The Santa Barbara International Film Festival has partnered with the American Society of Cinematographers to bring a new award to the festival as well as a cinematography workshop and a special prize for the student winners of the 10-10-10 Filmmaking Competition.

The ASC Cinematography Award will be introduced at the 39th annual SBIFF, taking place from February 7-17, 2024. It will recognize a movie with “exceptional visual composition that advances the art and science of cinematography and promotes the motion picture as an art form,” according to SBIFF.

SBIFF will choose a group of qualifying films from its programming slate to be entered into the new category, and a team of jurors from the ASC will select a winner. The prize includes an invitation to the 38th annual ASC Awards.

Exciting News for Local Student Filmmakers

The ASC will also offer a cinematography workshop to participants in SBIFF’s 10-10-10 Screenwriting and Filmmaking Mentorship and Competition educational program. ASC will provide the winners of the 10-10-10 Filmmaking Competition with professional-level rental camera packages.

The 10-10-10 program is free to local high school and college students. It offers workshops and lessons during which ten pairs of screenwriter-director duos create ten films over a five-month period with the help of professional filmmaking mentors. The students’ final films will get to premiere at the Arlington Theater in Santa Barbara during SBIFF 2024.

“The partnership with ASC will serve as an excellent complement to our renowned 10-10-10 program,” SBIFF’s education manager Claire Waterhouse said. “With their support, we can offer our students even deeper insight into the craft of filmmaking.”

“The American Society of Cinematographers is delighted to support the Santa Barbara International Film Festival in highlighting the value of visual storytelling in the world of filmmaking,” added ASC president Shelly Johnson. “We look forward to working with the SBIFF in their educational programs for aspiring filmmakers and to help encourage the next generation of filmmakers.”

The ASC has been around since 1920 when it started publishing a four-page newsletter called The American Cinematographer. In March 1922, it became a monthly print magazine and has been publishing every month since then for over 100 years, covering the technology and artistry of visual storytelling.

The ASC’s mission is to advance the art of cinematography and foster relationships between cinematographers to exchange ideas. Its education and outreach program hosts free Q&A sessions with ASC members for college students from around the world.

SBIFF is a non-profit arts and educational organization that hosts thousands of attendees in Santa Barbara, California over its annual 11-day festival, which features over 200 film screenings, tributes, and panels celebrating the art of cinema.

Find out more about SBIFF 2024 here.