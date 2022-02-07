Slamdance Winners; Bruce Willis’ Razzies Category; Roland Emmerich on Filming Moonfall

Congratulations to all the Slamdance winners; extra special congratulations to Bruce Willis, who has been honored with his very own Razzies category; Roland Emmerich talks making Moonfall and why he doesn’t love shooting action scenes. All in today’s Movie News Rundown.

Congrats Slamdance Winners: Hannah Ha Ha, Forget Me Not, Straighten Up and Fly Right, and Killing the Eunuch KHAN were each awarded grand jury prizes, while The Civil Dead, Iron Family, and The Ember Knight Show: Getting Mad got audience awards, and the AGBO Fellowship, which includes a $25,000 prize and mentorship from Avengers: Endgame directing duo Joe and Anthony Russo, went to Therapy Dogs director Ethan Eng. See the full winners list here.

In Case You Missed It: Check out our story and podcast interview with ABGO winner Ethan Eng right here.

Jackass Forever Is a Box-Office Hit: The fourth movie in the prankster franchise made its box office debut this weekend at the top of the domestic charts with a “better-than-expected” $23.5 million, according to Variety.

Razzies Are Razzing: Nominations are out for the insult-awards ceremony, and I’m both surprised and not surprised at the stars who got snubbed (and kind of honored) this year. Ben Affleck and Jared Leto are dueling for Worst Supporting Actor in The Last Duel and House of Gucci respectively. To be honest, I thought they both did great things with very silly roles!

Special Congrats to Bruce Willis: Who got absolutely torched with his own special Razzies category called Worst Performance By Bruce Willis in a 2021 Movie, a category that contains 8 movies including Midnight in the Switch Grass, which I’ve only heard of because that’s the set where Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox met. But hey, the Razzies are all in good fun, right?

Speaking of House of Gucci: Our own Tim Molloy broke down everything that’s real and that’s made-up in the Ridley Scott film, including how Maurizio Gucci and Patrizia Reggiani really met, right here. Molloy adds: “Jared Leto is great in House of Gucci. He’s playing Paolo Gucci as a sad clown and that’s a bold and hilarious decision. Also, I dress and talk exactly like him most of the time. Back to you, Margeaux!”

Love and the Constitution: A new political documentary by Madeleine Carter premiered last night on MSNBC — it’s called Love and the Constitution, and it follows U.S. Representative Jamie Raskin, who was the lead impeachment manager for Trump’s second impeachment. I spoke with Carter ahead of the premiere about how she first met Raskin years before he became her congressman. It’s a funny story — he actually used to date her college roommate. The documentary is a great watch and full of emotional ups and downs, and it just might leave you with a very rare feeling: hope for the future of democracy.

Moon v. Us: Our own Micah Khan interviewed Roland Emmerich on directing the new Halle Berry and Patrick Wilson astronaut movie Moonfall, and how, believe it or not, action scenes are actually his least favorite scenes to shoot. You can check out the video below:

Consider This: Atlantic contributor Tom Nichols posed an interesting question on Twitter Sunday about whether Quentin Tarantino’s 1994 film Pulp Fiction could be made today.

I’m watching pulp fiction right now and wondering, 28 years later, if you could make this movie today — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) February 7, 2022

Thoughts?: If I may editorialize, personally, I don’t think Pulp Fiction could be made today. But to be honest, I don’t think any movie from almost 30 years ago would be made the same way today as it was then. Culture changes quickly and movies are a reflection of their time. What do you think? Leave your pulpiest thoughts in the comments.

Here’s Annoying Ol’ Molloy Again: “Tarantino has pointed out that he has never made the kinds of movies he’s supposed to make. He takes big risks and big swings and they pay off.”

Fight Club Gets Its Fight Back: The ending of David Fincher’s 1999 classic Fight Club has been restored in China after Chinese streaming service Tencent drew ire online for clumsy edits made to the ending in an attempt to censor it. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Tencent has put the ending back the way it originally was, though some edits remain in other parts of the movie.

Main Image: Bruce Willis and Megan Fox in Midnight in the Switchgrass — photo credit: Lionsgate.