If you’re a ’90s kid like me, then you were still too young to catch a lot of the adult jokes in Toy Story when it first came out. But if you watch the movies back as an adult — or if you were already all grown up the first time you watch them — you’ll probably be surprised at how many jokes are snuck in there for the parents’ amusement.

From Lil Bo Peep getting frisky with Woody to Stinky Pete offering to help a pair of twin Barbies get a role in Toy Story 3 in the creepiest way possible, here are 12 shocking adult jokes from the Toy Story franchise that would surely go over the head of the movies’ target audience.

Bullseye Understands Nudity

Bullseye is embarrassed without his saddle

In Toy Story 2, Woody is riding his toy horse, Bullseye, when Bullseye’s saddle falls off. The little horse gets embarrassed without his clothes on and side-steps away, covering his crotch as if he’s embarrassed to be naked.

Hamm’s Loose Change

Hamm is embarrassed that his cork popped out

In another instance of toys understanding the concept of nudity in Toy Story 2, Hamm, the piggy bank toy, gets embarrassed when his cork pops out and loose change spills out of his belly. He tells everyone to look away until he can get his cork back in.

Legs

Legs the hooker

In the original Toy Story, the terrifying Spike has a toy named Legs, who is just a pair of doll legs with a hook attached where her upper body would have been. Legs is literally a hooker.

Woody and Bo Beep

Woody can’t take his eyes off of Lil Bo Peep

There’s a scene in the first Toy Story where Lil Bo Peep thanks Woody for saving her heard of sheep, and Woody gets weak in the knees while talking to her. Bo Peep is flirting so heavily with Woody that she even suggests that she could get someone else to watch her sheep tonight, implying that she and Woody could have some alone time. Bold!

Mr. Potato Head’s Dirty Mind

Mrs. Potato Head is not having it

In Toy Story 3, Andy’s mom donates his toys to a children’s daycare, where they meet some much more aggressive toys. When Mrs. Potato Head gets in an argument with an angry teddy bear, the teddy bear plucks off her mouth so she can’t talk anymore. Then, Mr. Potato Head delivers a line that gets more and more gross the more you think about it: “Nobody takes my wife’s mouth except me.”

“Nice Ascot”

It’s love at first sight for Barbie and Ken

Another moment at the daycare is when Barbie meets Ken and they fall in love at first sight. Ken compliments Barbie’s leg warmers, to which she replies — with a little too much emphasis on the first syllable of the second word — “Nice ascot.”

Buzz’s Erect Wings

Buzz Lightyear and his… erect wings?

In Toy Story 2, Buzz meets Jessie the Cowgirl and tells her how much he likes her yarn hair, blushing when she puts her hands on his shoulders. When she heroically frees Andy’s dog from their room, Buzz is so impressed that his wings pop out unexpectedly, suggesting that he’s, well, more than a little excited to see her.

Stinky Pete’s Casting Couch

Stinky Pete and the Barbie twins

Stinky Pete, the prospector in Toy Story 2, has a super creepy side in the credits where he’s alone in a box with two twin Barbies. He touches their hands and promises them he can help them get a part in Toy Story 3, and then looks startled when they get interrupted. He explains that he was just giving them some acting advice, but I think we all know what Stinky Pete was really planning.

Laser Envy

Mr. Potato Head and Hamm

In the first Toy Story, Woody gets jealous of all the attention that Buzz Lightyear is getting. He scoffs at the fascination over Buzz’s laser, insisting that it’s just a light that blinks on and off. Mr. Potato Head suggests that Woody has “laser envy,” which is a pretty adult Freudian slip for Toy Story, but there you have it.

Woody Wants to Cuss

Woody and Buzz get in an argument

Again, in an argument with Buzz, Woody tells Buzz that he’s just a toy, not a real astronaut. Buzz tells him that the word he’s looking for is “Space Ranger,” to which Woody replies, “The word I’m searching for I can’t say.”

Dark Etch-a-Sketch

Mr. Potato Head’s warning

This one is so quick that if you blink you could miss it, but Mr. Potato Head draws a picture of a gallows with a hangman’s noose on the Etch-a-Sketch to warm Woody that he’s about to be in trouble.

Mr. Potato Head Almost Cheats on His Wife

Mr. Potato Head is enamored with Tour Guide Barbie

Speaking of Mr. Potato Head, he really has a lot of the dirty lines on this list. Another one is when he’s in a toy car with Tour Guide Barbie, who asks the toys to please keep their hands, arms, and “accessories” inside the car. He looks at her with googly eyes suggesting that he has a crush on her. “I’m a married spud, I’m a married spud,” he reminds himself out loud as if he’s trying to talk himself out of cheating on Mrs. Potato Head.

