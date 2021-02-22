More in Movie News
-
Movie News
What Spike Lee Told Chadwick Boseman Before Da 5 Bloods’ Most Emotional Scene
This Spike Lee interview about Chadwick Boseman and Da 5 Bloods includes a significant spoiler about...
-
Movie News
The Song That Woody Allen Says Proves His Innocence
The accusations against Woody Allen are horrendous. His estranged daughter, Dylan Farrow, and his former partner,...
-
Movie News
Ciara Bravo Bridges Two Worlds in CherryBy Loree Seitz
I never considered acting a feasible option growing up,” insists 23-year-old Cherry star Ciara Bravo. But...
-
Movie News
Woody Allen Responds; I Care a Lot Gets It Right; Running Man Do-Over
In today’s Movie News Rundown: Woody Allen calls Allen v. Farrow a “hatchet job”; I Care a...
-
Movie News
Netflix’s Amend: Why JFK Hesitated to Help the Civil Rights Movement
Though John F. Kennedy is widely regarded as one of the most progressive U.S. presidents, the...
-
Movie News
Netflix’s I Care a Lot: Is Marla Grayson’s Elder Abuse Grift a Real Thing?
Warning: Spoilers follow for Netflix’s I Care a Lot. Netflix’s latest thriller movie, I Care a Lot...
-
Movie News
Darius Dawson’s ‘A Rodeo Film’ Is a Story of Western Brotherly Love — by Way of Singapore
Welcome to The New School, our series highlighting striking, rising talents coming out of top film...
-
Movie News
Rundown: Judas’ POV; Ari Aster + Joaquin Phoenix; Exit Kate McKinnon; Disney+ Issues
In today’s Movie News Rundown: The complex POV of Judas and the Black Messiah; Joaquin Phoenix...
-
Movie News
Morbid: Everything You Need to Know About the Man Falsely Accused of Killing Elisa Lam
The story of how death-metal musician Morbid got involved in the Elisa Lam case is a...
-
Movie News
How to License Music For Your Film. Step One: Hire a Music Supervisor. It’s Worth It
Joseph Miller is the owner of Can You Clear Me Now LLC, a music supervision, clearance,...
-
Movie News
5 Ugly Truths About Abraham Lincoln Exposed in Netflix’s Amend: The Fight for America
Abraham Lincoln has long been celebrated in American cinema with films like Lincoln, starring Daniel Day-Lewis...
-
Movie News
Night Stalker Richard Ramirez and the Cecil Hotel: Here’s Everything You Need to Know
Richard Ramirez, a.k.a. the Night Stalker, had a grim habit of breaking into people’s homes in...
-
Movie News
Regina King to Play Shirley Chisholm in Shirley, About Presidential Run of First Black Congresswoman
Regina King will play Shirley Chisholm in Shirley, a new film written and directed by John Ridley...
-
Movie News
Shatara Michelle Ford Made Test Pattern by Rejecting Old Ways ‘Designed to Not Include Me’
Shatara Michelle Ford remembers sitting in the audience of the 2019 New Orleans Film Festival, waiting...
-
Movie News
Who Was Jack Unterweger, the Austrian Serial Killer in Netflix’s Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel?
Jack Unterweger is only briefly mentioned in Netflix’s Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel,...
-
Movie News
How Vanessa Kirby Breaking Her Ankle Altered Her The World to Come Performance
Vanessa Kirby broke her ankle on the first shooting day of The World to Come, and...
-
Movie News
David Fincher Did a Long Interview With Marc Maron That He’s Too Much of a Perfectionist to Release, Maron Says
David Fincher and Marc Maron had a two-and-a-half-hour interview for Maron’s WTF podcast, but it won’t...
-
Movie News
When Jodie Foster and Jonathan Demme Didn’t Want to Make Silence of the Lambs Together
Jonathan Demme directed Jodie Foster to an Oscar for Silence of the Lambs — one of...
-
Movie News
Slamdance Seizes on Virtual Fest to Spark Greater Love of Indie Film
Slamdance Film Festival president and c0-founder Peter Baxter is well aware of how expensive it is...
-
Movie News
French Exit Collaborators Patrick deWitt and Azazel Jacobs on the Importance of Props You Never See
The friendship between Azazel Jacobs and Patrick deWitt dates back to the early 2000s, when deWitt...
Latest
Movie News
Slamdance Doc A Tiny Ripple of Hope Tracks One Man’s Crusade to Impact Chicago Youth (Exclusive Clip)
Movie News
What Spike Lee Told Chadwick Boseman Before Da 5 Bloods’ Most Emotional Scene
Moviemaking
Directing
How We Accidentally Made a Covid Christmas Classic
Directing
Ammonite Writer-Director Francis Lee Requires Every Object to Have a Rich History and Defined Purpose
MovieMaker RSS
- What Spike Lee Told Chadwick Boseman Before Da 5 Bloods’ Most Emotional Scene February 22, 2021
- The Song That Woody Allen Says Proves His Innocence February 22, 2021
- Ciara Bravo Bridges Two Worlds in Cherry February 22, 2021
Comments