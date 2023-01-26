Zachary Levi returns as Billy Batson, also known as the superhero Shazam!, in Warner Bros. Pictures’ new sequel Shazam! Fury of the Gods.

Following the original Shazam! film from 2019, this new installment finds Billy battling new and powerful goddesses played by Helen Mirren and Lucy Liu. Plus, West Side Story star Rachel Zegler plays a Daughter of Atlas who questions whether Billy deserves to inherit her father Atlas’ powers.

Returning cast members include the younger, non-super version of Billy played by Asher Angel.

Alongside Angel and Levi are Jack Dylan Grazer (It Chapter Two) as Freddy Freeman, and Grazer’s very convincing tears in the trailer made me excited to see his future in acting unfold.

There’s also Adam Brody (Promising Young Woman) as Super Hero Freddy; Ross Butler (Raya and the Last Dragon) as Super Hero Eugene; Meagan Good (Day Shift) as Super Hero Darla; D.J. Cotrona (G.I. Joe: Retaliation) as Super Hero Pedro; Grace Caroline Currey (Annabelle: Creation) as Mary Bromfield / Super Hero Mary; Faithe Herman (This Is Us) as Darla Dudley; Ian Chen (A Dog’s Journey) as Eugene Choi; Jovan Armand (Second Chances) as Pedro Pena; Marta Milans (White Lines) as Rosa Vasquez; Cooper Andrews (The Walking Dead) as Victor Vasquez, and Djimon Hounsou (A Quiet Place Part II) as Wizard.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods is helmed by the original Shazam! director David F. Sandberg, who is also behind Annabelle: Creation. DC Studios co-head Peter Safran (Aquaman, The Suicide Squad) produces, and Henry Gayden returns to write the sequel alongside Chris Morgan (Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, The Fate of the Furious). The character Shazam! was originally created by Bill Parker and C.C. Beck.

Walter Hamada, Adam Schlagman, Richard Brener, Dave Neustadter, Victoria Palmeri, Marcus Viscidi and Geoff Johns all serve as executive producers. Gyula Pados (Jumanji) serves as director of photography, the production designer Pis aul Kirby (Jason Bourne) and the film is edited by Michel Aller (Shazam!). Season Kent (DC League of Super-Pets) serves as music supervisor and Christophe Beck (Frozen) is the composer. The costume designer is Louise Mingenbach (Godzilla: King of the Monsters).

From New Line Cinema and Warner Bros. Pictures, Shazam! Fury of the Gods arrives in theaters on March 17.

Watch the full trailer above.

Main Image: Zachary Levi as Billy Batson/Shazam! in Shazam! Fury of the Gods courtesy of New Line Cinema and Warner Bros. Pictures.