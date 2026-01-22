Ryan Coogler’s bluesy vampire story Sinners earned 16 Oscar nominations at the 98th Academy Awards, the most of any film in history.
Among its nominations were for best picture, best director and best screenplay, and star Michael B. Jordan, who played twin brothers Smoke and Stack, was nominated for best actor for the first time. Delroy Lindo was nominated for best supporting actor, and Wunmi Mosaku for supporting actress.
Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another, a story of a burned-out revolutionary dad trying to save his daughter, landed 13 nominations, including for best picture. Anderson was nominated for best director and best adapted screenplay, Leonardo DiCaprio in the lead actor category, Teyana Taylor in the supporting actress category, and Benicio del Toro and Sean Penn in the supporting actor category.
Sinnners broke the Oscar record set — 14 — set by All About Eve, Titanic and La La Land.
Both Sinners and One Battle After Another come from Warner Bros., which has made bold and rewarding creative decisions under co-chairs Pamela Abdy and Michael De Luca — including on Sinners and One Battle After Another. Sinners was also a commercial smash.
But this could be the historic studio’s final Oscars as an independent entity, given that Netflix and Paramount are jousting to take it over.
Here is the complete list of 2026 Oscar nominees. Congratulations to all.
The 2026 Oscar Nominees Complete List
Best Picture
Bugonia
F1
Frankenstein
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
Secret Agent
Sentimental Value
Sinners
Train Dreams
Achievement in Directing
Chloe Zhao
Josh Safdie
Paul Thomas Anderson
Joachim Trier
Ryan Coogler
Actor in a Leading Role
Timothy Chalamet
Leonardo Di Caprio
Ethan Hawke
Michael B Jordan
Wagner Moura
Actress in a Leading Role
Jessie Buckley
Rose Byrne
Kate Hudson
Renata Reinsve
Emma Stone
Actor in a Supporting Role
Benicio Del Toro
Jacob Elordi
Delroy Lindo
Sean Penn
Stellan Skarsgard
Actress in a Supporting Role
Elle Fanning
Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas
Amy Madigan
Wunmi Mosaku
Teyana Taylor
Original Screenplay
Blue Moon
It Was Just An Accident
Marty Supreme
Sentimental Value
Sinners
Adapted Screenplay
Bugonia
Frankenstein
Hamnet
One Battle After Another
Train Dreams
Casting
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
Sinners
The Secret Agent
One Battle After Another
Animated Feature
Arco
Elio
KPop Demon Hunters
Little Amelie
Zootopia 2
Production Design
Frankenstein
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
Sinners
Cinematography
Frankenstein
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
Sinners
Train Dreams
Costume Design
Avatar: Fire and Ash — Deborah L. Scott
Hamnet — Malgosia Turzanska
Frankenstein — Kate Hawley
Sinners — Ruth E. Carter
Marty Supreme — Miyako Bellizzi
Film Editing
F1 — Stephen Mirrione
Marty Supreme — Ronald Bronstein and Josh Safdie
One Battle After Another — Andy Jurgensen
Sentimental Value — Olivier Bugge
Sinners — Michael P. Shawver
Makeup and Hairstyling
Kokuho
Frankenstein
Sinners
Smashing Machine
The Ugly Stepsister
Sound
F1
Frankenstein
One Battle After Another
Sinners
Sirat
Visual Effects
Avatar
F1
Jurassic World Rebirth
Lost Bus
Sinners
Original Score
Bugonia — Jerskin Fendrix
Frankenstein — Alexandre Desplat
Hamnet — Max Richter
One Battle After Another” — Jonny Greenwood
Sinners — Ludwig Göransson
Original Song
“Dear Me” from Diane Warren: Relentless
“Golden” from KPop Demon Hunters
“I Lied to You” from Sinners
“Sweet Dreams Of Joy” from Viva Verdi!
“Train Dreams” from Train Dreams
Documentary Feature
The Alabama Solution
Come See Me In The Good Light
Mr Nobody Against Putin
Perfect Neighbour
Cutting Through Rocks
International Feature
The Secret Agent
It Was Just An Accident
Sentimental Value
Sirat
The Voice Of Hind Rajab
Animated Short
“Butterfly”
“Forever Green”
“The Girl Who Cried Pearls”
“Retirement Plan”
“The Three Sisters”
Documentary Short
“All The Empty Rooms”
“Armed Only With A Camera”
“Children No More”
“Perfectly A Strangeness”
“The Devil Is Busy”
Live Action Short
“Butchers Stain”
“A Friend Of Dorothy”
“The Singers”
“Two People Exchanging Saliva”
“Jane Austen’s Period Drama”