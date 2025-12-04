Oscar winners Sean Baker and Michelle Yeoh are teaming up for the new short film “Sandiwara,” Baker’s follow-up to his Best Picture winner Anora that will be set in the Malaysian state of Penang.

The film’s logline promises: “Michelle Yeoh delivers a transformative performance, amid Penang’s vibrant cityscape. In collaboration with Academy Award-winning director Sean Baker, ‘Sandiwara’ delivers a bold, immersive celebration of womanhood, cultural identity, culinary heritage and the spirit of independent cinema.”

“Sandiwara” is named after the Malay word meaning “drama, theatrical performance or play.” The film is an “exploration of Malaysian culture through the lens of food, music and womanhood,” according to a news releases, which makes intriguing use of the singular/plural when it says it stars “Malaysian actress Michelle Yeoh in the lead role/s.”

More Details on the Sean Baker and Michelle Yeoh Collaboration ‘Sandiwara’

Baker is making the film for the London-based fashion house self-portrait, which was founded in 2013 by designer Han Chong. Born in Penang, Malaysia, Han Chong studied Fashion Design at Central Saint Martins in London and established a five-year scholarship program with Central Saint Martins offering financial backing for five students to complete their MA degrees, as well as offering mentorship.

In 2024, self-portrait launched Residency, which promotes the brand by bringing in artists from across discliplines. Baker will make the film as part of the program.



“’Sandiwara’ is an extension of my pre-existing love for independent cinema, and with the support of Han Chong, Michelle Yeoh, and the many other individuals who helped bring this vision to life, we were able to celebrate Malaysian culture in a big way,” said Baker in a statement.

“It was incredible to get to experience Penang and to have been given the freedom to create a film that spans beyond traditional fashion and cinema integration.”

“Sandiwara” will be released in February.

Yeoh won Best Actress for her role in 2022’s Everything Everywhere All at Once. Baker set a record at the 2025 Academy Awards by becoming the first person to win four Oscars for a single film. With Anora, he earned Best Picture, Best Director, Best Original Screenplay, and Best Film Editing.

Baker is also known for his breakout film Tangerine (2015), shot entirely on an iPhone 5S, The Florida Project (2017), which earned Willem Dafoe a Best Supporting Actor nomination at the Oscars, and 2021’s Red Rocket. among other films.

The “Sandiwara” creative team also includes producer Samantha Quan, who was crucial to bringing Anora to life. She also worked on The Florida Project and Red Rocket. Also producing is Alex Coco, who worked on Anora, The Sweet East, Red Rocket, and more.

The cinematographer on the film is Christopher Ripley, a Los Angeles–based director of photography whose work includes music videos, narrative features, and short films. He has collaborated with artists including Kendrick Lamar, Billie Eilish, Harry Styles, Megan Thee Stallion, Rosalía, A$AP Rocky, and The Rolling Stones.

Main image: Michelle Yeoh, the “Sandiwara” script, and Sean Baker. self-portrait.