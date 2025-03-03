Here are 13 behind the scenes photos of Sean Connery — the first and best James Bond, aka 007 — to appear in films.

A Working-Class Spy

Nicholas Shakespeare’s excellent new biography Ian Fleming: The Complete Man investigates the author who created James Bond — but also recounts the casting of Sean Connery in the role.

Shakespeare notes: “Connery’s background – naval boxer, lifeguard, art class model – was a marketable asset. He was brought up in a Scottish slum, like Ian’s grandfather. His father was a truck driver, his mother a cleaning lady.”

He adds: “Among choice biographical details: He had delivered milk to Bond’s second school Fettes, and acted at the Oxford Playhouse as an aristocratic diplomat in Pirandello’s Naked.

Above, that’s Fleming, left, with Connery, right, on the set of the first Bond movie, 1962’s Dr. No.

The Right Man for the Job?

Shakespeare’s book notes that according to Fleming’s film agent, Robert Fenn, Fleming was initially shocked because Connery “couldn’t speak the Queen’s English. Fleming said, ‘He’s not my idea of Bond at all, I just want an elegant man, not this roughneck.’”

Later, according to the book, Fleming would call Connery an “over-developed stuntman” and wonder if he had “the social graces” to play his hero.

Above, Connery is fitted for 1962’s From Russia With Love.

License to Kill

Fleming, obviously, needed a woman’s perspective. His friend Ivar Bryce’s cousin, Janet Milford Haven, was known as a good judge of people — and men — and offered her input after a lunch with Fleming and Connery.

Her opinion of Connery?

“I said, ‘I think that fellow is divine. He’s not too good-looking, he looks masculine, he looks like a proper man and one that would be used to that life. He looks like he is very clever, he looks like he would know how to do everything, who could kill,’” said Haven, according to Shakespeare’s book.

Above: Connery and Shirley Eaton in Goldfinger.

A Real Charmer

Shakespeare writes that Fleming finally became convinced that Connery was the right Bond, writing to his muse and mistress, Blanche Blackwell: “the man they have chosen for Bond, Sean Connery, is a real charmer – fairly unknown but a good actor with the right looks and physique.”

Above: Sean Connery with Ursula Andress and Fleming in a publicity image for Dr. No.

Athleticism

Whether or not he was an “over-developed stuntman,” Connery’s athleticism was a key component of his success as 007.

Above, he cavorts on a Jamaican beach with Ursula Andress, who played Honey Ryder in Dr. No.

Chemistry

His chemistry with Andress on Dr. No was a huge part of the first Bond film’s success, and would provide a template for Bond’s dynamics with legions of future “Bond girls.”

The chemistry came through even though Andress’ voice was dubbed for the role. (Andress’ languages include French, German, and Italian, but her English was accented.)

“He was very protective towards me, he was adorable, fantastic,” Andress said in a 2020 interview with the Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera after Connery’s death at 90. “He adored women, He was undoubtedly very much a man.”

Friends

Andress, who was married to John Derek while making Dr. No, added of Connery in the Corriere della Sera interview:

“We spent many evenings together and he would invite me everywhere, Monte Carlo, London, New York, from when we met until now we always remained friends. Friends, friends.'”

Good as Gold

Connery played Bond in seven films in all. What’s the best? For our money, it’s 1964’s Goldfinger, in which Connery starred opposite Honor Blackman as Pussy Galore.

Above, they rehearse an infamous scene that, let’s admit, has aged badly.

Shakespeare

While later Bond actors would lean into the campier aspects of the character, Connery played him seriously. He once said that “portraying Bond is just as serious as playing Macbeth on stage,” according to Shakespeare. (Ian, not William.)

Above: Connery enjoys some downtime on the set of 1965’s Thunderball.

Buoyant

Despite his serious approach to the role, Connery had just the right mix of seriousness and levity to play the deadly superspy who treats everything like a game.

That’s him behind the scenes of Thunderball with Claudine Auger, who played Domino.

Of Course

Given the technology of the time, sometimes Connery was forced into Roger Moore levels of silliness. That’s him behind the scenes of 1967’s You Only Live Twice, above.

It only adds to the charm.

Forever

Sean Connery left the Bond franchise after You Only Live Twice, and George Lazenby took over for 1969’s On Her Majesty’s Secret Service, perhaps the most tragic of all Bond movies, given its bummer ending.

But Connery returned for 1971’s Diamonds Are Forever.

Above, he shares a laugh on the Diamonds Are Forever set with Jill St. John.

Never Say Never?

That was it for Sean Connery as James Bond — until 1984, when he was lured back one last time.

1983’s Never Say Never Again was a reference to Connery’s 1971 quote that he would never again play Bond. Like Thunderball, it is based on Ian Fleming’s Thunderball — yes, that’s right. Is it a remake? Kind of, but it’s updated with Bond frequently referencing his advancing years. (Connery was 52 at the time of filming, and would live for another 38 years.)

Never Say Never Again was released by Warner Bros. rather than the usual Bond distributor, United Artists, because of a completed rights dispute we don’t have to get into here.

Above, Connery waits in the water with Kim Basinger, the new Domino.

