Studios, as well as actor-director Sung Kang (Fast & Furious: Tokyo Drift).

Produced by the White Elephant Group in partnership with Broward County, Film Lauderdale and MAD Arts, the Forum connects Hollywood decision-makers with South Florida’s growing production workforce. In 2025 alone, Broward County says that its screen sector generated more than $207 million in economic impact and supported over 16,000 jobs.

Fort Lauderdale is among MovieMaker‘s Best Places to Live and Work as a Moviemaker.

“My goal as the film commissioner is to ensure that when big productions come to South Florida, they know we have the resources, infrastructure, and talent to support them in a film-friendly environment,” said Sandy Lighterman, film commissioner for Film Lauderdale, and president of Film Florida. “Events like this are critical because they put our crew base and our creatives in the same room as the people hiring for the next big project.”

Other guests include Princess Caroll, manager of Physical Production at FOX; Marlis Pujol, a producer of Ballers, True Blood, Mythic Quest and The Kominsky Method; and Emmy winner Jhane Myers, producer of Prey, who is also a Sundance alum and member of the Comanche and Blackfeet Nations.

This year’s event also includes a practical horror VFX workshop led by special effects artist Eric “Hollywood” Corbin, and a workshop by costume designer Logan Moises on distressing wardrobe for film to add authenticity.

Other panels will include Creating Sustainable Films with Tight Budgets, Shifting Trends in the Industry, The Actor’s Toolkit: Marketable & Bookable, Between The Lines: Anatomy of a Character, Film Financing & Global Incentives, and Television: The Future of The Small Screen.

To purchase tickets and view the full schedule, visit SouthFloridaFilmForum.com.



The White Elephant Group (WEG) is a Miami-based non-profit and artist collective committed to supporting the South Florida filmmaking community. Comprising award-winning film and digital media artists, it works to artistically address and elaborate upon the voices and experiences of underserved communities in South Florida.

Film Lauderdale provides locations and logistics assistance, issues film permits for 27 municipalities, and nurtures local content creators. Its mission is to attract film, television, and commercial production to Broward County, creating economic growth and high-wage jobs.

MAD Arts, located in Dania Beach, just north of Miami and south of Fort Lauderdale, is an art and technology museum focused on new models of culture and business. It immerses audiences in high- and low-tech experiences by local, national and international artists.

Main image: South Florida Film Forum attendees, courtesy of South Florida Film Forum.