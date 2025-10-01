The SCAD Savannah Film Festival has added to the long list of luminaries who will visit the festival this October, including Oscar Issac, Tessa Thompson, Rose Byrne, Dylan O’Brien, Mark Hamill, and Benny Safdie.

The university-run festival has become one of the most popular award season stops, but it’s different from most: Rather than trying to charm Oscar voters, honorees at SCAD Savannah help the next generation of filmmakers by sharing their insights with SCAD Savannah students.

SCAD is one of MovieMaker‘s Best Film Schools in the U.S. and Canada, and the festival is one of our 50 Film Festivals Worth the Entry Fee.

The new honorees join previously announced guests Hannah Beachler, Craig Brewer, Jon M. Chu, Rian Johnson, Jennifer Lopez, and Miles Teller. They include:

Will Arnett (Luminary Award, Is This Thing On?)

Rose Byrne (Luminary Award, If I Had Legs I’d Kick You)

Miles Caton (Rising Star Award, Sinners)

Zoey Deutch (Breakthrough Performance Award, Nouvelle Vague)

Joel Edgerton (Vanguard Award, Train Dreams)

Mark Hamill (Lifetime Achievement Award, The Life of Chuck)

Oscar Isaac (Icon Award, Frankenstein)

Dylan O’Brien (Lumiere Award, Twinless)

Benny Safdie (Maverick Director Award, The Smashing Machine)

Tessa Thompson (Distinguished Performance Award, Hedda)

“The 2025 SCAD Savannah Film Festival brings together a constellation of cinematic luminaries whose work has captivated audiences and shaped the cultural landscape,” said Christina Routhier, Senior Executive Director of the SCAD Savannah Film Festival, in a statement.

“From visionary directors to the most compelling performances of the season, these honorees exemplify the artistry that define today’s moviemaking. For our students, this festival is more than a celebration — it’s an unparalleled opportunity to engage with and learn from the very creators whose work inspires them. The presence of these individuals in Savannah offers a rare glimpse into the creative process and serves as a catalyst for the next generation of storytellers from our university.”

Main image: Oscar winner Cord Jefferson at a past edition of the SCAD Savannah Film Festival. Courtesy of SCAD.