Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy is the first of what will surely be many documentaries about the fallen music mogul, now awaiting trial trial on federal sex trafficking charges, and a new trailer for the Peacock doc isn’t timid about highlighting the accusations against Sean Combs, aka Diddy.

The first voice we hear announces, “Sean Combs is a monster,” and from there we hear accusations and insinuations involving underage girls, intimidation, and a woman who says she was told “they could ship me off and sell me to anyone.” The trailer promises the doc will include firsthand accounts from a friend, bodyguard, intern, makeup artist and more.

It doesn’t identify the people speaking, or elaborate on their accusations, of course: We’ll just have to watch.

We also see plenty of old footage of Combs himself, including a moment when he demands that a camera be turned off because “you got me acting crazy in front of all these people.”

The trailer also includes Combs delivering the now-ironic line, “I can show y’all how we have fun and stay out of jail, too.”

Peacock promises its doc will offer a “raw, exclusive look at Sean Combs long before he was known as Puff or Diddy. Featuring never-before-seen footage and stories from those who know him best, Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy sheds light on his childhood, rise to fame, and recent criminal allegations, challenging viewers to rethink everything they thought they knew about the mogul behind the music—and the mugshot.”

Combs has pleaded not guilty to sex trafficking charges, and has denied wrongdoing in a slew of sexual assault lawsuits, many of them filed by Tony Buzbee, a Texas attorney who says his firm represents over 150 people who accuse Combs of sexual abuse and exploitation.

Combs was first arrested in September, and last month abandoned an appeal to be released on bail, which will likely mean he will remain in a New York jail until his trial on the sex trafficking charges in May.

Combs’ attorney, Anthony Ricco, said at the December court proceeding that Combs and his team “”really want to put an end to all of the clowning that we see on the internet. This is a serious proceeding with serious consequences.”

The Peacock documentary, which arrives January 14, will soon be followed by Netflix documentary from one of Diddy’s many hip-hop rivals, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, being directed by Alexandria Stapleton. Last March, Jackson caused an internet stir — something at which he excels — by offering “top dollar” to anyone with compromising Diddy tapes.

Main image: Sean Combs in Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy. Peacock.