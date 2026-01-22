Ryan Coogler’s bluesy vampire story Sinners earned 16 Oscar nominations at the 98th Academy Awards, the most of any film in history.

Among its nominations were for best picture, best director and best screenplay, and star Michael B. Jordan, who played twin brothers Smoke and Stack, was nominated for best actor for the first time. Delroy Lindo was nominated for best supporting actor, and Wunmi Mosaku for supporting actress.

Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another, a story of a burned-out revolutionary dad trying to save his daughter, landed 13 nominations, including for best picture. Anderson was nominated for best director and best adapted screenplay, Leonardo DiCaprio in the lead actor category, Teyana Taylor in the supporting actress category, and Benicio del Toro and Sean Penn in the supporting actor category.

Sinnners broke the Oscar record set — 14 — set by All About Eve, Titanic and La La Land.

Both Sinners and One Battle After Another come from Warner Bros., which has made bold and rewarding creative decisions under co-chairs Pamela Abdy and Michael De Luca — including on Sinners and One Battle After Another. Sinners was also a commercial smash.

But this could be the historic studio’s final Oscars as an independent entity, given that Netflix and Paramount are jousting to take it over.

Here is the complete list of 2026 Oscar nominees. Congratulations to all.

The 2026 Oscar Nominees Complete List

Best Picture

Bugonia

F1

Frankenstein

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

Secret Agent

Sentimental Value

Sinners

Train Dreams

Achievement in Directing

Chloe Zhao

Josh Safdie

Paul Thomas Anderson

Joachim Trier

Ryan Coogler

Actor in a Leading Role

Timothy Chalamet

Leonardo Di Caprio

Ethan Hawke

Michael B Jordan

Wagner Moura

Actress in a Leading Role

Jessie Buckley

Rose Byrne

Kate Hudson

Renata Reinsve

Emma Stone

Actor in a Supporting Role

Benicio Del Toro

Jacob Elordi

Delroy Lindo

Sean Penn

Stellan Skarsgard

Actress in a Supporting Role

Elle Fanning

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas

Amy Madigan

Wunmi Mosaku

Teyana Taylor

Original Screenplay

Blue Moon

It Was Just An Accident

Marty Supreme

Sentimental Value

Sinners

Adapted Screenplay

Bugonia

Frankenstein

Hamnet

One Battle After Another

Train Dreams

Casting

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

Sinners

The Secret Agent

One Battle After Another

Animated Feature

Arco

Elio

KPop Demon Hunters

Little Amelie

Zootopia 2

Production Design

Frankenstein

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Cinematography

Frankenstein

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Train Dreams

Costume Design

Avatar: Fire and Ash — Deborah L. Scott

Hamnet — Malgosia Turzanska

Frankenstein — Kate Hawley

Sinners — Ruth E. Carter

Marty Supreme — Miyako Bellizzi

Film Editing

F1 — Stephen Mirrione

Marty Supreme — Ronald Bronstein and Josh Safdie

One Battle After Another — Andy Jurgensen

Sentimental Value — Olivier Bugge

Sinners — Michael P. Shawver

Makeup and Hairstyling

Kokuho

Frankenstein

Sinners

Smashing Machine

The Ugly Stepsister

Sound

F1

Frankenstein

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Sirat

Visual Effects

Avatar

F1

Jurassic World Rebirth

Lost Bus

Sinners

Original Score

Bugonia — Jerskin Fendrix

Frankenstein — Alexandre Desplat

Hamnet — Max Richter

One Battle After Another” — Jonny Greenwood

Sinners — Ludwig Göransson

Original Song

“Dear Me” from Diane Warren: Relentless

“Golden” from KPop Demon Hunters

“I Lied to You” from Sinners

“Sweet Dreams Of Joy” from Viva Verdi!

“Train Dreams” from Train Dreams

Documentary Feature

The Alabama Solution

Come See Me In The Good Light

Mr Nobody Against Putin

Perfect Neighbour

Cutting Through Rocks

International Feature

The Secret Agent

It Was Just An Accident

Sentimental Value

Sirat

The Voice Of Hind Rajab

Animated Short

“Butterfly”

“Forever Green”

“The Girl Who Cried Pearls”

“Retirement Plan”

“The Three Sisters”

Documentary Short

“All The Empty Rooms”

“Armed Only With A Camera”

“Children No More”

“Perfectly A Strangeness”

“The Devil Is Busy”

Live Action Short

“Butchers Stain”

“A Friend Of Dorothy”

“The Singers”

“Two People Exchanging Saliva”

“Jane Austen’s Period Drama”