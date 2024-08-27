The winners of the 26th annual Sidewalk Film Festival have been announced, and they include Exhibiting Forgiveness and Secret Mall Apartment.
Exhibiting Forgiveness, written and directed by Titus Kaphar, won the Jambor-Franklin Founders Award for Best Narrative Feature Film. It tells the story of a painter, Tarrell, played by André Holland, working through his feelings toward his hard-driving father La’Ron, played by John Earl Jelks.
Secret Mall Apartment, directed by Jeremy Workman, won Best Documentary Feature. It tells the true story of a group of performance artists who secretly lived in an apartment inside the Providence Place Mall in Providence, Rhode Island in the early 2000s.
The 2024 Sidewalk Film Festival was held from August 19th – 25th in Downtown Birmingham, Alabama’s Historic Theatre District. The 27th Annual Sidewalk Film Festival will take place from August 18 – 24, 2025.
Other highlights from this year’s festival include Los Frikis directed by Michael Schwartz and Tyler Nilson, which won the award for Best SHOUT Film, and Fight Like A Girl directed by Matthew Leutwyler which won the award for Best Black Lens Film.
See the full winners list below.
Sidewalk Film Festival 2024 Winners List
Volunteer of the Year Award: Jessica Garrison, Daniel Walters
Black Lens Filmmaker Grant: Bettina Byrd Giles
David Brower Alabama Filmmaker Grant: Melanie Jeffcoat
SIDEWRITE AWARD WINNERS
Best Alabama Feature Screenplay: The Wishlist by Matthew Curie Holmes, Twich Collins, Lisa Sims Harrison
Best Alabama Short Screenplay: Company Man by Chase Haislip
Best Short Screenplay: Pour Myself A Cup of Ambition by Willow Anderson
Reel South Short Film: I’m Still Here
Best Family Film: Unibrow
Best Student Film: Guiding Light
Best SHOUT Short Film: Game Rules
Best SHOUT Feature Film: The World According to Allee Willis
Best Black Lens Short Film: Mama’s Sundry
Best Black Lens Feature Film: Following Harry
Alan Hunter Best Alabama Film: The Torch: Stories of the Holocaust Shared by Alabama Families
Best Documentary Short Film: First Disappearances
Best Narrative Short Film: Our Males and Females
Best Animated Short Film: Burn Out
Best Life + Liberty Film: Public Defender
Best Documentary Feature Film: Happy Campers
Jambor-Franklin Founders Award for Best Narrative Feature Film: Exhibiting Forgiveness
AUDIENCE CHOICE AWARDS
Best SHOUT Film: Los Frikis
Best Black Lens Film: Fight Like A Girl
Best Alabama Film: The Almost Lost Story of Tuxedo Junction
Best Documentary Short Film: I’m Still Here
Best Narrative Short Film: Luki & the Lights
Best Documentary Feature: Secret Mall Apartment
Best Narrative Feature: Lady Parts
Sidewalk Programmer’s Best Short Film: Solace of Sisterhood
Sidewalk Programmer’s Best Feature Film: Weeknights
Main Image: A photo from the 26th annual Sidewalk Film Festival, courtesy of Sidewalk.